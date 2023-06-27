Are pre-builts from Starforge PC worth buying for gaming?

Starforge PC is among the leading distributors of boutique pre-built computers today. The company is a joint venture with some Twitch streamers, including MoistCr1ZTiKaL, MizKif, and more. It has launched both high-end and mid-range offerings for gamers. Its biggest promise is a two-year full parts and labor warranty. However, the machines generally cost northwards of $1,000.

Multiple things can go wrong with boutique PC pre-builts. Damage in transit, missing parts, and unnecessary cost-cutting to maintain a decent profit margin are just a few. Thus, it is necessary to determine whether their machines are worth the premium over buying a cheaper alternative from HP or building one yourself.

Starforge recently sent us a Voyager Creator Pro machine powered by an Intel Core i9 13900K and an RTX 4090, which was tested rigorously with several video games and professional workloads. We will dive into the details of the machine another day. Instead, the focus of this article is solely on the Starforge experience and whether it's worth the extra cash.

Does Starforge PC use good quality components with their machines?

Starforge PC generally sits at the top of the stack of pre-built computer retailers. Its website lists the full spec list of the PCs it sells.

For the Voyager Creator Pro PC we checked out, users get the following parts:

CPU: Intel Core i9-13900K

Intel Core i9-13900K CPU Cooler: Deepcool LS720 360mm AIO Liquid Cooler

Deepcool LS720 360mm AIO Liquid Cooler Graphics Card: GeForce RTX 4080 16GB

GeForce RTX 4080 16GB RAM: Teamgroup Delta RGB 32GB DDR5 6000 CL38 (2x16GB)

Teamgroup Delta RGB 32GB DDR5 6000 CL38 (2x16GB) Storage: 2TB Kingston KC3000 PCIe 4.0 NVME

2TB Kingston KC3000 PCIe 4.0 NVME Motherboard: MSI Z790 Tomahawk Wifi DDR5

MSI Z790 Tomahawk Wifi DDR5 Power Supply: MSI MPG A1000G Gold PCIE5

MSI MPG A1000G Gold PCIE5 Case: Lian Li PC-011 Dynamic Evo Mid-Tower (Black)

Lian Li PC-011 Dynamic Evo Mid-Tower (Black) RGB Fans: 6 x Deepcool FC 120mm

6 x Deepcool FC 120mm Cables: CableMod Pro ModMesh Sleeved Cable Extensions (Black)

CableMod Pro ModMesh Sleeved Cable Extensions (Black) Additional Components: Custom V1Tech aRGB Plate

Custom V1Tech aRGB Plate Operating System: Windows 11 Home

These are some of the best components in the market today, and all of them offer crazy performance while being priced accurately. In addition, Starforge Systems slightly mods each of its PCs with a custom side plate and some RGB LEDs.

The Voyager Pro that we tested was built pretty well, more so because the components themselves are tried and tested products from reputable brands.

Are Starforge PCs worth the prices?

Although Starforge PCs are generally on the expensive side, they are worth the cash today. Starforge Systems initially received a ton of criticism for its prices. However, following the backlash, it has slashed the costs by a solid margin and given free upgrades to its customers. As of writing, its prices are in line with other boutique pre-built PC retailers like Cyberpower, Origin PC, and more.

Thanks to its new pricing schemes, good after-sales support, and high-quality components, Starforge Systems ranks among the top options among gamers within a year of launch.

Poll : 0 votes