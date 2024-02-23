AT&T outage investigation begins: What caused the nationwide cell service issue?

The AT&T outage has impacted the US, and many subscribers have had wireless connectivity issues since yesterday, February 22, 2024. Despite the company's assurance that the network issues have now been fixed, many users are still facing connectivity problems. The outage began yesterday morning in the United States and has affected a large percentage of the user base. So, you might want to know the reason behind such a massive network collapse.

Read on to learn about the cause of the AT&T outage and more.

AT&T outage: What caused this network disruption?

In an earlier statement to many news outlets, AT&T said some customers were experiencing wireless service interruptions and later issued an update that its network was fully restored. The company posted a message on its website stating that they are investigating this issue.

The post also said that the issue was potentially caused by an error in coding in their application and did not elaborate much on that. AT&T also assured its users that they would take stringent measures to ensure any such incident was not repeated. Many theories suggested a cyberattack, but AT&T has refuted these claims.

AT&T outage: Are other network companies also affected?

The Federal Communications Commission stated Thursday that it is also investigating the cause of the AT&T outage. The White House said that many government agencies had contacted them regarding AT&T's network failures, but they did not have any substantial information regarding the cause.

Other wireless network companies like Verizon and T-Mobile experienced occasional network failures during this period, but it was not that widespread. Both companies confirmed that their networks were untouched by AT&T's service interruption, and consumers reporting difficulties may be contacting AT&T customers.

AT&T outage: Which regions are affected by this outage?

According to DownDetector, AT&T had more than 58,000 outages at various locations in the US, including Houston, Dallas, Atlanta, and Chicago. The carrier is the country’s largest, with more than 200 million subscribers, and for hours, many AT&T subscribers could not use any wireless service from the company.

As mentioned previously, users of other carriers were unable to connect to AT&T subscribers. Many subscribers saw SOS messages being displayed on their iPhones, although satellite connectivity was available to use.

