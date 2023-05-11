5 best alternatives to Adobe Photoshop on phones (2023)

Adobe Photoshop reigns supreme when it comes to adjusting and manipulating photos. The smartphone version might not be as versatile and powerful as the full-fledged PC version, but it holds promising potential for photo improvements. The user interface might not be suitable for some users due to pricing, compatibility issues, or personal preference, but they can always opt for alternatives.

There are a variety of alternatives to Adobe Photoshop available on phones. For someone who is starting out on their editing journey or just doesn't mingle well with one thing or another on the graphics editor, these alternatives are worth checking out.

This article lists the five best alternatives to Adobe Photoshop on phones that you can use in 2023.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Snapseed and 4 other amazing Adobe Photoshop alternatives

1) PicsArt

Popular photo-editing program PicsArt has been around for a while. It offers a variety of features that make it a fantastic substitute for Adobe Photoshop.

PicsArt offers a variety of filters, effects, and overlays, along with tools for adjusting brightness, contrast, saturation, and other settings. Additional editing options available include cropping, resizing, and adding text. The app is simple to use and has an intuitive interface, making it accessible to everyone.

You can post your edited images to social media websites directly from PicsArt. The app is free to download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, but some features call for a subscription.

2) Adobe Lightroom

Lightroom is a mobile photo editing app created by Adobe. It provides a wealth of sophisticated tools for enhancing and manipulating images. Professional photographers who want more editing flexibility should consider using it because it has features like selective adjustments, curves, and color grading.

Additionally, Lightroom provides cloud storage so users can access their photos and edits from various devices. It also has syncing features, allowing any changes made on one device to be instantly applied to all other devices.

Lightroom's sophisticated color grading tools, which enable users to adjust the colors in their photos to produce a distinctive and personalized look, are one of its standout features. Although it is free to download and is available for both iOS and Android devices, some advanced features call for a Creative Cloud subscription.

3) Snapseed

Snapseed is a well-known photo-editing app by Google. It provides a variety of tools for enhancing and modifying images, such as curves, brushes, and selective adjustments. The HDR Scape filter, one of the app's standout features, enables users to add high dynamic range effects to their images.

The "Selective Adjust" tool in Snapseed, which enables users to adjust particular portions of an image rather than the entire picture, is another distinctive feature. For this reason, the app is a great choice for users who want to make selective and small adjustments to their photos without changing the whole thing.

Snapseed is available for both Android and iOS devices and is completely free to use.

4) Pixlr

Pixlr is another well-known photo editing app that can be downloaded for free from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. It has a number of features, such as filters, overlays, borders, and tools for adjusting brightness, contrast, and saturation. Crop, resize, and rotate are just a few of the editing options available in the app.

One of Pixlr's best features is that it has a number of sophisticated features that are typically only found in paid applications, like the capacity to work with layers and add text. The app also has a desktop version like Adobe Photoshop, which makes it simple to edit your photos on various devices.

5) Fotor

Fotor is a feature-rich photo editing app that offers a selection of tools for adjusting brightness, contrast, and saturation in addition to filters, effects, and frames. It is a good beginner's alternative to Adobe Photoshop.

Fotor has a number of sophisticated features, such as the capacity to use layers, add text, and modify curves. The app has a user-friendly interface and a variety of tutorials and pointers to get you started.

Fotor is downloadable on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, but some features require users to have a subscription.

We are seeing a huge increase in mobile photography enthusiasts, and manufacturers are also releasing more smartphones that are designed for photography. The Adobe Photoshop alternatives listed above should help you in your mobile photography journey.

