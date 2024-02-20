35mm vs 50mm vs 85mm: Which is the best focal length for portrait photography?

When looking for the best focal lengths for portrait photography, most users are introduced to lenses of 35mm, 50mm, and 85mm focal lengths. It is difficult to declare a true winner between the three, as each one caters to slightly different types of portrait photography. However, the one that captures the best visual narrative and overall aesthetic will be the best of the three.

All three focal lengths perform exceptionally well in portraiture as they offer the perfect mix of depth of field and clarity. With so many lenses around, each with a different focal length and aperture, it can be daunting to look through the options and choose one based on your needs.

This article provides an overview of the best focal length for portrait photography, highlighting their strengths and weaknesses.

Note: This article is subjective and is based on the writer's views.

35mm vs 50mm vs 85mm: Which is the best focal length for portraiture?

The best focal length for portraits is one that has the perfect mix of depth of field, background blur, and image clarity. When comparing 35mm, 50mm, and 85mm focal lengths, it is important to remember that each of these is unique and caters to different types of portraiture.

Some of these lenses do well in terms of close-up shots, while others excel in wedding portraiture, giving the perfect bokeh for those dreamy shots. That said, you must take your individual preferences and needs into account when making your choice.

Should you buy a 35mm lens?

A few of the best 35mm lenses available (Image via Canon, Sony, Fujifilm, Sigma)

35mm is one of the best focal lengths to shoot wide portraits. Commonly used in film, it offers great depth of field and character to the object being captured.

Many photographers use 35mm lenses because they offer the perfect blend of width, depth of field, and clarity. These lenses are just wide enough to capture images without losing much background texture.

Some of the best 35mm lenses are the Fujifilm XF series, the Sigma DG DN Art lenses, and the Canon EF mount.

A stunning image captured by the Fujifilm XF35mm F1.4 R (Image via Charlene Winfred/Fujifilm)

Verdict: Versatility and portability are the best features of 35mm lenses. This makes them perfect for capturing mid-distance portrait shots and close-ups. How you hold the camera is also crucial, as it greatly affects the image due to its wide angle.

Should you buy a 50mm lens?

A few of the best 50mm lenses available (Image via Canon, Leica, Fujifilm, Nikon)

Perhaps the most popular mid-range focal length for portraiture, 50mm lenses are portable and easy to use. They're one of the best focal lengths to shoot a wide range of portrait styles, proving to be extremely versatile. Apart from portraiture, they also excel in street, low light, and city photography.

Canon produces great 50 mm lenses for portraits. Similarly, lenses from the Leica APO-Summicron-M series and the Nikon Nikkor Z series are some of the best in this segment.

Great depth of field captured by the Nikon NIKKOR Z 50mm f/1.8 S (Image via Nikon)

Verdict: If your primary goal is taking portraits, having just one 50mm lens in your collection can be sufficient to capture a wide range of subjects. Lenses of this focal length are compact and easy to use. Moreover, the 50mm lens can give you a good start in portrait photography.

Thus, it makes it the best focal length of the three options in terms of versatility and usability. Do note that in terms of full-body shots or medium-distance portrait shots, the 50mm performs better than the 35mm.

Should you buy an 85mm lens?

A few of the best 85mm lenses available (Image via Canon, Sigma, Sony, Nikon)

One of the best focal lengths to shoot portraits and close-up shots is 85mm. Lenses with this focal length typically offer a narrower angle, emphasizing subject isolation and background blur. They are virtually distortion-free and capture stunning images with great definition.

Lenses from the Sigma DG HSM Art series, Nikon AF-S Nikkor lenses, and the Canon EF mount lenses are the best in this segment.

Verdict: If your goal is wedding photography or product shoots, the 85mm focal range would be the perfect choice. One drawback is it is comparatively less versatile than the other two options. Thus, you'd have to carry extra lenses to shoot other photography styles.

However, it still performs exceptionally well for portraits, particularly close-up shots. It also works well for wedding photography and medium-distance shots.

35mm vs 50mm vs 85mm: Which one is right for you?

It is difficult to determine whether 35mm, 50mm, and 85mm focal lengths are best suited for you. A 35mm lens would be great if you want to shoot mid-range body shots or environmental portraits.

50mm lenses are a "one-for-all" and are suitable for close-ups and dreamy portraits.

If you want complete subject isolation and a creamy background bokeh, 85mm is the best focal length.

However, 50mm lenses are the most versatile of the three. They have a wide range of uses and cater to almost every photographer's needs. Remember to explore different options, consider your creative vision, and discover the lens that resonates most with your unique style and portrait goals.

