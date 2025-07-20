  • home icon
Skytech Legacy gaming PC with RTX 5080 available at lowest price on Newegg

By Adith Pramod
Published Jul 20, 2025 16:59 GMT
Skytech Legacy gaming PC (Image via Skytech)
Skytech Legacy gaming PC (Image via Skytech)

Newegg is providing an amazing deal on the Skytech Legacy gaming PC as part of the Frames Performance Savings sale. The PC, which was originally sold for $3,699.99, is now available for $2,699.99 on the website, saving you $1000. It is powered by an AMD 9000 series Ryzen 7 X3D processor along with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 graphics card, making it a beast for gaming and content creation.

This article will look into the specs and features of the Skytech Legacy gaming PC and discuss whether you should consider buying it on Newegg.

Skytech Legacy gaming PC: Specs and features

The RTX 5080 Skytech Legacy gaming PC has an excellent sale on Newegg (Image via Skytech)
The RTX 5080 Skytech Legacy gaming PC has an excellent sale on Newegg (Image via Skytech)

The Skytech Legacy is an excellent gaming PC for power users who demand high-end specs. The desktop's powerful hardware makes it very versatile for different fields of work. It serves to be the ideal setup for hardcore gaming, creative workloads, multitasking, development, and much more.

The deal also includes a free gaming keyboard and mouse, which is a good add-on for the price. These bonus items may not be particularly high-end, but they serve as good starter devices until you get better ones.

These are the detailed specs of the gaming PC:

Features

Skytech Legacy (ST-LEGACY4-1615-B-AL)

Motherboard

X670

Processor

AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D

GPU

Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080

RAM

32GB DDR5 RAM 6000 RGB

Storage

1TB Gen4 NVMe M.2 SSD

PSU

1000W GOLD ATX 3.0

CPU Cooler

360mm AIO Liquid CPU Cooler

Network and Connectivity

802.11 AC

Performance

The gaming PC is stacked when it comes to performance, featuring the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D paired with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 GPU. The Ryzen 7 9800X3D is one of the best cards of its generation, particularly excelling at creative workloads and high-performance gaming, thanks to its 3D V-cache technology.

Similarly, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 is an excellent graphics card for 4K gaming. The GPU's 16GB GDDR7 VRAM comfortably handles most AAA titles at 4K without facing performance issues. Moreover, as a card from the RTX 50 series, it supports DLSS 4 and frame generation technologies, which further enhance the video quality and game performance.

Here are some performance metrics of this setup:

Games (1440p)

Skytech Legacy (ST-LEGACY4-1615-B-AL)

Ghost of Tsushima

116 FPS

Cyberpunk 2077 (with Ray Tracing)

115 FPS

Spider-Man 2 (with RT)

105 FPS

Black Myth Wukong

131 FPS

God of War Ragnarok

160 FPS

As you can see from the numbers above, the setup runs most games at over 100 FPS, even with Ray Tracing enabled in some cases. AAA titles with visually rich narratives look stunning at the max graphics settings. Games played at 4K resolution fetch a little over 70-80 FPS on average, even with Ray Tracing, which is great. Multiplayer titles run very smoothly, showing over 150-200 FPS quite easily.

RAM and storage

The PC features a solid RAM and storage configuration. It comes with 32GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD storage, which is sufficient for most users. The high RAM makes this PC quite speedy, allowing you to handle multitasking like a boss. This means you could have multiple windows or tabs open and perform different tasks at once without stressing out your PC.

Although the storage should be enough for a short period of time, and could even last you a year or two, it would end up becoming limiting in the long run. Luckily, the PC can be upgraded with the additional ports in the case.

Case

The Skytech Legacy features a very cool-looking case, featuring a modern design with mesh on the front and top. This, along with the ARGB 360mm AIO liquid cooler fans, keeps the system cool even during intense gaming sessions. The case also features a tempered glass panel on the side, which puts the RGB components on display, adding to the aesthetic.

Should you consider purchasing the Skytech Legacy gaming PC?

You should definitely consider getting the Skytech Legacy gaming PC during this sale period on Newegg. The $1000 discount is quite impressive, considering you're getting a powerful setup with high-end components. This particular build serves to be perfect for hardcore gamers, creative professionals, developers, and more.

