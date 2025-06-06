Skytech Eclipse gaming PC with RTX 5080 available at lowest price on Newegg

Newegg is offering a great discount on the Skytech Eclipse gaming PC during the Super Dad, Super Savings event on the website. It was originally priced at $3,999.99, but is now available for a total of $2,899.99, saving you around $1,100. It comes with a powerful Ryzen 7 9000 series X3D processor, paired with the RTX 5080 graphics card, making it a beast for gaming.
In this article, we'll look into the specs and features of the Skytech Eclipse gaming PC and discuss whether you should consider buying it during the sale.
Skytech Eclipse gaming PC: Specs and features
The Skytech Eclipse gaming PC is a great option for hardcore gamers, creative professionals, and productivity users. While it is on the expensive side, it offers superior performance and overall quality compared to lower-priced prebuilt PCs.
These are the detailed specs of the gaming PC:
Performance
The Eclipse gaming PC is stacked with high-performance components, featuring the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor. It comes with eight cores, 16 threads, and a boost clock speed of 5.2 GHz, making it well-suited for both single-threaded and multi-threaded workloads. Its 3D V-Cache technology significantly enhances gaming performance and offers smoother handling of CPU-intensive workloads.
In terms of graphics card, it comes with the powerful Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080, which is a solid 4K GPU. It can handle most AAA titles at 4K, showing super high framerates with DLSS and Frame Generation. Ray Tracing runs incredibly well, producing superb visual quality on supported games.
Here are the performance metrics for this gaming PC:
As you can see from the framerates above, this PC configuration is capable of attaining super high performance at the highest settings, even at 4K. While it averages at less than 60 FPS on some very demanding titles, you can always tweak the settings to get a few more frames per second. The provided settings have used Ray Tracing, max graphics settings, and also DLSS. Thus, you can get the best quality with this CPU and GPU.
Most multiplayer titles should run at over 100 FPS, even with the max settings and all the visual enhancers. Singleplayer story-driven games, however, are subject to some performance loss, especially at the highest settings, depending on how demanding the title is.
RAM and storage
The PC comes with a great RAM and storage configuration, featuring 32 GB DDR5 RAM and 2 TB SSD storage. The high RAM future-proofs the setup, offering enough room for running demanding games, streaming, and having background applications open without experiencing lag. The storage is super high, even for a power user, and should be sufficient for the long term.
Case
The case featured is the Eclipse White, which comes with a mesh design on the top and front, offering great ventilation. The white aesthetic offers a subtle look, while the tempered glass on the side puts the RGB components on display.
The PC comes with a 360mm AIO cooler, featuring 4 ARGB fans, adding a ton of value to the setup. It also comes with a free gaming keyboard and a mouse. However, they might not be the best in terms of quality.
Should you consider purchasing the Skytech Eclipse gaming PC?
We highly recommend you consider buying the Skytech Eclipse gaming PC during the sale on Newegg. It offers great value for money with its high-end specs, premium build, and additional components like the ARGB fans, free keyboard, and mouse. The powerful build is perfect for 4K gaming, smooth rendering, and productivity.
