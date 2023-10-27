Best Alan Wake 2 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 2070 and RTX 2070 Super

The Nvidia RTX 2070 and 2070 Super are high-performance 1440p gaming graphics cards from a couple of generations ago. They have already been replaced by more capable options like the 3070 and 4070, meaning these Turing graphics cards aren't the best choices for playing the latest games anymore.

That said, these 70-class GPUs can still handle titles like Alan Wake 2 with some trade-offs at decent framerates. Gamers will have to crank down the settings in the game for a smooth experience. Not to worry; playable framerates are completely achievable without major hiccups.

To help you set up the game quickly, we will list the best graphics settings in this article that ensure both quality and framerates.

Alan Wake 2 settings for Nvidia RTX 2070

The RTX 2070 was initially introduced for 1440p gaming. However, it is recommended to stick to 1080p in Alan Wake 2 for optimal results.

We recommend a mix of low and medium settings in the game for the best experience with DLSS turned on. Albeit the game doesn't look the best with these quality options applied, it delivers a decent playable experience.

The detailed settings recommendation for the RTX 2070 is as follows:

Display

Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display resolution: 1920 x 1080 (16:9)

1920 x 1080 (16:9) Render resolution: 1280 x 720 (Quality)

1280 x 720 (Quality) Resolution upscaling: DLSS

DLSS DLSS frame generation: Off

Off Vsync: Off

Off Brightness calibration: As per preference

Effects

Motion blur: Off

Off Film grain: Off

Quality

Quality preset: Custom

Custom Post-processing quality: Low

Low Texture resolution: Low

Low Texture filtering: Medium

Medium Volumetric lighting: Low

Low Volumetric spotlight quality: Medium

Medium Global illumination quality: Low

Low Shadow resolution: Low

Low Shadow filtering: Medium

Medium Screen space ambient occlusion (SSAO): On

On Global reflections: Low

Low Screen space reflections (SSR): Low

Low Fog quality: Medium

Medium Terrain quality: Medium

Medium Far object detail (LOD): Medium

Medium Scattered object density: High

Ray tracing

Ray tracing preset: Off

Off DLSS ray reconstruction: Off

Off Direct lighting: Off

Off Path traced indirect lighting: Off

Alan Wake 2 settings for Nvidia RTX 2070 Super

The RTX 2070 Super packs slightly higher rendering prowess as compared to the non-Super variant. Hence, gamers can turn DLSS off with this GPU while still maintaining decent framerates. We recommend a mix of low, medium, and high settings in this case for the optimal experience.

The following settings work best for the RTX 2070 Super in Alan Wake 2:

Display

Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display resolution: 1920 x 1080 (16:9)

1920 x 1080 (16:9) Render resolution: 1920 x 1080 (DLAA)

1920 x 1080 (DLAA) Resolution upscaling: DLSS

DLSS DLSS frame generation: Off

Off Vsync: Off

Off Brightness calibration: As per preference

Effects

Motion blur: Off

Off Film grain: Off

Quality

Quality preset: Custom

Custom Post-processing quality: Low

Low Texture resolution: Low

Low Texture filtering: Medium

Medium Volumetric lighting: Low

Low Volumetric spotlight quality: Medium

Medium Global illumination quality: Low

Low Shadow resolution: Low

Low Shadow filtering: Medium

Medium Screen space ambient occlusion (SSAO): On

On Global reflections: Low

Low Screen space reflections (SSR): Low

Low Fog quality: Medium

Medium Terrain quality: Medium

Medium Far object detail (LOD): Medium

Medium Scattered object density: High

Ray tracing

Ray tracing preset: Off

Off DLSS ray reconstruction: Off

Off Direct lighting: Off

Off Path traced indirect lighting: Off

Despite the RTX 2070 and 2070 Super not ranking among the fastest gaming graphics cards in the market anymore, they still pack enough horsepower to play the latest video games with slight tweaks. Alan Wake 2, for instance, plays pretty well on these cards with the above settings applied.