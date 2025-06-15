Cobratype Venom Gaming PC with RTX 5070 Ti available at lowest price on Newegg

Newegg is offering a solid discount on the Cobratype Venom Gaming PC during the Super Summer Sale on the website. It was originally priced at $2,899.99, but is now available for a total of $2,402.99, saving you close to $500. It features a powerful 9000 series Ryzen 7 X3D processor, paired with the RTX 5070 Ti, making it a powerful option for high-end gaming.

This article will look into the specs and features of the Cobratype Venom Gaming PC and discuss whether it's worth investing in during the sale period on Newegg.

Cobratype Venom Gaming PC: Specs and features

The Cobratype Venom Gaming PC has a great deal on Newegg (Image via Cobratype)

The Cobratype Venom is an excellent option for those looking for powerful PCs. Its high-end specs make it a versatile choice for hardcore 1440p gaming, creative workloads, and productivity.

Here are the detailed specs of the gaming PC:

Features Cobratype Venom Gaming PC Processor AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti RAM 32 GB DDR5 Storage 2 TB NVMe SSD PSU 1000W 80+ Gold CPU Cooler 360mm AIO Network and Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth Case Lian Li O11 Vision White Compact

Performance

The Cobratype Venom Gaming PC features powerful components that make it ideal for a number of applications. Its powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor, which features eight cores, 16 threads, and a boost clock speed of 5.2 GHz. This makes it perfect for high-end gaming and video editing thanks to its 3D V-Cache technology.

In terms of GPU, it houses the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, which features 16GB GDDR7 VRAM, making it a top choice for 1440p gaming. It comfortably handles demanding titles easily, even at higher graphics settings. Moreover, being an RTX 50 series GPU, it supports Nvidia DLSS 4 upscaling and Frame Generation, giving games a substantial boost in visual quality and performance.

These are the performance metrics of the gaming PC:

Games (1440p) Cobratype Venom Gaming PC Call of Duty Black Ops 6 145 FPS Cyberpunk 2077 90 FPS Forza Horizon 5 132 FPS GTA 5 Enhanced 140 FPS Black Myth: Wukong 70 FPS The Last of Us 75 FPS

As you can see from the numbers above, most games run incredibly well on the PC, showing well over 100 FPS at 1440p. Some like GTA 5 Enhanced and Forza Horizon 5 show over 100 FPS even with Ray Tracing enabled.

However, for more demanding titles like Cyberpunk 2077, you'd have to make optimizations in the settings to use Ray Tracing without losing performance. While the GPU easily handles even demanding games at 4K, we recommend you stick to 1440p for better performance.

RAM and storage

The gaming PC has a solid RAM and storage configuration, featuring 32 GB DDR5 RAM and 2 TB SSD storage. The high RAM allows you to easily run heavy workloads and games, and also multitask with multiple windows without having to worry about performance issues. The 2 TB storage is more than enough for most users, and can always be upgraded in the future.

Case

The case featured is the Lian Li O11 Vision White Compact, which comes with a beautiful tempered glass design on the front, top, and side, putting the RGB components on display. The all white design and the separate section for cable management give it a very clean aesthetic.

The PC comes with 360mm AIO coolers with ARGB, so you can set the theme according to your PC setup. Being a spec-heavy rig, it requires a lot of power; thus, a 1000W PSU is a relatively fair addition to the case, even though it's commonly seen only on more powerful builds.

Should you consider purchasing the Cobratype Venom Gaming PC during the sale?

We highly recommend you consider purchasing the Cobratype Venom Gaming PC during the sale period on Newegg. For the price, it offers a stunning case, with powerful components that make it excellent for a large number of uses. It offers great value for money and would be the perfect choice for hardcore gamers, creative professionals, and productivity users.

