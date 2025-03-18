Assassin’s Creed Shadows: Best settings for RTX 4080 and 4080 Super

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is set to be released on March 20, 2025, on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and even on the Apple Mac. The much-awaited title is set in feudal Japan and takes place in the beautiful islands of Awaji.

Ad

We looked into the system requirements of the game, and those who own the RTX 4080 or the RTX 4080 Super should be able to enjoy it at some of its best settings at 4K resolution. However, we always recommend optimizing the settings for smoother gameplay.

In this article, we'll look into the best settings for the game on RTX 4080 and RTX 4080 Super.

The best Assassin’s Creed Shadows settings for RTX 4080

Assassin’s Creed Shadows runs best on the RTX 4080 (Image via Ubisoft)

Assassin’s Creed Shadows looks amazing on the RTX 4080. The GPU's 16 GB VRAM offers enough graphical threshold to run the game at its best settings. We've enabled the Very High preset for this card along with High Ray Tracing. Thus, the game looks stunning when played at the 4K resolution.

Ad

Trending

We've abstained from using FSR or DLSS as this might affect the visual quality. Moreover, the RTX 4080 offers enough juice to be able to put up enough framerates without upscaling. Thus, we're sticking to TAA in this case.

These are the best settings for the game on the RTX 4080:

Display settings

Field of View: 90%

Screen

Monitor: Default

Default Display Mode: Borderless window

Borderless window Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 VSync: Off

Off Resolution: 3840x2160

Upscaler

Frame Rate Limiter: On

On Frame Rate Target: 60

60 Use Dynamic Resolution: On

On Upscaler Type: TAA

TAA Upscaler Quality: Quality

Quality Minimum Dynamic Resolution: 25%

25% Maximum Dynamic Resolution: 50%

50% Frame Generation: Off

Off Sharpen Strength: 0.25

Ad

Post-Effects

Motion Blur: On

On Chromatic Aberration: On

Scalability Settings

Raytraced Global Illumination: Diffuse Everywhere

Diffuse Everywhere Overall Preset: Very High

Raytracing

Raytracing Quality: Very High

Very High BVH Quality: Very High

Lighting

Screen Space Effects: Very High

Very High Light Source Quality: Very High

Very High Shadow Quality: Very High

Textures

Texture Streaming Pool: Very High

Effects

Post Effects: High

High Water Quality: Very High

Very High Particle Quality: Very High

Geometry

Loading Distance: Very High

Very High Drawing Distance: Very High

Very High Micropolygon: Very High

Terrain

Terrain Quality: Very High

Very High Deformation: Very High

Very High Scatter Density: Very High

Very High Virtual Texture: Very High

Ad

Characters

Character Quality: Very High

Very High Hair Strands: All Characters High

Volumetric Effects

Cloud Quality: Very High

Very High Fog Quality: Very High

Also read: How to get Assassin's Creed Shadows Twitch Drops? Rewards and more

The best Assassin’s Creed Shadows settings for RTX 4080 Super

The RTX 4080 Super handles Assassin’s Creed Shadows at some of its best settings (Image via Ubisoft)

Assassin’s Creed Shadows looks amazing on the RTX 4080 Super. The Super provides a much higher performance threshold, allowing you to enjoy the game at its absolute best. You get to play at 4K, with the High preset and Ray Tracing set to the Max. Again, we're sticking with TAA upscaling here to prevent quality loss seen when enabling FSR or DLSS.

Ad

These are the best settings for the game on the RTX 4080 Super:

Display settings

Field of View: 90%

Screen

Monitor: Default

Default Display Mode: Borderless window

Borderless window Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 VSync: Off

Off Resolution: 3840 x 2160

Upscaler

Frame Rate Limiter: On

On Frame Rate Target: 60

60 Use Dynamic Resolution: On

On Upscaler Type: TAA

TAA Upscaler Quality: Quality

Quality Minimum Dynamic Resolution: 25%

25% Maximum Dynamic Resolution: 50%

50% Frame Generation: Off

Off Sharpen Strength: 0.25

Post-Effects

Motion Blur: On

On Chromatic Aberration: On

Scalability Settings

Raytraced Global Illumination: Diffuse Everywhere

Diffuse Everywhere Overall Preset: Very High

Raytracing

Raytracing Quality: Very High

Very High BVH Quality: Very High

Ad

Lighting

Screen Space Effects: Very High

Very High Light Source Quality: Very High

Very High Shadow Quality: Very High

Textures

Texture Streaming Pool: Very High

Effects

Post Effects: High

High Water Quality: Very High

Very High Particle Quality: Very High

Geometry

Loading Distance: Very High

Very High Drawing Distance: Very High

Very High Micropolygon: Very High

Terrain

Terrain Quality: Very High

Very High Deformation: Very High

Very High Scatter Density: Very High

Very High Virtual Texture: Very High

Characters

Character Quality: Very High

Very High Hair Strands: All Characters High

Volumetric Effects

Cloud Quality: Very High

Very High Fog Quality: Very High

Check out similar articles by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback