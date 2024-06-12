5 best alternatives to Apple Magic Mouse (2024)

The Apple Magic Mouse is one of the most criticized products launched by the company. For the price, it came with an uncomfortably flat design, no scroll wheel, and an overall lack of practicality. Gaming is a pain on this device, and long hours of web browsing is sure to give you wrist pain.
On the bright side, however, most Apple products support mice that aren’t made by the company. You can take advantage of this compatibility and look into the hundreds of mice available in the market. For the same price or less, you could get a significantly more functional mouse that’s practical, ergonomic, and comes with a ton of other features that could make your life just a bit easier.
To help you with your research, we have compiled a list of the best alternatives for the Apple Magic Mouse. We’re including varying budget options, so everyone can find their fit.
The best alternatives to Apple Magic Mouse
1) Logitech MX Master 3S
Price: $99.99
The Logitech MX Master 3S would be my choice if I were looking for an Apple Magic Mouse alternative. It solves all the issues we see on the Magic Mouse and offers far better ergonomics. If you're someone who works long hours, holding the small frame of the Magic Mouse can be quite uncomfortable, given its rather slim design.
It’s true that the MX Master 3S is more expensive, but this price comes with significantly better comfort and a far better battery life.
One of the MX Master 3S's big plus points would be the adjustable DPI, compared to the fixed 1300 DPI on the Magic Mouse. Logitech lets you set a DPI from 200-8000, proving to be a great asset for photographers and designers.
Moreover, a 70-day battery life is one that you wouldn’t want to miss, considering Apple’s mouse only lasts a couple of weeks.
Pros:
- Has highly customizable buttons with an excellent scrolling wheel
- The ergonomic design is very comfortable for long use
- You can connect to multiple devices (up to 3)
Cons:
- More expensive than some options
- May be quite bulky for small hands
2) Razer Basilisk V3 Pro
Price: $159.99
The Razer Basilisk V3 Pro is another good Magic Mouse alternative for those into gaming. It is a pricey option, but its ergonomic build and additional features really make up for it.
If you’re someone who has long game sessions and likes RGB lighting, this mouse could be the one for you. Moreover, its HyperScroll tilt wheel allows you to swiftly move between pages and even horizontally.
At 112g, the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro is relatively light, considering it has a larger build and battery. You also get a long battery life of up to 150 hours on Bluetooth. The Chroma RGB lighting looks great and produces a cool underglow that you don't see on other mice.
Pros:
- Excellent for gaming with its high-precision sensor
- Has a 13-zone customizable RGB lighting
- Is compatible with dock charging
Cons:
- It is the most expensive option on the list
- May be overkill for non-gamers
- The RGB lighting may not be for everyone
3) Microsoft Surface Arc Mouse
Price: $79.99
The Microsoft Surface Arc Mouse is probably the best competitor to the Apple Magic Mouse. It costs the same but feels far better on the wrist. The device isn’t the most ergonomic, but it is far better than the flat design of Apple's offering.
Moreover, the Surface Arc has something no other mouse on this list does: a whopping six-month long battery life. This makes sense, considering it has no RGB or any kind of additional features.
At 82g, the Surface Arc is super light and portable. However, like the Magic Mouse, it does not come with a scroll wheel and relies on gesture control.
Nevertheless, despite the lack of buttons, the Surface Arc is still a great option to buy for minimalists.
Pros:
- Has a unique, foldable design for portability
- Allows for multi-device connection
- Has a very long battery life
Cons:
- The flat design may not suit all hand shapes
- The lack of a scroll wheel may be a deal breaker for some users
4) Satechi M1 Wireless Mouse
Price: $29.99
The Satechi M1 Wireless Mouse is very popular among Macbook users for its simple yet ergonomic design. At $29, this wireless mouse solves two major issues we see on the Apple Magic Mouse: ergonomics and the charging port.
The problem with the Magic Mouse was that it featured a port on the bottom panel, which meant you couldn’t use it while charging. The M1 wireless mouse solves that issue and provides far better ergonomics and almost feels like an Apple product in terms of design aesthetics.
This wireless mouse's high-precision sensor proves to be great for smooth tracking on most surfaces. Its symmetrical ergonomic design makes it a great choice for right- and left-handed users, which is something we don’t see on the other mice on this list.
Pros:
- It is the most affordable option
- Has a sleek aluminum design that complements Apple products
- It has a long battery life
Cons:
- Features only two programmable buttons
- It may not be as comfortable for long use as some options
5) Logitech MX Anywhere 3S for Mac
Price: $79.99
Lastly, we have the Logitech MX Anywhere 3S Mac, which is very similar to the MX Master 3S mentioned above. You could call it a cheaper alternative, as it offers great ergonomics and a similar battery life. Its symmetrical design fits right into the palm of your hand, making it a great choice for long working hours.
For the same price as the Apple Magic Mouse, you get this device with over six programmable buttons, a MagSpeed scroll wheel, and an ergonomic design that feels great to hold.
You can simultaneously pair the Logitech MX Anywhere 3S Mac with up to three devices via Bluetooth Low Energy. The mouse's 8K DPI sensor tracks on most surfaces, including glass. Overall, its ergonomic design provides comfort and feels great on the wrist.
Pros:
- It is compact and portable, making it easy to carry
- The ergonomic design is comfortable for long durations
- Features silent click buttons for quiet work environments
Cons:
- Has fewer customizable buttons than MX Master 3S
- It may not be ideal for large hands
This completes our list of the best Apple Magic Mouse alternatives. We have included varying budget mouse options, with some offering greater performance. Ultimately, the final choice comes down to your personal needs and budget preferences.
