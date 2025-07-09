5 best wired gaming mice in 2025

For those who prioritize speed and consistent performance, using wired gaming mice can make a major difference. They offer lower latency compared to wireless options, and the lack of a battery cuts out the need to charge it. Moreover, wired mice are also more affordable, making them ideal for those on a tighter budget.

Ad

However, with so many options available online, choosing the right one can often be confusing. This article lists the best wired gaming mice to help you make an informed decision.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

The best wired gaming mice of 2025

1) Logitech G502 X

The Logitech G502 X is one of the best wired gaming mice (Image via Logitech)

Price: $59.99

Ad

Trending

The Logitech G502 X is one of the best wired gaming mice for both serious and novice gamers. Its affordable price and premium features make it a must-buy. The mouse's ergonomic design offers great comfort for long gaming sessions, while the precisely placed extra buttons give gamers an advantage with certain games.

Features Logitech G502 X Connection Wired Sensor HERO 25K Max DPI 25,600 DPI No. of buttons 13 RGB No Weight 89 g

Ad

The HERO 25K sensor offers superb precision, whereas the high 25600 DPI provides maximum responsiveness. While most gamers would rarely cross over 2000, having a higher DPI setting can be handy. Being the X variant, this version of the Logitech G502 does not come with RGB lighting, but it has a significantly better build quality than the original G502.

Here's the buying link for the mouse.

2) Razer Basilisk V3 35K

The Razer Basilisk V3 35K is one of the best premium wired gaming mice (Image via Razer)

Price: $79.99

Ad

The Razer Basilisk V3 35K is perfect for those into premium gaming mice. Its 35K sensor is highly accurate, offering smooth movement without jitters or acceleration. Moreover, the Basilisk is one of the only mice on this list to feature a 4-way HyperScroll Tilt wheel, which allows for both vertical and horizontal scrolling.

Features Razer Basilisk V3 35K Connection Wired Sensor Focus Pro 35K Optical Sensor Gen-2 Max DPI 35,000 No. of buttons 11 RGB Yes, Razer Chroma RGB Weight 101 g

Ad

The dedicated software lets you customize the lighting and button functionality. The 11 programmable buttons can be used for productivity purposes and shortcuts in games. The Razer Chroma RGB looks incredible, especially when synced with games. The lighting moves with the subjects in the game, making the gameplay feel much more immersive.

The Basilisk V3 is perfect for someone seeking a balanced experience. However, if you're more focused on competitive gaming, consider the Razer DeathAdder V3, which is also slightly cheaper.

Ad

Here's the buying link for the mouse.

3) Corsair Sabre RGB Pro Champion Series

The Corsair Sabre RGB Pro is among the best wired gaming mice for competitive gaming (Image via Corsair)

Price: $59.99

Ad

The Corsair Sabre RGB Pro Champion Series is one of the best wired gaming mice for competitive gamers. Its high-quality sensor features a high tracking speed and DPI, making it perfect for competitions. With a max DPI of 26000, the mouse is highly sensitive.

Features Corsair Sabre RGB Pro Connection Wired Sensor PMW3392 Max DPI 26,000 No. of buttons 6 RGB 2 Zone RGB Weight 74 g

Ad

The short travel switches on the mice helps with quicker clicks, offering faster and more consistent movements. At 74g, it is very light and easy to handle, especially for long gaming sessions.

The mouse is out of stock on the official site, but it is available on Newegg, where it is more expensive at $89.

Also read: 10 best wireless gaming mice in 2025

4) SteelSeries Rival 5

The SteelSeries Rival 5 is one of the best wired gaming mice for FPS and MOBA gamers (Image via SteelSeries)

Price: $41.99

Ad

The SteelSeries Rival 5 is the perfect wired mouse for gamers who typically play FPS, MOBA, and battle royale titles, thanks to its high DPI and sensor. Its optical sensor offers true 1-to-1 tracking, making it super precise for gaming.

Features SteelSeries Rival 5 Connection Wired Sensor SteelSeries TrueMove Air Max DPI 18,000 No. of buttons 9 RGB 10-Zone RGB Weight 85 g

Ad

The SteelSeries Rival 5's design makes it easy to hold, even for those with larger hands. With a max DPI of 18000, the mouse is extremely responsive. It has Golden Micro IP54 switches, which offer great durability and have a long lifespan. The 10-zone PrismSync RGB lighting looks stunning, especially with the modes.

Here's the buying link for the mouse.

5) Logitech G203

The Logitech G203 is one of the best budget-friendly wired gaming mice (Image via Logitech)

Price: $19.99

Ad

The Logitech G203 is among the best budget-friendly wired gaming mice, particularly for beginners. At less than $20, it may not be as advanced as some of the other options on the list, but it comes with a decent sensor for accurate tracking. Featuring only up to 8000 DPI, it may seem inferior, but in actuality, not many gamers use super high DPI ranges.

Features Logitech G203 Connection Wired Sensor 1885 Optical sensor Max DPI 8000 No. of buttons 6 RGB LIGHTSYNC RGB Weight 85 g

Ad

The mouse comes in multiple colors and features Lightsync RGB, which looks amazing. The neutral design makes it perfect for different palm modes.

Here's the buying link for the mouse.

Also read: 5 best gaming keyboards in 2025

That concludes our list of the best wired gaming mice. We've included multiple options from varying budget ranges so everyone can find an ideal pick. Note that gaming mice are best bought once you've set your preferences straight.

Ad

While hardware is important, the shape and build of a mouse are crucial for the ideal gaming experience. Thus, experiment with your preferred holding style before investing.

Check out similar articles by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adith Pramod Adith Pramod is a Tech writer at Sportskeeda and a student pursuing his bachelor's degree.

He is a dedicated tech enthusiast, delving passionately into the world of technology—from mobiles to PCs. An avid gamer, he channels his fascination into exploring and sharing the intricacies of all things tech. Know More