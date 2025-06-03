CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme gaming PC with RTX 5070 available at lowest price on Best Buy

Best Buy is offering a great deal on the CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme gaming PC as one of the Top Deals on the website. It was originally priced at $1,899.99, but it's now available for a total of $1,669.99, saving you $230. It's powered by a 14th-gen Intel Core i9 processor, paired with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 GPU, making it a powerhouse for creative tasks and hardcore gaming.
In this article, we'll look into the specs and features of the CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme gaming PC and discuss whether it's worth purchasing during the sale.
CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme gaming PC: Specs and features
The CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme gaming PC is one of the best gaming PCs in this price segment, especially for power users. Its powerful hardware and premium build make it the perfect choice for video editing, graphics design, AAA gaming, and productivity workloads.
These are the detailed specs of the gaming PC:
Performance
The Gamer Xtreme gaming PC is packed with performance, featuring the Intel Core i9-14900F processor, which was one of the best of its generation. It houses 24 cores, 32 threads, and a boost clock speed of 5.8 GHz, giving it enough power to handle high-end editing tasks, creative workloads, and gaming.
It also features the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 graphics card, which is among the best 1440p GPUs in the current lineup. It comes with 12GB GDDR7 VRAM, making it perfect for 1440p and 1080p gaming. On less demanding games, it can also handle 4K resolutions.
Being an RTX 50 series GPU, it supports DLSS and Frame Generation technologies, which help improve the visual quality and the performance. This GPU can also run most titles at their Max graphics settings, and comfortably handles Ray Tracing as well.
Dracarys Gaming on YouTube conducted a detailed benchmark on a very similar configuration, with the games played on the Max graphics preset at 1440p.
Considering the benchmark, these are the approximate framerate metrics of this PC configuration:
As you can see from the table above, the PC can comfortably put up over 100 FPS on almost all AAA titles. These numbers are with the use of DLSS in some cases and without any use of Frame Generation at all. Graphically-oriented titles like Cyberpunk 2077, Black Myth Wukong, and Ghost of Tsushima will look incredible, especially with Ray Tracing and higher resolutions.
RAM and storage
This particular PC configuration comes with 32GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD storage, which is more than enough for most users. The high RAM is perfect for handling multiple windows and large workloads. 1TB is usually enough for the average consumer, but can be insufficient for some power users. Luckily, you can always utilize the additional ports and upgrade both storage and RAM.
Case
The Gamer Xtreme case features a sleek design, with tempered glass on the front and side, along with a mesh on top. This gives it enough ventilation for keeping cool during intense game sessions. It also comes with RGB air cooling fans, which adds value for money.
Moreover, this particular model also comes with a free RGB gaming keyboard and an RGB mouse. These components are by CyberPowerPC, so their quality is not fully comparable to premium brands.
Should you consider buying the CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme during the sale?
We recommend you consider purchasing the CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme gaming PC during the sale period on Best Buy. The PC's high-end specs, paired with the good build quality and affordable mid-range pricing, make it the ideal choice for creative professionals, designers, and hardcore gamers.
