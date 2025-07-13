Asus TUF F16 gaming laptop with RTX 5060 available at lowest price on Best Buy

Best Buy is offering a great deal on the Asus TUF F16 gaming laptop as part of its Black Friday Sale. This brings down the price of the laptop from $1,539.99 to a total of $1,159.99, saving you $380. The new F16 features a powerful 14th-gen i7 processor paired with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 GPU, making it a beast for high-end gaming.

This article will look into the specs and features of the Asus TUF F16 and discuss whether you should consider purchasing the gaming laptop during the ongoing sale.

Asus TUF F16 gaming laptop: Specs and features

The Asus TUF F16 gaming laptop has a great deal on Best Buy (Image via Asus)

The new Asus TUF F16 is a solid laptop for hardcore gaming, editing, and simple multitasking. Its powerful specs make it the perfect choice for gamers and creative professionals in particular.

These are the detailed specs of the laptop:

Specifications ASUS TUF Gaming F16 (FX608JMR) Display 16", FHD+ WUXGA, 165Hz Processor Intel Core i7-14650HX GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 RAM 16GB DDR5-5600 ROM 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD Battery 90 Wh

Performance

The Asus TUF F16 comes packed with performance, housing the powerful Intel Core i7-14650HX processor. It packs 16 cores, 24 threads, and a boost clock speed of 5.2 GHz, giving the laptop enough power to run large workloads and games with ease.

In terms of GPU, the Asus device features the new Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 graphics card with 8 GB GDDR7 VRAM. While it may certainly struggle at higher resolutions like 1440p, it excels at running almost all games at the 1080p resolution. The RTX 50 series also supports DLSS 4 and Frame Generation technologies, further improving the visual quality and performance.

Here are some performance metrics of the laptop:

Games (1080p) ASUS TUF Gaming F16 (FX608JMR) Forza Horizon 5 112 FPS Cyberpunk 2077 86 FPS Red Dead Redemption 2 81 FPS Hogwarts Legacy 90 FPS Black Myth: Wukong 85 FPS The Shadow of Tomb Raider 165 FPS

As you can see from the table above, the laptop handles demanding AAA titles with ease. Most games run at over 60 FPS, even with the highest graphics settings enabled. You could enable DLSS or DLAA along with Frame Generation on some games to get the best visual quality or performance. While AAA singleplayer games run at an average of 80-90 FPS, multiplayer titles easily cross 140-150 FPS as they're significantly less demanding.

RAM and storage

The laptop comes with a solid RAM and storage combination. It features 16 GB DDR5 RAM along with 1 TB SSD storage, which has become the industry standard at the moment. While this configuration is enough for most users, it can become quite limiting after a while. Luckily, you can always upgrade to a higher configuration, thanks to the additional ports in the laptop.

Display and build

The TUF F16 features a beautiful display along with a sleek design (Image via Asus)

The new TUF F16 features a stunning 16-inch FHD+ WUXGA display with a refresh rate of 165 Hz, making it perfect for viewing multimedia and playing games. The screen is large and features a high resolution that helps achieve an immersive gaming experience. The smooth refresh rate, paired with support for Nvidia G-Sync, allows for super fluid visuals without any stuttering, input lag, or screen tearing.

Speaking of build quality, the TUF series has always been known to be super durable. Built with military-grade materials, the TUF F16 should be able to survive accidental falls and be resistant to harsh conditions, shock, and even vibration.

Battery life

The battery featured in the TUF F16 is a 90 Wh unit. According to reviews, it lasts an average of eight hours with moderate use, which is, honestly, not bad. However, with heavier tasks like gaming, expect a lower runtime from this device. It also comes with a USB-C type fast charger, which charges the device up to 50% within 30 minutes.

Should you consider purchasing the Asus TUF F16 gaming laptop during the sale?

We highly recommend you consider purchasing the new Asus TUF F16 during the sale period on Best Buy. It offers immense value for money with its high-spec build. For the price, it serves to be the perfect laptop for high-end gaming, creative workloads, and multitasking.

