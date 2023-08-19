Apple’s $310-500 million payout for old iPhone users: Check if you’re eligible

Up to approximately 3 million users of pre-2018 iPhones who experienced slow devices following software updates could soon benefit from a potential payout of up to $90 each. A statement from Apple customers' lawyers indicated that payments ranging from $310 million to $500 million are in the works. These funds will be disbursed to impacted users who submitted claims against the company in 2020 over a matter called "batterygate."

Settlement details are coming up. Read on for the scoop on eligibility criteria and payout.

Check if you're eligible to receive a payout for an old iPhone

Depending on the number of claims put in, individuals who filed claims can expect to receive approximately $65 to $90, says lawyer Mark C. Molumphy in an interview. In general, the fewer submissions made, the more money claimants will receive due to a decrease in overall complaints.

Payment for the settlement will be given to iPhone owners who meet certain criteria:

iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6S Plus, or SE device which ran iOS 10.2.1 or later (before December 21, 2017)

iPhone 7 or 7 Plus device which ran iOS 11.2 or later (before December 21, 2017)

Only the affected users who filed claims before the October 6, 2020, deadline are potentially eligible to receive a check.

Prior to the deadline, roughly 3.3 million users had submitted their claims, as recounted in a legal document. There is a chance for them to attain as much as $128, but, of course, a deduction for attorney's fees and other expenses ordered by the court may be applied.

Expected date to receive a payout

For those who are eligible, the process of getting settlement checks is unclear and undefined. CBS MoneyWatch attempted to contact both Apple and the legal representatives of Apple's clients, but no response has been received thus far.

If a court decision is appealed, resolving a class action case could be extended beyond its average duration of two to three years.

Payments for customers affected by software throttling are now permitted following the settlement of a 2017 class-action lawsuit against the smartphone. This came after a judge denied Apple's appeal.

According to Apple, they decreased the functioning capabilities of their devices in order to extend their lifespan without tricking their clients into purchasing a new one.

As per their remarks to the Verge back in 2017, a simple battery replacement was enough to get an iPhone back to its usual rapidity after the old one had degraded.