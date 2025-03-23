Asus ProArt PZ13 laptop available at lowest price

Best Buy is offering a great deal on the Asus ProArt PZ13 detachable laptop during the sale period on their website. It was originally priced at $1099.99 but is now available for $799.99, saving you $300. It boasts the performance-heavy Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus X1P chipset, which is comparable to the Intel Core Ultra series processors in terms of performance and efficiency.

Ad

In this article, we'll discuss whether it's worth purchasing the Asus ProArt PZ13 during the sale on Best Buy.

Asus ProArt PZ13 laptop: Specs and features

The Asus ProArt PZ13 is available at a great deal on Best Buy (Image via Asus)

The Asus ProArt PZ13 is a detachable laptop that can be used as both a laptop and a tablet. It features a beautiful OLED touch-screen, which makes it a solid choice for creators and artists.

Ad

Trending

These are the detailed specs of the laptop:

Specifications Asus ProArt PZ13 (HT5306QA) Display 13.3", 3K OLED, 60Hz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus X1P GPU Qualcomm Adreno GPU RAM 16GB DDR5 ROM 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD Battery 70 Wh

Ad

Performance

The ProArt PZ13 features an impressive performance with its Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus X1P. This is roughly comparable to the Intel Core Ultra series processors in terms of computing performance and power efficiency. The X Plus comes in two different core variants, but this model features an 8-core CPU.

It has a boost clock speed of 3.4 GHz, providing enough room for hardcore designing, image and video editing, and moderate gaming. The laptop is not exactly made for gaming. However, you can easily run comparatively less demanding games, such as Diablo IV, GTA 5, and even Overwatch 2, on the setup and enjoy playing on the beautiful OLED display.

Ad

You can also run more demanding titles like Horizon Zero Dawn, Assassin's Creed Black Flag, and Witcher 3, but the experience wouldn't be as fun because you'd have to tweak the resolution and graphics to very low settings.

You get 16GB DDR5 RAM along with 1TB SSD storage, which is more than enough for most users. Unfortunately, those finding either of these components to be limiting cannot upgrade them as they're soldered onto the motherboard.

Ad

Display

The ProArt PZ13 has a stunning 13.3-inch touchscreen display featuring a 3K resolution and an ASUS Lumina OLED panel. The touchscreen also offers stylus support, allowing artists to freely draw on the screen. Featuring a cinema-grade DCI-P3 color gamut, it produces brilliant color tones on the OLED panel, making it perfect for watching movies, playing games, and editing different forms of multimedia.

It has a refresh rate of 60 Hz and a speedy response time of 0.2 ms, which makes the screen buttery smooth. The refresh rate and low response time are particularly beneficial for artists as they offer smoother motion, reduced motion blur, and enhanced visual accuracy.

Ad

Camera and build

The Asus ProArt PZ13 comes with a 4K rear-facing camera (Image via Asus)

The ProArt PZ13 features cameras, both on the front and the back. Tablets usually don't have the best cameras, but this particular model comes with a 5MP front camera and a 13MP rear-facing camera. The front camera shoots at 1440p for high-quality video streaming on calls and meetings, while the rear camera shoots at up to 4K.

Ad

It comes with a premium build, featuring a military-grade body that can endure hot environments, rain, and even temperatures as low as -30 degrees Celsius. The Nano Black anodized coating resists fingerprints and smudges and keeps your laptop looking clean, while the sleek matt finish gives it a premium look.

Battery

The ProArt PZ13 comes with an impressive battery unit of 70Wh. Asus claims the laptop to last around 17 hours of web browsing and up to 21 hours of FHD video playback, both of which are quite impressive. However, based on user reviews, it lasts an average of 10-15 hours depending on the kind of tasks you perform.

Ad

Also read: 5 best laptops for Assassin's Creed Shadows

Should you consider purchasing the Asus ProArt PZ13 laptop during the sale?

We recommend you consider purchasing the Asus ProArt PZ13 during the sale on Best Buy. It features a stunning OLED display that is detachable and packs enough performance for most creative professionals, creators, and multitaskers.

While it may not be the best for gaming, it serves to be the right choice for those who like to create on the go, without having to worry about the battery running out.

Ad

Check out similar articles by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback