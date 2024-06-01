Apple iPad Pro (M2) vs Microsoft Surface Pro 9: Which is the best tablet in 2024?

Although the Apple iPad Pro (M2) vs Microsoft Surface Pro 9 debate isn't new, it's often discussed in many tech communities. Both tablets are designed to be the most productive machines but offer different experiences. The Apple iPad Pro is for those who want raw performance, while the Surface Pro is for those who want the power of Windows.

However, which is the best tablet in 2024? That's exactly what we'll find out in this article with a detailed review of the iPad and Surface Pro 9 to determine the winner.

Note: Aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Apple iPad Pro (M2) vs Microsoft Surface Pro 9

We begin our detailed comparison of the Apple iPad Pro (M2) and Microsoft Surface Pro 9 with their specs.

Trending

Specs

Surface Pro 9 with its kickstand on (Image via Surface)

Herein, we compare the 12.9-inch variant of the Apple iPad Pro with the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 due to their similar size. Here's the full spec list of the two tablets:

Specifications Apple iPad Pro (M2) Surface Pro 9 Size and weight 280.6 x 214.9 x 6.4 mm and 682 grams 287.02 × 208.28 × 9.4 mm and 878 grams Display 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED Display with 120Hz refresh rate 13-inch PixelSense Flow Display with 120Hz refresh rate Chipset Apple M2 Up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U processor | Microsoft SQ 3 processor Operating System iPadOS 17.5.1 Windows 11 RAM and Storage Up to 16GB RAM and 2TB storage Up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage | SSD is replaceable and upgradeable Camera 12+10MP rear camera system with 12MP front camera 10MP rear camera with 5MP front camera with Windows Hello support Battery and Charging Li-Ion 10758 mAh with 20W wired fast charging support 47.7 Wh battery with 39W charger

Design and display

Apple iPad Pro M2 (Image via Apple)

The iPad Pro (M2) has an aluminum unibody design that feels good to hold. This tab isn't too large and weighs fairly light. On the other hand, the Surface Pro 9 is made of Magnesium alloy. It is slightly larger and weighs more than the iPad, but its extra weight is attributed to its kickstand.

Tablets are designed to be used on hand and cannot be used on a desk without a separate holder. The Surface Pro's built-in kickstand is robust and can be configured to use the tablet at different angles on the desk. The iPad can't do that unless it is attached to the keyboard, which has a hinge to hold it at multiple positions, but it isn't as sturdy as the other.

As for the display, the Apple iPad Pro (M2) has a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Surface Pro 9 has a slightly larger 13-inch PixelSense Flow display with a 120Hz refresh rate. While both tablets' displays are tuned to show the most accurate colors, the iPad's screen looks better due to the use of a mini-LED panel.

The iPad's display is brighter and has a higher contrast ratio than the Surface Pro. Movies and TV shows with darker scenes look phenomenal on the iPad. The Surface tablet's display is also decent but pales in comparison to Apple's.

The Surface Pro 9 wins in usability and experience, and the iPad wins in display clarity.

Performance, software, and productivity

Surface Pro 9 (Image via Surface)

The biggest differences between the two tablets are their chipsets and operating systems. The iPad Pro (M2) is powered by Apple M2, an ARM-based chipset. But the Surface Pro 9 is powered by 12th Gen Intel Core i5 or i7, an x86 chipset. This Surface tablet also has an ARM variant, but we wouldn't recommend Windows on ARM.

The second difference between the two tablets is their operating system. The iPad runs on iPadOS, which is a glorified iOS in reality. Therefore, it supports all the apps available in the iOS ecosystem. On the other hand, the Surface Pro is powered by Windows 11, the same operating system that runs on most computers.

The Windows OS with x86 Intel CPU allows the Surface Pro 9 to run all the apps and programs a traditional computer can. It's an important distinction that differentiates the two tablets. The Windows OS provides support for all sorts of activities to be done on it and is far superior in multitasking.

In comparison, the iPadOS is much more limited in nature and comes nowhere close to Windows' level of multitasking. The CPUs of two tabs are quite powerful and offer similar performance for most tasks. However, the Surface Pro can run many business and enterprise-class x86 software that are unavailable on iPad.

The iPad's GPU is better comparatively and can provide higher FPS in games. The iPad Pro M2 can play console-level games like Assassin's Creed Mirage and Resident Evil 4 Remake. Some of these games have been released already. The Surface Pro has access to a huge catalog of Windows games but won't play them all due to its lower GPU performance.

The Surface tablet wins in productivity and supports enterprise software, but the iPad wins in gaming. Also, the Surface Pro 9's SSD is replaceable from underneath the kickstand, which is easy to access. The iPad Pro has no such functionality.

Camera and biometrics

The iPad Pro in 11 and 12.9-inch sizes (Image via Apple)

The camera is where the iPad takes a win against the Surface Pro. Don't get us wrong, the Surface tablet also takes some great photos, but the iPad nudges ahead in terms of details and overall sharpness in its photos. The same goes for rear and front cameras.

The two tabs also have support for biometrics. On the iPad, you will find FaceID cameras for biometric scanning. On the Surface Pro, you will find Windows Hello cameras for biometric facial scans.

Battery, charging, and ports

The battery capacities vary between the Apple iPad Pro (M2) and Microsoft Surface Pro 9, but they have similar battery life. The iPad can deliver a few more minutes of battery life when doing lighter tasks. The Apple tablet uses USB-C with Thunderbolt connectivity for charging, but that's the only port.

Surface Pro 9 has two USB-C ports and a Surface Connect port for charging. The separate charging port allows you to use the USB ports freely when the charger is connected. You can use the USB ports for charging as well, and they support Thunderbolt 4 connectivity.

The extra ports on the Surface tablet give it a definite edge over the iPad.

Accessories and pricing

Apple iPad Pro M2 with Magic Keyboard (Image via Apple)

The Apple iPad Pro (M2) and Microsoft Surface Pro 9 have no bundled accessories. They both support pen and keyboard but must be purchased separately. The iPad has an Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard for pen and keyboard support, while the Surface tablet has Slim Pen 2 and Signature Type cover keyboard.

The Apple Pencil and the Slim Pen 2 offer similar haptics and pressure levels. However, the Slim Pen 2 is slimmer, while the Apple Pencil is thicker and feels more like a Pen. The Signature Type Cover keyboard of the Surface tab with the Alcantara finish feels more premium than the iPad's Magic Keyboard.

As for pricing, the iPad Pro M2 with the 12.9-inch screen starts at $1,099, and the Surface Pro 9 starts at $799. The Surface tablet wins in pricing. Also, this price doesn't include any accessories as mentioned.

Which is the best tablet in 2024?

The Surface Pro 9 is the best tablet in 2024. If you want a better design, enterprise-class software, multitasking, replaceable SSD, more ports, and better pricing, the Surface tab is the best choice. However, the iPad Pro (M2) has a better display, graphics performance, cameras, and a slightly better battery.

Although the Surface Pro 9 is recommended, consider your needs and budget before choosing between the two.

Check out our other comparisons: