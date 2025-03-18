Assassin’s Creed Shadows: Best settings for RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is releasing on March 20, 2025, across different platforms such as PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Mac. The latest addition to the highly popular Assassin's Creed franchise takes place in Awaji Islands, Japan. Based on the system requirements, the game does not appear to be demanding.

Thus, gamers who own the RTX 3080 or the RTX 3080 Ti should be able to play it at 1440p resolution with ray tracing enabled. However, we recommend tweaking the settings to avoid any issues.

This article provides the best settings for Assassin’s Creed Shadows on the RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti.

The best Assassin’s Creed Shadows settings for the RTX 3080

Playing Assassin’s Creed Shadows is a treat on the RTX 3080 (Image via Ubisoft)

Those who own the RTX 3080 can experience Assassin’s Creed Shadows at a resolution of 1440p with a stable 60fps. We recommend enabling the High preset for most settings to produce stunning visuals and graphics. Ray tracing has been upped to Medium quality, while AMD FSR has been set to Quality.

As a result, the game should be visually immersive and will run smoothly performance-wise. Moreover, the Texture Streaming Pool can be set to High as the RTX 3080 comes with 12GB VRAM.

These are the best settings for the game on the RTX 3080:

Display settings

Field of View: 90%

Screen

Monitor: Default

Default Display Mode: Borderless window

Borderless window Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 VSync: Off

Off Resolution: 2560 x 1440

Upscaler

Frame Rate Limiter: On

On Frame Rate Target: 60

60 Use Dynamic Resolution: On

On Upscaler Type: AMD FSR

AMD FSR Upscaler Quality: Quality

Quality Minimum Dynamic Resolution: 25%

25% Maximum Dynamic Resolution: 50%

50% Frame Generation: FSR

FSR Sharpen Strength: 0.25

Post-Effects

Motion Blur: On

On Chromatic Aberration: On

Scalability Settings

Raytraced Global Illumination: Diffuse Everywhere

Diffuse Everywhere Overall Preset: Custom

Raytracing

Raytracing Quality: High

High BVH Quality: High

Lighting

Screen Space Effects: High

High Light Source Quality: High

High Shadow Quality: High

Textures

Texture Streaming Pool: High

Effects

Post Effects: High

High Water Quality: High

High Particle Quality: High

Geometry

Loading Distance: High

High Drawing Distance: High

High Micropolygon: High

Terrain

Terrain Quality: High

High Deformation: High

High Scatter Density: High

High Virtual Texture: High

Characters

Character Quality: High

High Hair Strands: All Characters Medium

Volumetric Effects

Cloud Quality: High

High Fog Quality: High

The best Assassin’s Creed Shadows settings for the RTX 3080 Ti

Ray tracing on the RTX 3080 Ti makes Assassin’s Creed Shadows look highly impressive (Image via Ubisoft)

Assassin’s Creed Shadows looks amazing on the RTX 3080 Ti. The higher-performance card offers better visuals and graphics. We recommend the High preset for most settings, with some tweaks for optimal performance. Ray tracing can be set to High for an immersive gaming experience.

These are the best settings for the game on the RTX 3080 Ti:

Display settings

Field of View: 90%

Screen

Monitor: Default

Default Display Mode: Borderless window

Borderless window Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 VSync: Off

Off Resolution: 2560 x 1440

Upscaler

Frame Rate Limiter: On

On Frame Rate Target: 60

60 Use Dynamic Resolution: On

On Upscaler Type: AMD FSR

AMD FSR Upscaler Quality: Quality

Quality Minimum Dynamic Resolution: 25%

25% Maximum Dynamic Resolution: 50%

50% Frame Generation: FSR

FSR Sharpen Strength: 0.25

Post-Effects

Motion Blur: On

On Chromatic Aberration: On

Scalability Settings

Raytraced Global Illumination: Diffuse Everywhere

Diffuse Everywhere Overall Preset: Custom

Raytracing

Raytracing Quality: High

High BVH Quality: High

Lighting

Screen Space Effects: High

High Light Source Quality: High

High Shadow Quality: High

Textures

Texture Streaming Pool: High

Effects

Post Effects: High

High Water Quality: High

High Particle Quality: High

Geometry

Loading Distance: High

High Drawing Distance: High

High Micropolygon: High

Terrain

Terrain Quality: High

High Deformation: High

High Scatter Density: High

High Virtual Texture: High

Characters

Character Quality: High

High Hair Strands: All Characters Medium

Volumetric Effects

Cloud Quality: High

High Fog Quality: High

