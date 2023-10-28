The AMD Radeon RX 6800 and RX 6800 XT are high-end graphics cards capable of playing the latest games like Alan Wake 2 without major hiccups. The GPUs were launched in the last-gen RDNA 2 lineup as 4K pixel pushers to rival the likes of the RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti from Team Green. These days, gamers need to crank down the settings in the latest and most demanding titles for a decent experience at UHD resolutions.
Alan Wake 2 easily ranks among the most hardware-demanding titles launched so far on PC. Moreover, the 6800 and the 6800 XT don't support frame generation in the game yet, which means gamers will have to rely on visual compromises for stable framerates. We will list the best settings combination for the GPUs that deliver high FPS for a decent experience.
Alan Wake 2 settings for AMD Radeon RX 6800
The AMD Radeon RX 6800 can handle Alan Wake 2 at playable framerates at 4K with major compromises to the settings. Thus, we recommend sticking to 1440p if you want to enjoy the visuals of the survival horror game. With FSR set to the Quality preset, the game plays pretty well on these last-gen high-end graphics cards.
The detailed settings recommendation for the RX 6800 is as follows:
Display
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- Display resolution: 2560x 1440 (16:9)
- Render resolution: Quality
- Resolution upscaling: FSR
- DLSS frame generation: Off
- Vsync: Off
- Brightness calibration: As per preference
Effects
- Motion blur: Off
- Film grain: Off
Quality
- Quality preset: Custom
- Post-processing quality: Medium
- Texture resolution: Medium
- Texture filtering: Medium
- Volumetric lighting: Medium
- Volumetric spotlight quality: Medium
- Global illumination quality: Medium
- Shadow resolution: High
- Shadow filtering: Medium
- Screen space ambient occlusion (SSAO): On
- Global reflections: Medium
- Screen space reflections (SSR): Medium
- Fog quality: High
- Terrain quality: High
- Far object detail (LOD): Medium
- Scattered object density: High
Ray tracing
- Ray tracing preset: Off
- DLSS ray reconstruction: Off
- Direct lighting: Off
- Path traced indirect lighting: Off
Alan Wake 2 settings for AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT
Alan Wake 2 plays pretty well on the 6800 XT at 4K resolutions with the medium settings applied. The game looks visually impressive, even with the medium settings in the game. We also recommend setting FSR to Quality for stable framerates without any major frame drops that can taint the experience.
The following settings work best for the RX 6800 XT graphics card:
Display
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- Display resolution: 3840 x 2160 (16:9)
- Render resolution: Quality
- Resolution upscaling: FSR
- DLSS frame generation: Off
- Vsync: Off
- Brightness calibration: As per preference
Effects
- Motion blur: Off
- Film grain: Off
Quality
- Quality preset: Custom
- Post-processing quality: Medium
- Texture resolution: High
- Texture filtering: High
- Volumetric lighting: Medium
- Volumetric spotlight quality: Medium
- Global illumination quality: High
- Shadow resolution: Medium
- Shadow filtering: Medium
- Screen space ambient occlusion (SSAO): On
- Global reflections: Medium
- Screen space reflections (SSR): Medium
- Fog quality: Medium
- Terrain quality: Medium
- Far object detail (LOD): Medium
- Scattered object density: High
Ray tracing
- Ray tracing preset: Off
- DLSS ray reconstruction: Off
- Direct lighting: Off
- Path traced indirect lighting: Off
The RX 6800 and 6800 XT are some of the most potent graphics cards for playing the latest games at high resolutions. With the above settings applied, the GPUs can play Alan Wake 2 pretty well at stable framerates. Although the game doesn't look the best, players can have a smooth experience on these AMD cards.