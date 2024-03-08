5 best 35mm lenses in 2024

The best 35mm lenses provide a wide viewing angle, great depth of field, and a cinematic look. They are often used by filmmakers and photography enthusiasts for their small yet powerful build. When looking for lenses of this sort, one would usually think of companies like Fujifilm and Leica; however, many other companies like Sony and Canon produce excellent offerings, too.

As of 2024, the vintage or retro photography genre is stronger than ever, with several options to choose from. In this article, we will explore five of the best 35mm lenses, looking at their features, strengths, and weaknesses.

Here's a look at the best 35mm lenses in 2024

1) Fujifilm XF 35mm F1.4 R

Fujifilm XF 35mm F1.4 R - best 35mm lenses (Image via Fujifilm)

The Fujifilm XF 35mm F1.4 R easily takes the top spot as one of the best 35mm lenses available on the market today. Nicknamed "The Original," it's one of the first models in the X-mount range. The product lives up to its brand name, having all the elements that make Fujifilm lenses great - wide aperture, great bokeh, and image quality.

At just around $999, you could get a portrait powerhouse, mixing elements of the trademark Fujifilm color grading, incredible sharpness, and soft bokeh.

Features Fujifilm XF 35mm F1.4 R Sensor APS-C Focal Length 35mm Aperture f/1.4 to f/16 Auto Focus Yes Price $599.95

Its fixed focal length of 35mm and wide f/1.4 aperture let you nail those low-light shots without producing a lot of noise or distortion. The lens has a good mix of clarity and background blur and proves to be an excellent fit for portraiture. However, it also finds use in travel, street, and general everyday photography.

Pros:

Excellent image quality and color science

Very portable due to its small size and lightweight

Has a weatherproof build

Cons:

Autofocus might not be as snappy as competitors

May be too narrow for some landscape or group shots

2) Sony Distagon FE 35mm F1.4 ZA

Sony Distagon FE 35mm F1.4 ZA - best 35mm lenses (Image via Sony Electronics)

The Sony Distagon FE 35mm F1.4 ZA is an exceptional wide-angle prime lens made in cooperation with ZEISS. The anti-reflective lens coating of the lens immensely reduces lens flare, producing stunning images, particularly in low-light conditions and night scenes.

The Sony Distagon FE 35mm F1.4 ZA's full-frame build makes it very versatile, with a wide range of uses, and easily dominates multiple photography genres.

At $999, it may seem like an expensive investment, but considering its feature-rich and durable build quality, we'd say it's worth the extra cost.

Features Sony Distagon FE 35mm F1.4 ZA Sensor Full-frame Focal Length 35mm Aperture f/1.4 to f/16 Auto Focus Yes Price $999.99

It features a 35mm fixed focal length, a wide f/1.4 aperture with 9 aperture blades, and weighs around 630g. The reflective coating helps produce better-quality images with a smooth background blur.

Its ability to produce bright pictures with a smooth tone makes it one of the best 35mm lenses available at the moment and serves as a great lens for portraiture, street, and city photography.

Pros:

Great image quality with smooth background blur

Versatile for various genres, including portraits, cityscapes, and low-light

Reliable autofocus performance

Cons:

Bulky and heavy compared to some options

Expensive

3) Sigma 35mm F1.4 DG DN Art

Sigma 35mm F1.4 DG DN Art - best 35mm lenses (Image via Sigma)

The Sigma 35mm F1.4 DG DN Art lens is a versatile wide-angle lens and is a great option for photographers seeking high-quality images. This offering gained popularity for its sharp and realistic colors. It also features weather sealing, making it suitable for various shooting conditions.

However, one of its downsides would be its bulky build. Some users felt it wasn't the most portable lens for a mirrorless body.

The lens is priced at around $799 and is a solid choice for those looking for a fast 35mm option with impressive image quality.

Features Sigma 35mm F1.4 DG DN Art Sensor Full-frame and APS-C Focal Length 35mm Aperture f/1.4 to f/16 Auto Focus Yes Price $799

The lens features a fixed focal length of 35mm, aperture with 11 rounded blades, and a stepping motor that allows for responsive and quiet autofocus. Sigma's DG DN lenses are extremely versatile as they are compatible with L-mount (SIGMA, Panasonic, Leica) and Sony's E-mount camera systems.

Pros:

Produces sharp images with smooth bokeh

Has a strong weather-sealed build

Provides good value for the price

Cons:

Autofocus can be slightly slower compared to native lenses

Images may feel flat without post-processing

4) Canon EF 35mm F1.4L II USM

Canon EF 35mm F1.4L II USM - best 35mm lenses (Image via Canon USA)

The Canon EF 35mm F1.4L II USM is a wide-angle prime lens popular for its compact build and stunning image quality. Canon's L-series lenses fall under the professional-grade lenses, denoted as optical excellence. These are known for their robust build and exceptional low-light performance.

While it may not outperform the top three lenses in certain aspects, it remains a popular choice for Canon users, offering good image quality and versatility for various photographic genres. The EF 35mm F1.4L II USM is also the most expensive lens on the list, costing a whopping $1999.

Features Canon EF 35mm F1.4L II USM Sensor Full-frame Focal Length 35mm Aperture f/1.4 to f/22 Auto Focus Yes Price $1,999.00

It features a 35mm focal length, weighs 760g, and has a wide f/1.4 aperture with 9 aperture blades - all of which helps capture a smooth and well-rounded bokeh. This offering is ideal for Canon full-frame users who prioritize professional build quality, weather resistance, and reliable autofocus performance in a versatile F1.4 lens.

Pros:

Great optics and excellent performance

Has a weatherproof build

Cons:

Bokeh is not as smooth as some competitors

Quite heavy

5) Nikon AF-S DX NIKKOR 35mm f/1.8G

Nikon AF-S DX NIKKOR 35mm f/1.8G - best 35mm lenses (Image via Nikon USA)

The Nikon AF-S DX NIKKOR 35mm f/1.8G is a standard prime budget-friendly lens, typically favored for everyday photography and portraiture. Weighing just about 200g, the lens is super lightweight and portable, making it a worthy companion for your travels. For $199, this lens provides a nice blend of sharpness and bokeh.

Features Nikon AF-S DX NIKKOR 35mm f/1.8G Sensor Full-frame Focal Length 35mm Aperture f/1.8 to f/22 Auto Focus Yes Price $199.95

The lens features a focal length of 35mm, 7 aperture blades, and a silent wave motor that provides fast and quiet autofocus. The DX lens format makes the lens compatible with many Nikon DX-format DSLRs.

Pros:

Very affordable compared to other lenses

Has a very lightweight build

Offers great value for money

Cons:

Has relatively slow autofocus compared to competitors

Its plastic construction feels less premium

