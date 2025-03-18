  • home icon
Assassin's Creed Shadows: Best settings for RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti

By Adith Pramod
Modified Mar 18, 2025 18:50 GMT
The best Assassin's Creed Shadows settings for RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti (Image via Ubisoft, INNO3D, Nvidia)
The best Assassin’s Creed Shadows settings for RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti (Image via Ubisoft, INNO3D, Nvidia)

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is releasing on March 20, 2025, across different platforms such as PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Mac. The latest addition to the highly popular Assassin's Creed franchise takes place in Awaji Islands, Japan. Based on the system requirements, the game does not appear to be demanding.

Thus, gamers who own the RTX 3080 or the RTX 3080 Ti should be able to play it at 1440p resolution with ray tracing enabled. However, we recommend tweaking the settings to avoid any issues.

This article provides the best settings for Assassin’s Creed Shadows on the RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti.

The best Assassin’s Creed Shadows settings for the RTX 3080

Playing Assassin's Creed Shadows is a treat on the RTX 3080 (Image via Ubisoft)
Playing Assassin’s Creed Shadows is a treat on the RTX 3080 (Image via Ubisoft)

Those who own the RTX 3080 can experience Assassin’s Creed Shadows at a resolution of 1440p with a stable 60fps. We recommend enabling the High preset for most settings to produce stunning visuals and graphics. Ray tracing has been upped to Medium quality, while AMD FSR has been set to Quality.

As a result, the game should be visually immersive and will run smoothly performance-wise. Moreover, the Texture Streaming Pool can be set to High as the RTX 3080 comes with 12GB VRAM.

These are the best settings for the game on the RTX 3080:

Display settings

  • Field of View: 90%

Screen

  • Monitor: Default
  • Display Mode: Borderless window
  • Aspect Ratio: 16:9
  • VSync: Off
  • Resolution: 2560 x 1440

Upscaler

  • Frame Rate Limiter: On
  • Frame Rate Target: 60
  • Use Dynamic Resolution: On
  • Upscaler Type: AMD FSR
  • Upscaler Quality: Quality
  • Minimum Dynamic Resolution: 25%
  • Maximum Dynamic Resolution: 50%
  • Frame Generation: FSR
  • Sharpen Strength: 0.25
Post-Effects

  • Motion Blur: On
  • Chromatic Aberration: On

Scalability Settings

  • Raytraced Global Illumination: Diffuse Everywhere
  • Overall Preset: Custom

Raytracing

  • Raytracing Quality: High
  • BVH Quality: High

Lighting

  • Screen Space Effects: High
  • Light Source Quality: High
  • Shadow Quality: High

Textures

  • Texture Streaming Pool: High

Effects

  • Post Effects: High
  • Water Quality: High
  • Particle Quality: High

Geometry

  • Loading Distance: High
  • Drawing Distance: High
  • Micropolygon: High

Terrain

  • Terrain Quality: High
  • Deformation: High
  • Scatter Density: High
  • Virtual Texture: High

Characters

  • Character Quality: High
  • Hair Strands: All Characters Medium

Volumetric Effects

  • Cloud Quality: High
  • Fog Quality: High
Also read: How to get Assassin's Creed Shadows Twitch Drops: Rewards and more

The best Assassin’s Creed Shadows settings for the RTX 3080 Ti

Ray tracing on the RTX 3080 Ti makes Assassin's Creed Shadows look highly impressive (Image via Ubisoft)
Ray tracing on the RTX 3080 Ti makes Assassin’s Creed Shadows look highly impressive (Image via Ubisoft)

Assassin’s Creed Shadows looks amazing on the RTX 3080 Ti. The higher-performance card offers better visuals and graphics. We recommend the High preset for most settings, with some tweaks for optimal performance. Ray tracing can be set to High for an immersive gaming experience.

These are the best settings for the game on the RTX 3080 Ti:

Display settings

  • Field of View: 90%

Screen

  • Monitor: Default
  • Display Mode: Borderless window
  • Aspect Ratio: 16:9
  • VSync: Off
  • Resolution: 2560 x 1440

Upscaler

  • Frame Rate Limiter: On
  • Frame Rate Target: 60
  • Use Dynamic Resolution: On
  • Upscaler Type: AMD FSR
  • Upscaler Quality: Quality
  • Minimum Dynamic Resolution: 25%
  • Maximum Dynamic Resolution: 50%
  • Frame Generation: FSR
  • Sharpen Strength: 0.25

Post-Effects

  • Motion Blur: On
  • Chromatic Aberration: On

Scalability Settings

  • Raytraced Global Illumination: Diffuse Everywhere
  • Overall Preset: Custom

Raytracing

  • Raytracing Quality: High
  • BVH Quality: High
Lighting

  • Screen Space Effects: High
  • Light Source Quality: High
  • Shadow Quality: High

Textures

  • Texture Streaming Pool: High

Effects

  • Post Effects: High
  • Water Quality: High
  • Particle Quality: High

Geometry

  • Loading Distance: High
  • Drawing Distance: High
  • Micropolygon: High

Terrain

  • Terrain Quality: High
  • Deformation: High
  • Scatter Density: High
  • Virtual Texture: High

Characters

  • Character Quality: High
  • Hair Strands: All Characters Medium

Volumetric Effects

  • Cloud Quality: High
  • Fog Quality: High

