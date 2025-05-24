AVGPC Whirlwind gaming PC with AMD RX 9070 XT available at lowest price on Newegg

Newegg is offering a solid discount on the AVGPC Whirlwind gaming PC during the Memorial Day Sale on the website. It was originally priced at $1,999 but is now available for $1,799, saving you $200. The PC is packed with top-of-the-line components, featuring a 9000 series Ryzen 7 processor paired with the new AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT GPU, making it a powerful setup.
In this article, we'll look into the specs and features of the AVGPC Whirlwind gaming PC and discuss whether it's worth purchasing during the sale period on Newegg.
AVGPC Whirlwind gaming PC: Specs and features
The AVGPC Whirlwind Pro 25 is a solid PC for those seeking a high-performance rig. Its powerful specs make it a versatile build perfect for serious gamers, creative professionals, and programmers.
These are the detailed specs of the gaming PC:
Performance
The PC features a great CPU and GPU combo. It houses the AMD Ryzen 7 9700X processor, which beats several Intel Core and Core Ultra chips. It features 8 cores, 16 threads, and a boost clock speed of up to 5.5 GHz, making it a speedy processor for productivity, gaming, and multitasking.
While it features comparatively fewer cores and threads compared to Intel chips, it outperforms most of them in single-threaded workloads.
You get the new AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT, which has 16 GB GDDR6 VRAM and is perfect for 1440p and 4K gaming. It's comparable to the RTX 5070 in performance, even outperforming the latter in some cases.
The high VRAM offers more room for graphical processing, allowing it to smoothly handle almost any modern AAA game. Being an AMD GPU, it also supports AMD FSR upscaling and Frame Generation, which improve performance and visual quality.
Here are the performance metrics on a few AAA titles:
As you can see, most games run incredibly well at max settings at both 4K and 1440p resolution. We've used FSR upscaling in some cases, but have avoided using frame generation, so these are more or less raw framerate metrics. You can expect even greater frames by tweaking the graphics settings.
RAM and Storage
The desktop features a solid RAM and storage combo with 32 GB DDR5 RAM and 1 TB SSD storage. The high RAM allows for efficient handling of more tasks, more CPU functions, and smoother games as well.
While the storage should be enough for most individuals, some users may find it to be limiting. However, both RAM and storage can always be upgraded.
Case
The components are inside a Whirlwind Frameless case, which has ample ventilation and airflow. It has a 360 mm AIO liquid cooling, allowing for a cool environment within the PC. The case features a mesh layer on some sides and has tempered glass on the front and sides, putting the RGB on display.
Also read: 10 things to do after buying a gaming PC
Should you consider purchasing the AVGPC Whirlwind gaming PC?
We recommend you consider purchasing the AVGPC Whirlwind gaming PC during the sale period on Newegg. For the price, it offers immense value for money with its powerful components. The Ryzen 7 CPU and the RX 9070 XT GPU make it perfect for hardcore gaming, multitasking, graphics design, and more.
Check out similar articles by Sportskeeda:
- 5 best 4K gaming PCs in 2024
- RTX 5070 Ti Skytech Rampage Gaming PC available at lowest price on Newegg