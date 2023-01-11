ASRock launches custom Sonic-inspired B760 motherboards: Pricing, availability, where to buy, and more

ASRock launched its lineup of B760 motherboards at the Consumer Electronics Show 2023 (CES 2023). Alongside its usual boards, the company also introduced a special Sonic edition micro-ATX board, the second iteration in the series, after the Z790 equivalent with the same moniker.

The board will be offered alongside other B760 boards starting later this month. It shares a similar spec list to its Steel Legend WiFi board, with some differentiating features.

It is worth noting that most of the B760 motherboards from ASRock are based on the m-ATX form factor. The company did not launch an ATX version of its revered Steel Legend series.

The only variant offered in the larger form factor is its Pro RS series, geared towards creators, professionals, and office PCs.

More details on ASRock Sonic-themed B760 motherboard

The ASRock B760M PG Sonic WiFi motherboard (Image via Newegg)

The first Sonic-themed motherboard to be introduced into the market was the ASRock Z790 PG Sonic. Following the motherboard's relative success, the company has developed the B760 equivalent.

Currently, only a single micro ATX board is being sold under the collaboration between the motherboard manufacturer and the developers of the video game series. It is called the B760M PG Sonic WiFi.

Pricing

The motherboard is a budget-friendly design from the company. It is currently priced at $189.99 on Newegg.

The cheapest B760 motherboard from the company is the B760M-HDV/M.2, which is available for $109.99. Other options from the company include the $129.99 B760M PRO RS and the $169.99 B760M Steel Legend WiFi.

ASRock B760M motherboard speed

Box contents of the ASRock B760M PG Sonic WiFi (Image via Newegg)

Overall, the B760M PG Sonic is flushed with a 6-layer PCB for excellent stability and performance. The board comes with a 14-phase DrMOS VRM, divided into 12+1+1 to regulate the voltage supplied to the CPU, the iGPU, and other components.

The B760 motherboard also comes with ASRock's Velocity Boost technology. This ensures that the CPU can maintain maximum performance out of the box. The B760 motherboard has enough heatsinks to ensure that the VRMs, M.2 SSDs, and Southbridge chips remain sufficiently cool.

The board also supports Dragon 2.5 Gbit Ethernet and WiFi 6E. It assists up to three M.2 NVMe Gen 4 x4 SSDs and up to four SSD/HDDs via the SATA III ports.

The B760M motherboard further supports high-quality Nahimic Audio and a single PCIe Gen 5 x16 slot built to handle the next generation of graphics cards.

Availability

The Sonic-inspired offering, alongside other ASRock budget B760 motherboards, is now available at leading retailers. Gamers can purchase it from leading stores, including Amazon, MicroCenter, Newegg, and Walmart.

Conclusion

The latest Sonic-inspired B760M motherboard from ASRock adds an extra flare to a relatively mundane PC component. With sufficient color coding and modding, Sonic: The Hedgehog fans can create a themed PC that reflects the iconic video game character.

