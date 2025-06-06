Skytech Prism gaming PC with Radeon RX 9070 XT available at lowest price on Newegg

Newegg is offering a solid discount on the Skytech Prism gaming PC during the Super Dad, Super Savings event on the website. It was originally priced at $3,999.99, but is now available for a total of $2,299, saving you around $1,700. The PC comes stacked with high-end components, featuring a 9000 series Ryzen 7 X3D processor paired with the new Radeon RX 9070 XT GPU.
In this article, we'll look into the specs and features of the Skytech Prism gaming PC and discuss whether you should consider buying it during the sale.
Skytech Prism gaming PC: Specs and features
The Skytech Prism gaming PC is a solid option for high-end gaming. Its powerful specs and appealing design, paired with the RGB components you receive, make it the ideal option for hardcore gamers, creative professionals, and productivity users.
These are the detailed specs of the gaming PC:
Also read: 5 best wireless keyboards in 2025
Performance
The gaming PC features the powerful AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, which is one of the best processors for gaming. It features eight cores, 16 threads, and a boost clock speed of up to 5.2 GHz, allowing for quicker data processing and improved overall system performance. The 3D V-Cache technology can handle tasks like photo editing, video rendering, and demanding games at high resolutions, making it a solid choice for gamers and creators.
The GPU featured is the new Radeon RX 9070 XT, which hosts 16 GB of GDDR6 memory. This enables it to comfortably handle 4K resolutions. However, for very demanding titles, it's better to stick with 1440p as it easily puts up over 100 FPS on this setting. It's also a solid option for video editing tasks like rendering, encoding, and other editing workflows.
Here are the performance metrics for this gaming PC:
As you can see from the framerates above, most AAA titles run incredibly well at 1440p resolution at the Max graphics preset. However, do note that Nvidia DLSS and Ray Tracing have been turned off. You can expect slightly different numbers with those turned on.
Most single-player AAA games run either close to or over 100 FPS quite easily with Max graphics. With Ray Tracing, you can expect slightly lower numbers, around 60-80 FPS, depending on the game. Multiplayer titles are far less demanding, so you can expect way over 100-150 FPS on most of them.
RAM and storage
The PC comes with a solid RAM and storage configuration, featuring 32 GB DDR5 RAM and 2TB Gen4 SSD storage. The high RAM is super useful for demanding tasks like gaming, video editing, or running multiple applications at once. The storage is quite high too, and should do you well for the long term, even if you're a power user.
Case
The case featured is the Prism 4 Black/Wood, which features a unique wood finish on the side. The front and sides are covered by tempered glass, putting the beautiful RGB components on display. The top of the case has a mesh covering, offering ample ventilation. The case also comes with 360mm AIO coolers with ARGB, adding to the overall value.
Also read: 5 best wireless controllers in 2025
Should you consider purchasing the Skytech Prism gaming PC?
We highly recommend you consider buying the Skytech Prism gaming PC during the sale period on Newegg. It offers great value for money with its high-end specs and good-looking build. The powerful components make it the perfect choice for hardcore gaming, graphics design, editing, and productivity.
Check out similar articles by Sportskeeda:
- CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme gaming PC with RTX 5070 available at lowest price on Best Buy
- Skytech Shadow gaming PC with RTX 5060 Ti available at lowest price on Newegg