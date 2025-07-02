5 best wireless headphones in 2025

Having a good pair of wireless headphones significantly affects your experience, whether it be for gaming or entertainment in general. They've come a long way in terms of technology and comfort, and are no longer clunky pieces of audio hardware.

Modern headphones equipped with features like Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), good cushioning, and long battery life make all the difference for daily users.

That said, there are a ton of options available online, which can make the process of choosing one rather confusing. To help you with your research, we've put together this article on the best wireless headphones to help you make an informed decision on the matter.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views. The entries are ranked in no particular order.

The best wireless headphones of 2025

1) Sony WH-1000XM6

The Sony WH-1000XM6 is one of the best wireless headphones overall (Image via Sony)

Price: $449.99

The Sony WH-1000XM6 is among the best wireless headphones for those who demand high-quality audio at a relatively affordable price point. At less than $450, they offer some of the best audio quality in the segment, particularly praised by users for their noise cancellation and comfort. They're best suited for audiophiles, commuters, and anyone wanting a versatile all-rounder.

Features Sony WH-1000XM6 Connection Wireless - Bluetooth 5.3 Driver 30 mm Frequency Response 4 Hz - 40kHz Microphone 12 Battery life 30 hours (Noise Cancellation ON) 40 hours (Noise Cancellation OFF) Impedance 48Ω

The wide frequency response of the headphones helps with a broad range of sounds, featuring deep bass and high treble. They come with Intuitive controls that detect gestures and actions to provide apt feedback, like removing the headset to pause music. If you're someone who uses noise cancellation on a daily basis, expect up to 30 hours of battery life.

Here's the buying link.

2) Bose QuietComfort Ultra

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra is one of the most comfortable wireless headphones (Image via Bose)

Price: $449.00

When it comes to comfort, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra wireless headphones offer an experience like no other. Priced exactly the same as the WH-1000XM6, featuring a 35mm driver, they offer superb audio quality and have additional spatial audio features. The Luxe cushions on the headset offer great comfort for long use times.

Features Bose QuietComfort Ultra Connection Wireless - Bluetooth 5.3 Driver 35 mm Frequency Response 20 Hz - 20 kHz Microphone 8 Battery life Up to 24 hours

The headset serves to be the perfect choice for users who prioritize comfort and ANC above all other specs. It comes with customizable ANC and several other features that make it super user-friendly. The battery lasts an average of 24 hours of use, which is quite impressive.

Here's the buying link.

3) Focal Bathys

The Focal Bathys is one of the best wireless headphones for audiophiles (Image via Focal)

Price: $642.09

Focal Bathys are enthusiast-level wireless headphones, tailored for audiophiles. The Bathys features highly detailed sound profiles, excellent comfort, and incredible ANC quality. Their wide frequency range and Al/Mg speakers provide highly precise sound quality, while their premium build quality and design add to the aesthetics.

Features Focal Bathys Connection Wireless - Bluetooth 5.1 Driver 40 mm Frequency Response 15 Hz - 22 kHz Microphone 8 Battery life Up to 30 hours Impedance 80Ω

It houses a beefy 1060 mAh battery, which lasts up to 30 hours when used in Bluetooth mode. You can also use your Focal Bathys headphones in wired mode, which helps you use them for longer periods.

The Focal Bathys MG headphones are significantly upgraded versions of the Bathys and are also much more expensive. However, if they fit your budget, do consider checking them out.

Here's the buying link.

4) Apple AirPods Max

The Apple AirPods Max is one of the best wireless headphones for Apple users (Image via Apple)

Price: $549.00

The Apple AirPods Max is the perfect wireless headset for Apple ecosystem users. The AirPods Max offer excellent midrange and detailed highs, thanks to their 40mm drivers. With pro‑level ANC, they provide superb noise cancellation that completely shuts off external audio. Both the cushion and the headband offer superior comfort, which makes this an excellent choice for daily use.

Features Apple AirPods Max Connection Wireless - Bluetooth 5.0 Driver 40 mm Frequency Response Up to 20kHz Microphone Eight mics for ANC Three mics for voice pickup Battery life Up to 20 hours Impedance 38Ω

The AirPods Max serve to be perfect for those demanding premium quality, comfort, and audio. It comes with a large battery that lasts upwards of 20 hrs of use even with ANC enabled.

Here's the buying link.

5) Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 Wireless

The Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 Wireless is one of the best budget wireless headphones (Image via Sennheiser)

Price: $‌299.95 (discounted)

Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 are the most affordable wireless headphones on the list. Its 42mm drivers offer exceptional sound quality at this range, featuring the signature Sennheiser tuning. The ANC on the MOMENTUM 4 is quite strong, but not exactly perfect according to user reviews.

Features Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 Wireless Connection Wireless - Bluetooth 5.2 Driver 42 mm Frequency Response 6 Hz - 22 kHz Microphone 2 mics per side Battery life Up to 60 hours Impedance Active 470Ω Passive 60Ω

The headphones come with a ton of features that improve the audio experience, which can be tweaked using the Sennheiser Smart Control App. Its 700 mAh battery lasts up to 60 hours, according to Sennheiser, which is super impressive considering the low price.

That said, do note that while the headset is affordable as of this writing, it could go up to the $‌449.95 price mark again once the discount ends.

Here's the buying link.

This concludes the list of the best wireless headphones in 2025. We've included a varied list of budget options, featuring everything from premium headsets to affordable choices. All the headphones mentioned feature an over-ear design, thus leaning more towards providing higher-quality audio.

