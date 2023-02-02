Ayaneo 2 vs Steam Deck: Which will be the better choice for handheld gaming in 2023?

As technology continues to advance, the options for handheld gaming have become more varied and diverse. Two of the most popular options currently on the market are the Ayaneo 2 and the Steam Deck. These devices offer unique features and capabilities, making it difficult for consumers to decide which is best for their gaming needs.

In this article, we will take a closer look at Ayaneo 2 and the SteamDeck, comparing their features, capabilities, and overall performance to help you make an informed decision about which device is the best choice for handheld gaming in 2023.

Ayaneo 2

The Ayaneo 2 is a portable gaming device that runs on a custom Linux kernel known as Ayaneo OS and uses proton software for an extra layer of compatibility of Windows games. The Ayaneo 2 is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 6800U processor and an AMD Radeon 680M.

It features a 7-inch IPS touchscreen display with a resolution of 1920 x 100 pixels. The device also comes with 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB NVMe storage, which can be expanded via an SD card. The Ayaneo 2 is also equipped with a USB-C port, a headphone jack, and a micro HDMI port, making it easy to connect to external displays and peripherals.

One of the standout features of the Ayaneo 2 is its support for a wide range of games and emulators. The device can run games from various platforms, including Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store, as well as emulators for classic consoles like the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation Vita, and more.

Additionally, the Ayaneo 2 supports native Linux games, which can be played directly on the device.

Ayaneo 2 specifications CPU Ryzen 7 6800 APU GPU Integrated Radeon 680M iGPU RAM 16G/32G LPDDR5 6400MT/s Storage Upto 2 TB of NVMe Storage Resolution and screen size 1920X1200 7 Inch IPS Max brightness Just under 400 Nits Battery 50.25Wh Dimensions 264.5mm*105.21mm*36.1mm Operating system Ayaneo OS

Steam Deck

The Steam Deck is another portable gaming device that runs on Linux, and is powered by a specially designed Accelerated Processing Unit (APU), named Aerith, which was designed by AMD based on their ZEN2 and RDNA 2 architectures.

It features a 7-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels and has built-in controls for easy navigation. The device comes with 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, rated at 5500 MT/s. Steamdeck sports quite a few options for 128 GB of storage, which can be expanded via an SD card.

The Steam Deck is also equipped with a USB-C port, a headphone jack, and a micro HDMI port, making it easy to connect to external displays and peripherals.

One of the standout features of the Steam Deck is its support for Steam games. The device comes pre-installed with the Steam client, which allows users to access their Steam library and play games directly on the device.

The Steam Deck also supports emulators for classic consoles like the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation Vita, and more. Additionally, the Steam Deck supports native Linux games, which can be played directly on the device.

Steam Deck specifications CPU AMD APU Zen 2 4c/8t, 2.4-3.5GHz GPU Integrated Radeon 680M iGPU RAM 16 GB LPDDR5 on-board RAM (5500 MT/s) Storage 64 GB eMMC (PCIe Gen 2 x1)256 GB NVMe SSD (PCIe Gen 3 x4 or PCIe Gen 3 x2*)512 GB high-speed NVMe SSD (PCIe Gen 3 x4 or PCIe Gen 3 x2*) Resolution and screen size 1280 x 800px 7 Inch IPS Max brightness Just under 400 Nits Battery 40 Wh Dimensions 298mm x 117mm x 49mm Operating system SteamOS 3.0 (Arch-based)

Comparison

When it comes to performance, both the Aya Neo 2 and the Steam Deck are powerful portable gaming devices that are capable of running a wide range of games and emulators.

However, the Ayaneo 2 is powered by a Ryzen 7 6800 APU, a more powerful CPU than the Aerith processor in the competition. Aya Neo 2 is better equipped to handle more demanding games and applications.

In terms of display, the Aya Neo 2 has a higher resolution 7-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels, while the option from steam has a lower resolution touchscreen display with a resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels.

This means that the Ayaneo 2 has a higher-resolution display, which may be better for gaming and other applications that require high-quality visuals. Overall, the Aya Neo is a much better-suited handheld option for gaming in 2023.

