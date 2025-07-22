Asus TUF A16 gaming laptop with RTX 5060 available at lowest price on Newegg

Newegg is offering an excellent deal on the Asus TUF A16 gaming laptop during the Back to School sale on the website. It was originally listed for $1,699.99, but has now been cut down to a total of $1,429.99, saving you $270. The A16 is powered by the new AMD Ryzen 7 200 series processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 GPU, making it a solid option for gaming.

Ad

This article will look into the specs and features of the Asus TUF A16 gaming laptop, and discuss whether you should consider purchasing it during the sale period on Newegg.

Asus TUF A16: Specs and features

The Asus TUF A16 is a superb mid-range gaming laptop for high-end gaming (Image via Asus)

The Asus TUF A16 is a solid gaming laptop for those who demand high-performance PCs as a daily driver. The device's powerful specs make it the perfect all-rounder for mid-range gaming, creative workloads, and multitasking.

Ad

Trending

Here are the detailed specs of the gaming laptop:

Specifications ASUS TUF Gaming A16 (FA608UM) Display 16", 2.5K WQXGA, 165Hz Processor AMD Ryzen 7 260 GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 RAM 32GB DDR5 ROM 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD Battery 90 Wh

Ad

Also read: Asus TUF F16 gaming laptop with RTX 5060 available at lowest price on Best Buy

Performance

The laptop is packed with performance, featuring the new AMD Ryzen 7 260 processor from the new 200 series lineup. It comes with eight cores, 16 threads, and a boost clock speed of 5.1 GHz, making it a speedy CPU for multithreaded workloads.

In terms of GPU, it comes with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 featuring an 8GB GDDR7 VRAM. While it is still mid-range, the GPU is perfect for handling most AAA titles at 1080p resolution with ease. Most AAA titles run quite stable at High graphics settings at this resolution. Multiplayer games are far less demanding and typically show over 150 FPS on average.

Ad

Here are some performance metrics of the laptop:

Games (1080p) ASUS TUF Gaming A16 (FA608UM) Counter Strike 2 235 FPS Cyberpunk 2077 88 FPS DOOM The Dark Ages 67 FPS The Elder Scrolls Oblivion 65 FPS Red Dead Redemption 2 75 FPS Marvel Rivals 90 FPS

Ad

As you can see from the numbers above, the A16 performs brilliantly on most titles, showing over 60-70 FPS quite easily. Most AAA titles look and perform well, especially with DLSS enabled. However, performance is not the best when you enable max graphics settings in certain visually demanding games, and also when you enable ray tracing.

The GPU is definitely capable of ray tracing, but performance may not always be the best. You could get decent framerates with frame generation, but it would ultimately depend on how well-optimized the game is for your system.

Ad

RAM and storage

The Asus TUF A16 features an excellent RAM and storage configuration. This particular model comes with 32GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD storage, which is more than enough for most users.

The high RAM makes it super fast when it comes to handling large workloads and multitasking between multiple windows. While 1TB storage should suffice for a while, it could get full in no time. Luckily, you can upgrade using the expansion slot in the laptop.

Ad

Display

The A16 features a stunning 16-inch screen with a 2.5K or WQXGA resolution, which features slightly more pixels than the standard 1440p display. It comes with an IPS display panel with Anti-glare properties, making it easier to view the screen without straining the eyes.

The A16 features an impressive 165Hz refresh rate along with a low 3ms response time. It also supports Nvidia G-Sync, which, along with the high refresh rate, helps prevent stutters, lags, and screen tearing issues.

Ad

Battery

The battery life of the A16 is quite decent thanks to its 90 Wh unit. According to reviews, it lasts 4-5 hours of moderate use, which is average. However, you could squeeze in slightly longer hours with lighter usage.

Should you consider purchasing the Asus TUF A16 during the sale?

We recommend you consider getting the Asus TUF A16 gaming laptop during the sale on Newegg. For the price, it offers immense value for money with its high-performance specs, high-res display, and decent battery life.

Ad

The laptop's build makes it an excellent option for serious and casual gamers, creative professionals, and developers. However, note that while most titles run well, their performance is not the best when played at the max setting due to limitations of the CPU and GPU. Thus, you'd have to make some optimizations to run some games at over 60 FPS.

Check out similar articles by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adith Pramod Adith Pramod is a Tech writer at Sportskeeda and a student pursuing his bachelor's degree.

He is a dedicated tech enthusiast, delving passionately into the world of technology—from mobiles to PCs. An avid gamer, he channels his fascination into exploring and sharing the intricacies of all things tech. Know More