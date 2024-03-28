Are RGB gaming mouse pads worth it?

PC peripherals have grown in popularity over the last few years, and RGB gaming mouse pads are no different. Nowadays, everyone likes those glowing RGB lights in their PC setup, and an RGB mouse pad complements that. Since RGB cases, keyboards, headphones, and mice are quite common now and are reasonably priced, many companies have begun to sell RGB gaming mouse pads to attract more gamers.

But are these mouse pads worth investing in? Or are they just a gimmick and not too different from a normal mouse pad, especially for gaming? We provide an answer to this.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinions.

Should you invest in RGB gaming mouse pads?

Most RGB gaming mouse pads require an additional power source to operate (Image via YouTube/Nerdforge)

There is no clear-cut answer to this question, as your actual use case would determine whether buying RGB mouse pads is worth it. For example, if you are a professional streamer who tends to showcase your PC setup to your viewers, an RGB gaming mouse pad will definitely add to that aesthetic appeal.

However, RGB mousepads don't differ in functionality from regular mouse pads. They provide a similar gliding surface when navigating on your PC monitor or tracking while gaming.

Moreover, most PC gamers prefer regular mouse pads as sometimes, brands focus more on RGB lighting and miss out on providing better texture and thickness or a larger surface area for better usability.

RGB mouse pads vs normal mouse pads: Performance and cost

Are RGB gaming mouse pads costlier? (Image via Roccat)

RGB mouse pads are costlier than regular ones, especially if you are buying a premium product, although, over the past few years, the price gap between the two has reduced significantly. However, most RGB gaming mouse pads have a cloth surface that allows for slightly better precision while gliding. Hence, the extra cost is justified.

Also, many RGB gaming mouse pads offer premium features like wireless charging and different RGB animations that can be customized via their proprietary software apps. Moreover, brands like Corsair or Razer offer RGB light sync with other PC peripherals, like keyboards, mice, or cabinets, within their ecosystem.

Final verdict

As mentioned, an RGB mouse pad usually costs more than a standard mouse pad. But it offers better aesthetics and features, especially if you like a full RGB lighting setup and don't have a problem with extra cables on your PC setup.

However, if you require a mouse pad only for functionality, standard mouse pads are a better choice, especially since they are priced lower than their RGB counterparts.

