Skytech King 95 gaming PC with Radeon RX 7800XT available at lowest price on Newegg

Newegg is offering a great deal on the Skytech King 95 gaming PC during the Semi-Annual Clearance sale on the website. The PC was originally priced at $2,049.99, but is now available for just $1,399.99, saving you $650. Powered by a 7000 series Ryzen 7 processor and a Radeon RX 7800XT graphics card, it is a great mid-range PC for 1440p gaming.

Ad

This article will explore the specs and features of the Skytech King 95 gaming PC and discuss whether it's worth purchasing during the sale period.

Skytech King 95: Specs and features

The Skytech King 95 has a great deal on Newegg (Image via Skytech)

The Skytech King 95 is an excellent gaming PC for those looking for a powerful build within a mid-range budget category. At less than $1400, it features powerful specs for a 1440p gaming setup.

Ad

Trending

This deal also includes a 27-inch gaming monitor. The curved monitor features a QHD resolution with a refresh rate of up to 180 Hz. The deal also includes a free gaming keyboard and mouse, further adding value to the product.

Here are the detailed specs of the gaming PC:

Features Skytech King 95 Motherboard AMD B650 Processor AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D GPU AMD Radeon RX 7800XT 16GB GDDR6 RAM 32GB DDR5 RAM 5600 RGB Storage 1TB Gen4 NVMe M.2 SSD PSU 850W GOLD CPU Cooler 360mm AIO Liquid CPU Cooler Network and Connectivity 802.11 AC Case Skytech King 95 Case

Ad

Also read: 5 best 4K cameras for streaming in 2025

Performance

The Skytech King 95 is packed with performance, featuring the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D processor, a popular choice for high-end gaming, video editing, and rendering workloads. It comprises 8 cores, 16 threads, and a boost clock speed of 5 GHz, giving it enough power for smooth single and multithreaded performance.

In terms of GPU, it houses the AMD Radeon RX 7800XT graphics card. Its 16 GB GDDR6 memory is perfect for handling even demanding games at 1440p resolution. The visuals look incredible, particularly on titles like Cyberpunk 2077, Ghost of Tsushima, and Forza Horizon 5. Furthermore, ray tracing adds a ton of detail and is easily handled by this GPU with some FSR upscaling support.

Ad

Here are some performance metrics of the Skytech King 95:

Games (1440p) Skytech King 95 Call of Duty Modern Warfare III 135 FPS Cyberpunk 2077 94 FPS Red Dead Redemption 2 128 FPS The Witcher 3 93 FPS Black Myth: Wukong 57 FPS The Last of Us Part 2 72 FPS

Ad

As you can see from the table above, most games run incredibly well on this PC configuration. The RX 7800 XT easily runs demanding titles at over 60 FPS without much upscaling. The above metrics feature native upscaling for the most part, but DLSS has been used in some cases.

With some optimizations, you could easily get much more performance without affecting visual quality. Multiplayer titles are not as graphically demanding, so games like Counter-Strike 2, Valorant, and COD Warzone should run at over 100-150 FPS at 1440p resolution.

Ad

RAM and storage

The PC has a solid RAM and storage configuration, featuring a 32 GB DDR5 RAM and 1 TB SSD storage. The RAM is more than enough for most users, proving useful for multitasking and gaming. The RAM modules also feature RGB lighting, adding to the aesthetic.

The 1 TB storage is enough for the most part, but some power users may find it limiting. Luckily, you can upgrade to higher configurations down the line using the additional ports or by swapping out the existing SSD.

Ad

Case

The case featured has a modern design with a separate section for cable management, offering a clean look for your setup. It features tempered glass on the front and side, putting the RGB components on display. It comes with 360mm AIO coolers with addressable RGB lighting, which looks amazing.

Also read: 5 best budget gaming laptops in 2025

Should you consider purchasing the Skytech King 95 gaming PC during the sale?

We absolutely recommend you purchase the Skytech King 95 gaming PC during this sale on Newegg. It offers immense value for money with its high-end components, especially with the free gaming monitor, keyboard, and mouse. The setup's specs make it perfect for high-end gaming, graphics design, and productivity tasks.

Ad

Check out similar articles by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adith Pramod Adith Pramod is a Tech writer at Sportskeeda and a student pursuing his bachelor's degree.

He is a dedicated tech enthusiast, delving passionately into the world of technology—from mobiles to PCs. An avid gamer, he channels his fascination into exploring and sharing the intricacies of all things tech. Know More