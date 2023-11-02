Best Ark: Survival Ascended graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti

Ark: Survival Ascended requires some of the latest hardware, like the Nvidia RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti, for decent gameplay. The game is a remaster of 2015's Survival Evolved. With a major focus on the visuals and gameplay aspects, the RPG fighter and shooter now utilize everything the latest consoles and PC hardware have to offer for gamers, thereby improving the overall experience, especially when it comes to surviving in the wilderness of Ark.

The game isn't optimized very well on PC. Therefore, players with modest hardware like the last-gen 60-class cards need to crank down the settings for high framerates in Survival Ascended. Like most other AAA releases, the game bundles dozens of settings that can make fine-tuning a chore for many. To help get into action as quickly as possible, we will list the best graphics options combination in this article.

Ark: Survival Ascended settings for Nvidia RTX 3060

The Nvidia RTX 3060 doesn't pack enough rendering prowess to play the new Ark game at the highest settings, even at 1440p. Gamers need to rely on some of the lowest graphics options for a stable 60 FPS at FHD. We recommend a mix of Low with a couple of settings cranked up to Medium for the best experience.

The detailed settings options for the RTX 3060 are listed as follows:

Video settings

Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Max frame rate: Off

Off Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Graphics preset: Custom

Custom Resolution scale: 100

100 Advanced graphics: Low

Low Anti-aliasing: Medium

Medium View distance: Low

Low Textures: Low

Low Post-processing: Low

Low General shadows: Low

Low Global illumination quality: Low

Low Effects quality: Medium

Medium Foliage quality: Low

Low Motion blur: Off

Off Light bloom: Off

Off Light shafts: Off

Off Low-light enhancement: Off

Off Enable foliage and fluid interaction: Off

Off Foliage interaction distance multiplier: 0.01

0.01 Foliage interaction distance limit: 0.5

0.5 Foliage interactive quantity limit: 0.5

0.5 Enable footstep particles: Off

Off Enable footstep decals: Off

Off Disable HLOD: Off

Off GUI 3D widget quality: 0

Ark: Survival Ascended settings for Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti

The RTX 3060 Ti is considerably more powerful than its non-Ti sibling. Therefore, players can crank up the settings slightly further in Ark: Survival Ascended. We still recommend a mix of Low and Medium graphics options for the best high refresh rate experience.

The following settings work best for the RTX 3060 Ti in the survival RPG:

Video settings

Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Max frame rate: Off

Off Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Graphics preset: Custom

Custom Resolution scale: 100

100 Advanced graphics: Low

Low Anti-aliasing: Medium

Medium View distance: Low

Low Textures: Low

Low Post-processing: Medium

Medium General shadows: Low

Low Global illumination quality: Low

Low Effects quality: Medium

Medium Foliage quality: Low

Low Motion blur: Off

Off Light bloom: On

On Light shafts: On

On Low-light enhancement: Off

Off Enable foliage and fluid interaction: Off

Off Foliage interaction distance multiplier: 0.01

0.01 Foliage interaction distance limit: 0.5

0.5 Foliage interactive quantity limit: 0.5

0.5 Enable footstep particles: Off

Off Enable footstep decals: Off

Off Disable HLOD: Off

Off GUI 3D widget quality: 0

The RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti are faring pretty well even in some of the most demanding latest releases like Ark: Survival Ascended, Alan Wake 2, and Cities Skylines. With support for the latest technologies like ray tracing and DLSS, the GPUs have a ton of shelf life before requiring an upgrade.