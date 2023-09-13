Apple iPhone 15 vs Google Pixel 7: Which one should you buy?

The new Apple iPhone 15 series has officially been released, which includes the 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and Pro Max, putting the company back in the spotlight. A slew of new features have been introduced in the smartphone, ranging from hardware to software. As a result, you may be wondering if Google will be able to compete with their dependable Pixel 7.

In this post, we will compare both the vanilla smartphones from these tech giants and see which one is better. We will thoroughly examine both of these phones, taking into account their performance, display, camera, and overall specifications.

Apple iPhone 15 vs Google Pixel 7: It's Android vs iOS all over again

Overall specs and price

Device Apple iPhone 15 Google Pixel 7 Processor Apple A16 Bionic Google Tensor G2 RAM 6GB 8GB Display 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED 6.4-inch AMOLED, 90Hz Main Cameras 48MP Primary camera 12MP Ultrawide camera 50 MP Wide Angle Primary Camera12 MP Ultra-Wide Angle Camera Optical Zoom 2X NA Video Recording Up to 4K at 60FPS Up to 4K 60FPS Storage Up to 512GB NVMe Up to 256 GB UFS 3.1 Battery 3,877mAh 4,355mAh Charging Speed 20W wired charging15W MagSafe 20W wired charging20W wireless Accessories in the box Type-C to Type-C cable Type-C to Type-C cable, USB A to C dongle

The Apple iPhone 15 has a similar price to last year's series, as the base 128GB variant starts at $799. Meanwhile, the Google Pixel 7 has seen several price cuts in the last few months and is now available for $459 for the base 128GB storage variant.

Performance

The Pixel 7 is powered by Google's Tensor G2 processor, while the iPhone 15 is powered by Apple's Bionic A16. Both phones outperform other midrange phones on the market in daily work and are smooth when it comes to gaming. However, the Tensor G2 chipset may become rather hot during a demanding workload.

The Google Pixel 7 has 8GB RAM, and the iPhone 15 has a well-optimized 6GB RAM. Both smartphones can keep most apps in the background effectively, and the difference in performance output is scarcely noticeable.

Display

The Google Pixel 7 boasts fast refresh rate screen panels for gaming and everyday mobile usage. For scrolling apps or surfing, its AMOLED display may reach speeds of up to 90Hz. But the Apple iPhone 15 continues to use the dated 60Hz OLED panel.

Both screens are color-accurate and bright, though the iPhone's peak brightness is substantially higher at 2000 nits. Furthermore, the front panel no longer has a notch, as the iPhone 15 features a Dynamic Island for a smooth gaming or video-watching experience.

Camera

The cameras on both phones are highly comparable. The Apple iPhone 15 now features the same high-resolution 48MP primary camera as the 14 Pro. Owing to the well-balanced hardware, you may expect excellent results in photography and filming. On the iPhone 15, Apple has also included a 2X optical zoom.

Google's camera tricks are also quite good, and the 50MP primary camera with Laser AutoFocus can shoot stunning images, even in low light. Both smartphones also click great selfies and can shoot vlogs up to 4K 60FPS resolution.

Battery

One of the biggest design changes to the iPhone 15 series is the inclusion of Type-C support for charging or data transfer. Like most Android phones, the Type-C cable will also be included inside the box. The iPhone 15, with its well-optimized 4nm A16 Bionic chipset, can last an entire day, with max charging speeds of 20W.

Pixel 7, on the other hand, has a 4,355 mAh battery and can last an entire day, provided you don't use the phone for videography or gaming entirely. Both smartphones also support wireless charging, with the Pixel 7 supporting faster 20W charging instead of the slower 15W charging with MagSafe on the Apple iPhone 15.

Verdict

Much of the iOS vs Android discussion boils down to personal choice, and this is no exception here. The photography experience on the Google Pixel 7 is seamless, Android 13 is speedy and responsive, and Google's AI-powered software tricks, such as Magic Eraser, are the icing on the cake. It's also quite cheaper than the iPhone 15.

On the other hand, the newly launched Apple iPhone 15 has some substantial upgrades over its predecessor and has finally also introduced Type-C charging support. So, in the end, you can buy any of these devices based on your OS or budget preferences.

For more informative comparisons, follow Sportskeeda's Gaming Tech.