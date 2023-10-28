The AMD Radeon RX 6800 and RX 6800 XT are high-end graphics cards capable of playing the latest games like Alan Wake 2 without major hiccups. The GPUs were launched in the last-gen RDNA 2 lineup as 4K pixel pushers to rival the likes of the RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti from Team Green. These days, gamers need to crank down the settings in the latest and most demanding titles for a decent experience at UHD resolutions.

Alan Wake 2 easily ranks among the most hardware-demanding titles launched so far on PC. Moreover, the 6800 and the 6800 XT don't support frame generation in the game yet, which means gamers will have to rely on visual compromises for stable framerates. We will list the best settings combination for the GPUs that deliver high FPS for a decent experience.

Alan Wake 2 settings for AMD Radeon RX 6800

The AMD Radeon RX 6800 can handle Alan Wake 2 at playable framerates at 4K with major compromises to the settings. Thus, we recommend sticking to 1440p if you want to enjoy the visuals of the survival horror game. With FSR set to the Quality preset, the game plays pretty well on these last-gen high-end graphics cards.

The detailed settings recommendation for the RX 6800 is as follows:

Display

Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display resolution: 2560x 1440 (16:9)

2560x 1440 (16:9) Render resolution: Quality

Quality Resolution upscaling: FSR

FSR DLSS frame generation: Off

Off Vsync: Off

Off Brightness calibration: As per preference

Effects

Motion blur: Off

Off Film grain: Off

Quality

Quality preset: Custom

Custom Post-processing quality: Medium

Medium Texture resolution: Medium

Medium Texture filtering: Medium

Medium Volumetric lighting: Medium

Medium Volumetric spotlight quality: Medium

Medium Global illumination quality: Medium

Medium Shadow resolution: High

High Shadow filtering: Medium

Medium Screen space ambient occlusion (SSAO): On

On Global reflections: Medium

Medium Screen space reflections (SSR): Medium

Medium Fog quality: High

High Terrain quality: High

High Far object detail (LOD): Medium

Medium Scattered object density: High

Ray tracing

Ray tracing preset: Off

Off DLSS ray reconstruction: Off

Off Direct lighting: Off

Off Path traced indirect lighting: Off

Alan Wake 2 settings for AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

Alan Wake 2 plays pretty well on the 6800 XT at 4K resolutions with the medium settings applied. The game looks visually impressive, even with the medium settings in the game. We also recommend setting FSR to Quality for stable framerates without any major frame drops that can taint the experience.

The following settings work best for the RX 6800 XT graphics card:

Display

Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display resolution: 3840 x 2160 (16:9)

3840 x 2160 (16:9) Render resolution: Quality

Quality Resolution upscaling: FSR

FSR DLSS frame generation: Off

Off Vsync: Off

Off Brightness calibration: As per preference

Effects

Motion blur: Off

Off Film grain: Off

Quality

Quality preset: Custom

Custom Post-processing quality: Medium

Medium Texture resolution: High

High Texture filtering: High

High Volumetric lighting: Medium

Medium Volumetric spotlight quality: Medium

Medium Global illumination quality: High

High Shadow resolution: Medium

Medium Shadow filtering: Medium

Medium Screen space ambient occlusion (SSAO): On

On Global reflections: Medium

Medium Screen space reflections (SSR): Medium

Medium Fog quality: Medium

Medium Terrain quality: Medium

Medium Far object detail (LOD): Medium

Medium Scattered object density: High

Ray tracing

Ray tracing preset: Off

Off DLSS ray reconstruction: Off

Off Direct lighting: Off

Off Path traced indirect lighting: Off

The RX 6800 and 6800 XT are some of the most potent graphics cards for playing the latest games at high resolutions. With the above settings applied, the GPUs can play Alan Wake 2 pretty well at stable framerates. Although the game doesn't look the best, players can have a smooth experience on these AMD cards.