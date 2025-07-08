5 best gaming chairs in 2025

Gaming chairs are one of the most important components in a gamer's setup. A powerful gaming setup will be no good if you don't have a comfortable place to sit and play on. Luckily, there are a large number of gaming chairs in the market currently, each one featuring a comfortable build and ergonomic design.

However, with so many options around, it can get quite confusing to choose the right one for you. This guide aims to help you in your research, featuring the best chairs for gaming.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

The best gaming chairs of 2025

1) Razer Enki

The Razer Enki is one of the best gaming chairs overall (Image via Razer)

Price: $449.99

The Razer Enki is undoubtedly one of the best gaming chairs in the current market. It's marketed as a chair that provides "all-day comfort", featuring comfortable cushioning beneath the leather covering.

The chair comes with a built-in lumbar arch, which features a smooth curve that helps you maintain a neutral sitting position. This is very useful for long sitting durations, particularly when you're gaming.

Features Razer Enki Material EPU Synthetic Leather Recline Angle 152 Degrees Armrest Type 4D Max Weight Supported 299 lbs Weight 30kgs/66.14lbs

Featuring a 152-degree recline angle, the chair is perfect for leaning back and relaxing. Its 4D armrests provide optimal ergonomic support, allowing for a ton of adjustability.

A cheaper alternative to this would be the Razer Enki X, which features slightly less features and adjustments, but is also $100 cheaper.

Here's the buying link for the chair.

2) Secretlab TITAN Evo

The Secretlab TITAN Evo is among the best mid-range gaming chairs (Image via Secretlab)

Price: $499

The Secretlab TITAN Evo is a solid chair for gaming, particularly in the mid-range category. Its advanced lumbar support system helps maintain good posture and makes it comfortable for long game sessions. The build is super ergonomic, featuring a sloped seat base with cold-cure foam, which further improves comfort. It is capable of holding up to 395 lbs, making it ideal for larger users as well.

Features Secretlab TITAN Evo Material Secretlab NEO Hybrid Leatherette Recline Angle 85-165° Armrest Type 4D Max Weight Supported 395lbs (varies based on chair size) Weight 34.5kg/76lbs

You get to choose between three different chair sizes – small, regular, and XL, each of which is larger in size and also has a slightly larger load capacity. Just like all other Secretlab products, the TITAN Evo also features multiple customization options. You can get additional memory foam armrests, ergonomic leg support, and a footrest.

Here's the buying link for the chair.

3) Herman Miller Embody

The Herman Miller Embody is one of the best premium gaming chairs (Image via Herman Miller)

Price: $1,995.00

The Herman Miller Embody is a luxurious gaming chair for premium setups. The additional layer of foam provides great support for gaming, while its cooling properties help prevent heat buildup. This makes it comfortable to sit on for long periods. The sitting position replicates the way you stand, offering maximum support and promoting a natural posture that's easy on the lower back.

Features Herman Miller Embody Material Polyester Fabric Upholstery Recline Angle 120 degrees Armrest Type 2D Max Weight Supported 300 lbs Weight ‎23.13kg/50lbs

The build quality of the Embody feels super premium with its polyester upholstery and die-cast aluminum frame, which provides a stable seating position, even while leaning. Apart from being able to adjust the seat height and other standard adjustments, you can also control the curve angle on the back to perfectly fit your posture.

Here's the buying link for the chair.

4) IKEA MATCHSPEL

The IKEA MATCHSPEL is a minimalistic ergonomic gaming chair (Image via IKEA)

Price: $299.99

The IKEA MATCHSPEL would be the ideal gaming chair for fans of minimalism. It features a simplistic design, but offers great comfort for the price. The mesh frame provides decent support and also allows for ample airflow, keeping you cool. It even comes with a neck frame that provides support to your neck. This makes the MATCHSPEL great for beginner gaming setups.

Features IKEA MATCHSPEL Material Polyurethane fabric, Polyester mesh Recline Angle N/A Armrest Type 2D Max Weight Supported 276 lbs Weight 18.18kg/40lbs

Despite having a smaller frame, it supports up to 276 lbs of load, thus making it ideal for larger users. The chair features 2D armrests, so you can only adjust its height and rotation angle. Apart from providing smooth rolling, its rubber-coated casters also reduce any kind of noise while moving around.

Here's the buying link for the chair.

5) GTPlayer GT905-RGB

The GTPlayer GT905-RGB is one of the best budget gaming chairs (Image via GTPlayer)

Price: $129.99

For gamers on a tighter budget, the GTPlayer GT905-RGB would be the perfect choice. The cushioning features individual springs, and the lumbar support cushion offers maximum comfort for your lower back. Featuring a recline angle of 135 degrees, the chair is great to relax on. It's also lined by RGB lighting on the side, adding to the aesthetic.

Features GTPlayer GT905-RGB Material Breathable Fabric Recline Angle 135 degrees Armrest Type Linkage type Max Weight Supported 300 lbs Weight 20.5kgs/45.19lbs

While the armrests aren't 2D or 4D, they feature a linkage-type mechanism that follows your elbow as you move it around. Its wide wheel base also supports up to 300 lbs of load, making it a great choice for larger users.

Here's the buying link for the chair.

This concludes the list of the best gaming chairs in 2025. We've included a list featuring chairs from varied budget ranges, from luxurious models to affordable picks.

