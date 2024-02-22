When will AT&T be back up? Outage cause explored

When will AT&T be back up? Readers will be left sorely disappointed by the fact that the company has not yet announced a tentative date and/or time for a possible fix. The outage began today, Thursday morning, in the United States and has affected a large percentage of the user base. Unfortunately, while there is no surefire answer to the question, readers can follow a series of steps to hopefully resolve the issue.

Read on to learn more about the same, and of the outage in general.

When will AT&T be back up, and how long will the outage last?

Downdetector report on the AT&T outage (Image via Downdetector)

Readers curious as to when AT&T will be back up can breathe a sigh of relief as the company has announced that it is working towards a solution for the nationwide outage. The outages were reported to have begun sometime around 3:30 AM Eastern Time, as per Downdetector. These seem to affect mostly wireless internet connectivity, in addition to longer-than-usual wait times for making and/or receiving calls.

The percentage of reports on Downdetector are as follows:

Mobile Phone : 51%

: 51% No Signal : 41%

: 41% Mobile Internet: 8%

As per the official website, the outages are centered around the following regions:

San Diego

Richmond

Miami

New York

Los Angeles

Atlanta

Houston

These are just a few of the many regions affected by the recent outage. Interestingly, while AT&T users are affected the most, there have also been isolated reports of other cellular service providers having minor outages as well.

There have been no official reports on the cause, save for speculation.

Steps to resolve the network crisis until AT&T is back up

Expand Tweet

If you are wondering as to the steps you can take to restore your internet and cellular connectivity, look no further:

Try toggling Flight Mode on your mobile device. This may restore cellular connectivity after a few attempts.

Restart your phone. Hold down the power button to reboot.

Try reaching out to customer support for further updates on the situation.

Attempt to make an Emergency Call (SOS) if required.

Call 911 if an emergency situation arises. 911 centers are fully operational and are still accepting calls.

If all else fails, connect using a Wi-Fi connection to access the internet on your device.

Connecting to Wi-Fi will allow for Wi-Fi calling, bypassing the mobile network issues as well as restoring internet connectivity to your device.

Unfortunately, it seems that there is no clear answer as to when AT&T will have its sevices restored to full functionality. Readers looking for a more permanent solution will have to wait until the technical snags that have crept up into the network are fixed.

Follow Sportskeeda for more tech news, product comparisons, and more.