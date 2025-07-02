5 best wireless headphones in 2025

Having a good pair of wireless headphones significantly affects your experience, whether it be for gaming or entertainment in general. They've come a long way in terms of technology and comfort, and are no longer clunky pieces of audio hardware.
Modern headphones equipped with features like Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), good cushioning, and long battery life make all the difference for daily users.
That said, there are a ton of options available online, which can make the process of choosing one rather confusing. To help you with your research, we've put together this article on the best wireless headphones to help you make an informed decision on the matter.
Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views. The entries are ranked in no particular order.
The best wireless headphones of 2025
1) Sony WH-1000XM6
Price: $449.99
The Sony WH-1000XM6 is among the best wireless headphones for those who demand high-quality audio at a relatively affordable price point. At less than $450, they offer some of the best audio quality in the segment, particularly praised by users for their noise cancellation and comfort. They're best suited for audiophiles, commuters, and anyone wanting a versatile all-rounder.
The wide frequency response of the headphones helps with a broad range of sounds, featuring deep bass and high treble. They come with Intuitive controls that detect gestures and actions to provide apt feedback, like removing the headset to pause music. If you're someone who uses noise cancellation on a daily basis, expect up to 30 hours of battery life.
Here's the buying link.
2) Bose QuietComfort Ultra
Price: $449.00
When it comes to comfort, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra wireless headphones offer an experience like no other. Priced exactly the same as the WH-1000XM6, featuring a 35mm driver, they offer superb audio quality and have additional spatial audio features. The Luxe cushions on the headset offer great comfort for long use times.
The headset serves to be the perfect choice for users who prioritize comfort and ANC above all other specs. It comes with customizable ANC and several other features that make it super user-friendly. The battery lasts an average of 24 hours of use, which is quite impressive.
Here's the buying link.
3) Focal Bathys
Price: $642.09
Focal Bathys are enthusiast-level wireless headphones, tailored for audiophiles. The Bathys features highly detailed sound profiles, excellent comfort, and incredible ANC quality. Their wide frequency range and Al/Mg speakers provide highly precise sound quality, while their premium build quality and design add to the aesthetics.
It houses a beefy 1060 mAh battery, which lasts up to 30 hours when used in Bluetooth mode. You can also use your Focal Bathys headphones in wired mode, which helps you use them for longer periods.
The Focal Bathys MG headphones are significantly upgraded versions of the Bathys and are also much more expensive. However, if they fit your budget, do consider checking them out.
Here's the buying link.
4) Apple AirPods Max
Price: $549.00
The Apple AirPods Max is the perfect wireless headset for Apple ecosystem users. The AirPods Max offer excellent midrange and detailed highs, thanks to their 40mm drivers. With pro‑level ANC, they provide superb noise cancellation that completely shuts off external audio. Both the cushion and the headband offer superior comfort, which makes this an excellent choice for daily use.
The AirPods Max serve to be perfect for those demanding premium quality, comfort, and audio. It comes with a large battery that lasts upwards of 20 hrs of use even with ANC enabled.
Here's the buying link.
5) Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 Wireless
Price: $299.95 (discounted)
Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 are the most affordable wireless headphones on the list. Its 42mm drivers offer exceptional sound quality at this range, featuring the signature Sennheiser tuning. The ANC on the MOMENTUM 4 is quite strong, but not exactly perfect according to user reviews.
The headphones come with a ton of features that improve the audio experience, which can be tweaked using the Sennheiser Smart Control App. Its 700 mAh battery lasts up to 60 hours, according to Sennheiser, which is super impressive considering the low price.
That said, do note that while the headset is affordable as of this writing, it could go up to the $449.95 price mark again once the discount ends.
Here's the buying link.
This concludes the list of the best wireless headphones in 2025. We've included a varied list of budget options, featuring everything from premium headsets to affordable choices. All the headphones mentioned feature an over-ear design, thus leaning more towards providing higher-quality audio.
