Best Alan Wake 2 graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 6600 and RX 6600 XT

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 and 6600 XT are 1080p gaming graphics cards from the last generation. They are considerably slower than the Nvidia equivalents, the 3060 and 3060 Ti. Hence, these GPUs aren't the best choices for playing the latest and most demanding video games like Alan Wake.

The graphics cards, however, support all the technologies the new survival horror game utilizes to deliver top-notch visuals. However, AMD graphics haven't received support for FSR frame generation yet, which can make high-framerate gaming a bit difficult.

Players need to crank down the settings with these graphics cards to combat these issues. To help you get the best experiences, we will list the best settings combination for the 6600 and 6600 XT in this article.

Alan Wake 2 settings for AMD Radeon RX 6600

The AMD RX 6600 packs enough power to play Alan Wake 2 at 1080p resolutions. We recommend the Low settings in the game with FSR set to Quality for smooth framerates. The game doesn't look the best with these settings applied; however, it still plays well, and the overall experience is enjoyable.

The following settings work best for the RX 6600:

Display

Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display resolution: 1920 x 1080 (16:9)

1920 x 1080 (16:9) Render resolution: 1280 x 720 (Quality)

1280 x 720 (Quality) Resolution upscaling: FSR

FSR DLSS frame generation: Off

Off Vsync: Off

Off Brightness calibration: As per preference

Effects

Motion blur: Off

Off Film grain: Off

Quality

Quality preset: Low

Low Post-processing quality: Low

Low Texture resolution: Low

Low Texture filtering: Low

Low Volumetric lighting: Low

Low Volumetric spotlight quality: Low

Low Global illumination quality: Low

Low Shadow resolution: Low

Low Shadow filtering: Medium

Medium Screen space ambient occlusion (SSAO): Off

Off Global reflections: Low

Low Screen space reflections (SSR): Low

Low Fog quality: Low

Low Terrain quality: Low

Low Far object detail (LOD): Low

Low Scattered object density: Low

Ray tracing

Ray tracing preset: Off

Off DLSS ray reconstruction: Off

Off Direct lighting: Off

Off Path traced indirect lighting: Off

Alan Wake 2 settings for AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT

The RX 6600 XT and its mid-cycle refresh, the RX 6650 XT, pack significantly more rendering power than the cheaper non-XT variant. Hence, gamers can crank up some settings in Alan Wake 2 without losing a bunch of FPS. We recommend the low preset in the game with FSR set to Quality for the best experience.

The following settings work best for the RX 6600 XT in the survival horror game:

Alan Wake 2 is one of the most demanding games to have released this year. Despite this, the RX 6600 and the 6600 XT can manage to deliver a good experience with some compromises.

The graphics card is far from the bottom line of entry to AAA gaming and will continue to deliver at 1080p resolutions for some time to come.