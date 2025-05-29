Skytech Shadow gaming PC with RTX 5060 Ti available at lowest price on Newegg

As part of its Memorial Day Sale, Newegg has listed the Skytech Shadow gaming PC at a lower price. The product was originally priced at $1,599.99 but is now available at $1,199.99, saving you a total of $400. The computer is packed with power, featuring a slightly older-gen Ryzen 5 processor and the new Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 Ti GPU.

With so many options available online, it can be tricky to choose the right gaming PC, especially if you're new or inexperienced with desktops. This guide looks at the specs and features of the Skytech Shadow gaming PC and discusses whether it's worth purchasing during the sale period on Newegg.

Skytech Shadow gaming PC: Specs and features

Newegg is offering a great discount on the Skytech Shadow gaming PC (Image via Skytech)

The Skytech Shadow gaming PC is the perfect fit for a variety of users. Its powerful specs make it the ideal choice for gamers, creative professionals, and productivity users.

Here are the detailed specs of the gaming PC:

Features Skytech Shadow gaming PC Motherboard B550 Processor AMD Ryzen 5 5500 GPU Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti 16GB RAM 16GB DDR4 3200 MHz Storage 1 TB NVMe Gen4 SSD PSU 650W GOLD CPU Cooler Tower Cooling Network and Connectivity Wi-Fi Case Shadow 4 Black

Performance

The Skytech Shadow gaming PC is powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 5500 CPU, which is a slightly older processor. It features six cores, 12 threads, and a boost clock speed of 4.2 GHz, making it perfect for handling multi-threaded workloads.

The CPU is also great for content creation, video editing, and moderate gaming. However, one downside is that it does not feature integrated graphics, so it needs a dedicated GPU to run demanding applications.

The computer also houses the new Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 Ti graphics card, which features 16 GB GDDR7 VRAM. This high VRAM gives it enough juice to power higher resolutions, graphics, and even ray tracing. Being an RTX series GPU, it supports DLSS 4 and Frame Generation, all of which improve performance and visuals.

Here are some performance metrics tested on a PC featuring the same configuration:

Games (tested at 1440p) Skytech Shadow Gaming PC Cyberpunk 2077 65 FPS GTA V Enhanced Edition 100 FPS Elden Ring 60 FPS Valorant Over 400 FPS Black Myth Wukong 60 FPS Forza Horizon 5 120 FPS

As you can see from the performance metrics above, you can expect way over 60 FPS at 1440p resolution with Native resolution. With Nvidia DLSS upscaling or Frame Generation, you can expect higher frame rates.

Demanding games like Cyberpunk 2077, Black Myth Wukong, and Ghost of Tsushima run incredibly well, while multiplayer titles like Valorant, Fortnite, and Black Ops 6 run at high frame rates.

RAM and storage

This gaming PC features a great RAM and storage configuration. Its setup comes with 16 GB DDR4 RAM and 1 TB SSD storage. While the RAM is of an older generation, it is still good enough for demanding tasks and smoothly running games. The 1 TB SSD storage is sufficient for most users and can be upgraded in the future using the additional slots.

Case

The case featured is the Shadow 4 Black, which comes with four cooling fans. These fans have ARGB or Addressable RGB lights, adding to the aesthetic.

The case is well ventilated, featuring a mesh cover on the front and the top. The RGB components are put on display as well, thanks to the tempered glass on the side.

Also read: Best $500 gaming PC build for 2025

Should you consider purchasing the Skytech Shadow gaming PC?

You should consider purchasing the Skytech Shadow Gaming PC during the Newegg Memorial Day Sale. The $400 price cut offers immense value for money, especially considering the computer's high-end features. Its powerful specs make it perfect for serious gamers, creative professionals, graphic designers, and productivity users.

