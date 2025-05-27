STORMCRAFT Sirius Gaming PC with Intel Arc B580 available at lowest price on Newegg

Newegg is offering a great deal on the STORMCRAFT Sirius Gaming PC as part of its website's Memorial Day Sale. The discount brings the product's price down from $1099.99 to just $949.99, saving you $150. The computer is powered by a 14th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, paired with the Intel Arc B580 graphics card, making it a solid build for moderate gaming and high-end creative workloads.
This article looks into the specs and features of the STORMCRAFT Sirius Gaming PC and discusses whether it's worth purchasing during the sale period on Newegg.
STORMCRAFT Sirius: Specs and features
The STORMCRAFT Sirius is the perfect gaming PC for creative professionals, serious gamers, and multitaskers. Its powerful yet affordable build makes it a versatile setup for gaming, graphics design, and more.
The Newegg offer also comes with the Intel Spring Bundle, which provides two free games. The bundle features Civilization VII and Dying Light: The Beast. This adds immense value for money to the setup.
Here are the detailed specs of the PC:
Performance
The STORMCRAFT Sirius is powered by the Intel Core i5-14400F processor, which is known for its prowess in handling creative tasks and games. It features 10 cores, 16 threads, and a boost clock speed of 4.7 GHz, giving it enough juice for high-performance gaming, video editing, rendering, and other CPU-intensive applications.
The PC also houses the Intel Arc B580 GPU, which has surprised the gaming community with its ability to handle most AAA titles at high resolutions. While it excels at 1080p and 1440p gaming, it also performs incredibly well at handling 4K resolutions on demanding titles. You have support for Intel XeSS and AMD FSR upscaling technologies, which you can use to improve performance.
Based on benchmark videos on systems featuring the same CPU and GPU, we see framerates of over 60-70 FPS on games like Black Myth Wukong, GTA 5, Cyberpunk 2077, and Red Dead Redemption 2, all at High graphics settings. Multiplayer titles like Call of Duty Black Ops 6, Counter-Strike 2, and Valorant comfortably run at over 100 FPS at 1080p resolution.
RAM and Storage
The STORMCRAFT Sirius has a great RAM and storage configuration, housing 32GB DDR5 RAM, which uses a dual-channel configuration of two 16GB RAM modules. Using a dual channel is advised, as it significantly boosts memory bandwidth, which results in faster data transfer and improved system performance.
You also get a storage of 1 TB NVMe SSD, which is more than enough for most users. This configuration should be enough for most individuals, but those who find it limiting can always upgrade their setup using the additional expansion slots in the PC.
Case
This computer has the micro ATX case, which comes with sufficient cooling, thanks to vents and mesh covers on all sides. It also has tempered glass on the front and side, which puts the RGB components on display.
The case features a total of six ARGB cooling fans, improving the overall value for money and also keeping the setup cool during demanding sessions.
Should you consider purchasing the STORMCRAFT Sirius with the Arc B580?
You should definitely consider purchasing the STORMCRAFT Sirius gaming PC during the Memorial Day Sale on Newegg. It offers great value for money with the discount, bringing it well into the mid-range category.
Moreover, you get two free AAA games with the PC. The powerful specs also make it perfect for high-end 1080p gaming, creative workloads, and productivity.
