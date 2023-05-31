10 best 4GB RAM phones for BGMI in 2023

BGMI is officially back, bringing back the memories of jumping into Erengal or taking out enemies. Since its ban last year, there have been a few notable changes in the smartphone world. The game recommends a minimum of 1.5 GB of RAM, Adreno306 or higher GPU, running Android 4.3 or later. Let's take a look at some of the best 4 GB RAM phones for BGMI in 2023.

Best phones for BGMI with 4GB RAM in 2023

While most new and upcoming phones target around 6 to 8 GB of RAM, with some pushing it to even 12 or 16 GB, 4 GB is sufficient to play BGMI smoothly. Below are some optimal phones with 4GB of RAM to enjoy Battlegrounds Mobile India.

1. POCO M5 (₹8,999/-)

Released in September 2022, the POCO M5 is the best sub-10,000 INR phone to play BGMI. Packed with a MediaTek Helio G99 processor and 5000mAh battery, this phone will efficiently run BGMI for an extended period of time.

Even though it is a budget phone, POCO has packed in quite a capable 50-megapixel back camera, accompanied by two 2-megapixel secondary cameras. While the front 8-megapixel shooter isn't anything to write home about, it gets the job done.

RAM 4 GB Processor MediaTek Helio G99 Rear Camera 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 8 MP Battery 5000 mAh Display 6.58 inches (16.71 cm)

2. OnePlus Nord N20 SE (₹12,699/-)

In recent years OnePlus has seen a drastic shift from its flagship-only lineup to expanding into the budget and midrange category with the OnePlus Nord series. While not all of them have been fan-favorite offerings from the BBK subsidiary, the OnePlus Nord N20 SE is undoubtedly one of their best.

The phone packs a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset alongside 4GB RAM, which is plenty to run any demanding mobile title, including BGMI. Similar to the previous entry in the list, the OnePlus Nord N20 SE features a 5000 mAh battery for prolonged usage, along with an 8-megapixel front camera and a 50-megapixel primary shooter.

RAM 4 GB Processor MediaTek Helio G35 Rear Camera 50 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 8 MP Battery 5000 mAh Display 6.56 inches (16.66 cm)

3. Moto G32 (₹12,999/-)

If you're looking for a clean OS on a budget for your BGMI machine, look no further than the Moto G32. 4GB of RAM paired with a Snapdragon 680, the phone features a stock Android, free from all kinds of bloatware.

Having a bloatware-free OS makes the phone faster than its competition, as there won't be any unintended software hogging the RAM in the background. This, in turn, means that the Moto G32 will be able to run BGMI more smoothly than other phones with the same specs.

RAM 4 GB Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Rear Camera 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 16 MP Battery 5000 mAh Display 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)

4. Realme 10 (₹12,999/-)

The Realme 10 sports a similar spec to some of the other entries in the series, including the MediaTek Helio G99 processor paired with a 5000 mAh battery and a 50-megapixel primary shooter, besides the 4 GB RAM. As such, the Realme 10 runs BGMI smoothly.

It should be noted that compared to the other phones mainly featuring the same hardware, the Realme 10 steps up significantly in the front camera with a 16-megapixel shooter.

RAM 4 GB Processor MediaTek Helio G99 Rear Camera 50 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 16 MP Battery 5000 mAh Display 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)

5. VIVO T2X (₹12,999/-)

The VIVO T2X matches both the Realme 10 and the Moto G32 in price while offering compelling performance. Offering the same 5000 mAh battery paired with a 50-megapixel camera and the 4 GB of RAM, the VIVO T2X features a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset.

While it's not anything revolutionary, the specs of the VIVO T2X are capable enough to present a smooth experience while playing BGMI.

RAM 4 GB Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6020 Rear Camera 50 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 8 MP Battery 5000 mAh Display 6.58 inches (16.71 cm)

6. Samsung Galaxy M14 (₹13,490/-)

Samsung is undoubtedly one of the most popular go-to brands for smartphones in India. With its vast range, it might become a bit confusing which phone to choose for BGMI, but with a reliable performer like Samsung, there are no wrong choices.

The Samsung Galaxy M14 features Samsung's in-house Exynos 1330 chipset, which is quite capable of pushing consistent framerate in the game, especially when paired with 4GB of RAM.

RAM 4 GB Processor Samsung Exynos 1330 Rear Camera 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 13 MP Battery 6000 mAh Display 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)

7. Samsung Galaxy F14 5G (₹14,490/-)

The Samsung Galaxy F14 5G retains the Exynos 1330 and 4GB of RAM from the M14 while offering 5G connectivity on top of it. As such, while the in-game performance is expected to be identical, the addition of 5G will let your game have a stronger connection with the server and get lower latency.

Overall, the Samsung Galaxy F14 5G is an excellent choice for playing BGMI as well as other hardware-intensive titles.

RAM 4 GB Processor Samsung Exynos 1330 Rear Camera 50 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 13 MP Battery 6000 mAh Display 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)

8. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G (₹15,990/-)

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G shares a lot of DNA with the F14 5G while reducing the battery life by 1000 mAh and adding a second secondary 2-megapixel shooter.

Samsung's OneUI is arguably the best Android UI besides the Stock UI. With minimal bloatware and a smooth interface, this phone is perfect for playing the game with a consistent frame rate.

RAM 4 GB Processor Samsung Exynos 1330 Rear Camera 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 13 MP Battery 5000 mAh Display 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)

9. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 (₹16,999/-)

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 is the priciest Android phone in this list, and with good reasons. It features Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset, which is a generational leap over the previous contenders. With it, the phone can easily aim for higher quality, although at that point, the 4 GB of RAM might just end up being the limiting factor.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 is the best-value Android phone with 4 GB of RAM to play the game.

RAM 4 GB Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 Rear Camera 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 13 MP Battery 5000 mAh Display 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)

10. Apple iPhone 11 (₹41,199/-)

If you decide to go the Apple route over the previously mentioned Android phones, your best bet is the Apple iPhone 11. Sure, it is a few generations old at this point and features the old rounded design that Apple abandoned in favor of a more flat design from the iPhone 12. However, the value proposition is quite favorable, as you can pick it up for under 50,000 INR.

The Apple A13 Bionic is quite a powerful chip, capable of beating even the current generation flagship from other competitors. While Apple doesn't officially sell the iPhone 11 anymore, licensed shops are still carrying and selling the phone at a significant discount.

RAM 4 GB Processor Apple A13 Bionic Rear Camera 12 MP + 12 MP Front Camera 12 MP Battery 3110 mAh Display 6.1 inches (15.49 cm)

While the market for phones with 4GB of RAM is shrinking daily, there are quite a few notable options to choose from. Targeting low/medium quality settings, the game is quite well optimized for low-end phones.

