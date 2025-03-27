Atomfall: Best settings for Nvidia RTX 3050

Atomfall, the newest sci-fi RPG title, is launching on March 27, 2025. However, players who purchased the Deluxe Edition already got their hands on the game, thanks to Advanced Access, which allows users to play the game three days before its release. Atomfall's system requirements are quite reasonable for a 2025 game, and the game can run decently on most systems.

However, the Nvidia RTX 3050 is an entry-level 1080p gaming GPU, which may struggle to run Atomfall with 60 FPS at the default settings. Not to mention, not all RTX 3050 cards are the same. There are two variants of RTX 3050: One with 8GB memory and the other with 6GB. Therefore, you must optimize the game settings for each graphics card to ensure it runs smoothly.

This article provides the best Atomfall settings for both RTX 3050 8GB and 3050 6GB variants.

The settings provided below are based on the system requirements of Atomfall and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 1920 x 1080.

The best Atomfall settings for RTX 3050 8GB

Atomfall graphics settings page (Image via Rebellion Developments)

The Nvidia RTX 3050 with 8GB of memory is the original RTX 3050 and delivers a decent 1080p gaming experience. You can play Atomfall at 1080p with 60 FPS if you optimize the settings. We are using a mix of Medium, High, and Ultra settings for optimization.

Apply the following settings for the best performance on RTX 3050 8GB:

Display

Display Mode : Exclusive Fullscreen

: Exclusive Fullscreen Resolution Mode : 1920 x 1080

: 1920 x 1080 V-Sync : Unlimited

: Unlimited Foreground Frame Rate Limit : Unlimited

: Unlimited Background Frame Rate Limit: 30 FPS

Resolution Scaling

Render Scale: 100%

Quality

Graphics Detail : Custom

: Custom Anti-Aliasing : Ultra

: Ultra Shadow Detail : Medium

: Medium Reflection Detail : Ultra

: Ultra Draw Distance : Medium

: Medium Texture Detail : High

: High Water Detail : Ultra

: Ultra Ambient Occlusion : On

: On Screen Space Shadows : On

: On Motion Blur : Off

: Off Tessellation : On

: On Obscurance Fields: On

Other

Brightness : Default

: Default HDR : Off (Turn it on only if you have a proper HDR monitor)

: Off (Turn it on only if you have a proper HDR monitor) Async Compute : On

: On Reduce Mouse Lag: Off

The best Atomfall settings for RTX 3050 6GB

The Nvidia RTX 3050 6GB was launched two years after the release of the RTX 3050 8GB and has lower memory, core clocks, memory bandwidth, and more. This leads to an overall lower performance in every game, but the cheaper price tag makes it more appealing for budget gamers.

You must apply the right settings to play Atomfall at 1090p with 60 FPS. Here are the optimized settings you must apply for the 3050 6GB card:

Display

Display Mode : Exclusive Fullscreen

: Exclusive Fullscreen Resolution Mode : 1920 x 1080

: 1920 x 1080 V-Sync : Unlimited

: Unlimited Foreground Frame Rate Limit : Unlimited

: Unlimited Background Frame Rate Limit: 30 FPS

Resolution Scaling

Render Scale: 100%

Quality

Graphics Detail : Custom

: Custom Anti-Aliasing : Ultra

: Ultra Shadow Detail : Medium

: Medium Reflection Detail : High

: High Draw Distance : Medium

: Medium Texture Detail : High

: High Water Detail : Medium

: Medium Ambient Occlusion : On

: On Screen Space Shadows : On

: On Motion Blur : Off

: Off Tessellation : On

: On Obscurance Fields: Off

Other

Brightness : Default

: Default HDR : Off (Turn it on only if you have a proper HDR monitor)

: Off (Turn it on only if you have a proper HDR monitor) Async Compute : On

: On Reduce Mouse Lag: Off

We used a mix of Medium, High, and Ultra settings to optimize the game and run it at 60 FPS on this entry-level graphics card.

This concludes the list of all the best Atomfall settings for Nvidia RTX 3050 8GB and 3050 6GB variants. As long as you apply the settings correctly, both GPUs will run this game on 60 FPS.

