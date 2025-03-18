Assassin’s Creed Shadows: Best settings for RTX 4080 and 4080 Super

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is set to be released on March 20, 2025, on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and even on the Apple Mac. The much-awaited title is set in feudal Japan and takes place in the beautiful islands of Awaji.
We looked into the system requirements of the game, and those who own the RTX 4080 or the RTX 4080 Super should be able to enjoy it at some of its best settings at 4K resolution. However, we always recommend optimizing the settings for smoother gameplay.
In this article, we'll look into the best settings for the game on RTX 4080 and RTX 4080 Super.
The best Assassin’s Creed Shadows settings for RTX 4080
Assassin’s Creed Shadows looks amazing on the RTX 4080. The GPU's 16 GB VRAM offers enough graphical threshold to run the game at its best settings. We've enabled the Very High preset for this card along with High Ray Tracing. Thus, the game looks stunning when played at the 4K resolution.
We've abstained from using FSR or DLSS as this might affect the visual quality. Moreover, the RTX 4080 offers enough juice to be able to put up enough framerates without upscaling. Thus, we're sticking to TAA in this case.
These are the best settings for the game on the RTX 4080:
Display settings
- Field of View: 90%
Screen
- Monitor: Default
- Display Mode: Borderless window
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- VSync: Off
- Resolution: 3840x2160
Upscaler
- Frame Rate Limiter: On
- Frame Rate Target: 60
- Use Dynamic Resolution: On
- Upscaler Type: TAA
- Upscaler Quality: Quality
- Minimum Dynamic Resolution: 25%
- Maximum Dynamic Resolution: 50%
- Frame Generation: Off
- Sharpen Strength: 0.25
Post-Effects
- Motion Blur: On
- Chromatic Aberration: On
Scalability Settings
- Raytraced Global Illumination: Diffuse Everywhere
- Overall Preset: Very High
Raytracing
- Raytracing Quality: Very High
- BVH Quality: Very High
Lighting
- Screen Space Effects: Very High
- Light Source Quality: Very High
- Shadow Quality: Very High
Textures
- Texture Streaming Pool: Very High
Effects
- Post Effects: High
- Water Quality: Very High
- Particle Quality: Very High
Geometry
- Loading Distance: Very High
- Drawing Distance: Very High
- Micropolygon: Very High
Terrain
- Terrain Quality: Very High
- Deformation: Very High
- Scatter Density: Very High
- Virtual Texture: Very High
Characters
- Character Quality: Very High
- Hair Strands: All Characters High
Volumetric Effects
- Cloud Quality: Very High
- Fog Quality: Very High
The best Assassin’s Creed Shadows settings for RTX 4080 Super
Assassin’s Creed Shadows looks amazing on the RTX 4080 Super. The Super provides a much higher performance threshold, allowing you to enjoy the game at its absolute best. You get to play at 4K, with the High preset and Ray Tracing set to the Max. Again, we're sticking with TAA upscaling here to prevent quality loss seen when enabling FSR or DLSS.
These are the best settings for the game on the RTX 4080 Super:
Display settings
- Field of View: 90%
Screen
- Monitor: Default
- Display Mode: Borderless window
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- VSync: Off
- Resolution: 3840 x 2160
Upscaler
- Frame Rate Limiter: On
- Frame Rate Target: 60
- Use Dynamic Resolution: On
- Upscaler Type: TAA
- Upscaler Quality: Quality
- Minimum Dynamic Resolution: 25%
- Maximum Dynamic Resolution: 50%
- Frame Generation: Off
- Sharpen Strength: 0.25
Post-Effects
- Motion Blur: On
- Chromatic Aberration: On
Scalability Settings
- Raytraced Global Illumination: Diffuse Everywhere
- Overall Preset: Very High
Raytracing
- Raytracing Quality: Very High
- BVH Quality: Very High
Lighting
- Screen Space Effects: Very High
- Light Source Quality: Very High
- Shadow Quality: Very High
Textures
- Texture Streaming Pool: Very High
Effects
- Post Effects: High
- Water Quality: Very High
- Particle Quality: Very High
Geometry
- Loading Distance: Very High
- Drawing Distance: Very High
- Micropolygon: Very High
Terrain
- Terrain Quality: Very High
- Deformation: Very High
- Scatter Density: Very High
- Virtual Texture: Very High
Characters
- Character Quality: Very High
- Hair Strands: All Characters High
Volumetric Effects
- Cloud Quality: Very High
- Fog Quality: Very High
