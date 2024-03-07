Apple iOS 17.4 update notes: How to update, eligible iPhones, and more

Apple's iOS 17.4 update was released on March 5, 2024, introducing several exciting features for compatible iPhones, such as new regulatory options for users in the European Union, a collection of fresh emojis, enhancements to Apple Podcasts, and critical bug fixes and security updates.

In this article, you'll find easy steps to upgrade your iPhone to iOS 17.4, along with an overview of what the update includes.

How to update your iPhone to iOS 17.4

Upgrading your iPhone to the latest version gives access to new features, enhanced security, and performance improvements. However, to ensure a smooth and trouble-free update process, there are a few steps to follow.

Before updating

Back up your iPhone: It's always a good idea to back it up to iCloud or iTunes before updating any new software. This way, you can restore your data if something goes wrong during the update process.

Ensure your iPhone has enough storage: The iOS 17.4 update may require a significant amount of storage space to download and install. Check your iPhone's storage space in Settings > General > iPhone Storage and ensure you have enough free space before starting the update.

Connect to Wi-Fi: It's recommended to update your iPhone over a Wi-Fi network, as the update file can be large, and using cellular data can be expensive and unreliable.

Updating your iPhone

Open the Settings app.

Open the Settings app on your iPhone and go to General (Image via Apple)

Tap on General.

Go to Software Update (Image via Apple)

Tap on Software Update.

Select Update Now (Image via Apple)

Your iPhone will search for available updates. If iOS 17.4 is available, you will see it listed on the screen. Tap on Update Now.

Enter your passcode to start the installation (Image via Apple)

If prompted, enter your passcode or Face ID/Touch ID.

Your iPhone will notify you once the update is downloaded and automatically start the download (Image via Apple)

Your iPhone will download and install the update. It may take some time, and your device may restart several times during the process.

iPhone is updated to iOS 17.4 (Image via Apple)

Once the update is complete, your iPhone will restart and be on iOS 17.4. You can verify the installation by going to the Software Update section from Settings.

Here are some additional things to keep in mind

Your iPhone may need to be plugged into a power source while downloading and installing the update.

It is normal for your iPhone to feel warm or hot during the update process.

Do not interrupt the update process by turning off your iPhone or force restarting it.

If you encounter any problems during the update process, you can visit the Apple website or contact Apple Support for help.

Apple iOS 17.4 updates

Updated emojis

iOS 17.4 features an array of new emojis, including a mushroom, a phoenix, a lime, a broken chair, and emojis for shaking heads. Additionally, 18 emojis now offer the flexibility to be flipped to face either way.

Enhancements to Apple Podcasts

This update enhances Apple Podcasts by adding a transcript functionality, which works like YouTube captions, highlighting text in real-time with the audio to improve your listening experience.

Furthermore, the update lets users search for specific phrases within an episode and jump directly to the corresponding segment. Transcripts are also integrated with accessibility features, such as Text Size, increased contrast, and VoiceOver, making podcasts more accessible to all users.

Additional updates

Music recognition : The feature has been updated to swiftly add songs you've identified to your Apple Music library.

: The feature has been updated to swiftly add songs you've identified to your Apple Music library. Siri updates : Siri now includes an option to read aloud messages in any supported language.

: Siri now includes an option to read aloud messages in any supported language. Stolen device protection : Enhanced with iOS 17.4, this feature offers expanded security options across all locations.

: Enhanced with iOS 17.4, this feature offers expanded security options across all locations. Battery health insights : For iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models, a revamped Battery Health section in Settings provides detailed info like cycle count, manufacture date, and initial use.

: For iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models, a revamped Battery Health section in Settings provides detailed info like cycle count, manufacture date, and initial use. Caller ID : Apple's caller ID now shows verified business names and logos when available.

: Apple's caller ID now shows verified business names and logos when available. Business messaging updates: Messages for Business now delivers reliable updates on orders or flight notifications. In select regions, Apple Cash includes virtual card numbers for payments where Apple Pay isn't available.

Bug fixes

The problem causing blank contact images in Find My has been resolved.

An issue affecting the phone number display for Dual SIM users in Messages has been corrected.

All iPhones eligible for the iOS 17.4 update

Apple is known for extensive software support after a product release, and iOS 17.4 is no exception. Here are all the phones supported under this update.

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12

iPhone SE (Third generation)

iPhone SE (Second generation)