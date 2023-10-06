Best Assassin's Creed Mirage graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Super

The Nvidia RTX 2080 and 2080 Super are flagship-grade gaming graphics cards that can easily handle the latest releases like Assassin's Creed Mirage. Although these GPUs have been replaced by much more capable options like the RTX 3080 and the new RTX 4080, they remain capable enough for the most demanding games.
However, note that you might have to crank down the settings in the game for an optimal experience. The 2080 GPUs can't handle Mirage with the highest graphics options applied. Manually tweaking the dozens of settings in the game can be a bit of a chore. To help you solve this issue, we will list the best settings combination for the Turing 80-class GPUs in this article.
Best Assassin's Creed Mirage graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 2080
The Nvidia RTX 2080 was initially launched as a 4K gaming graphics card. However, we don't recommend playing the latest titles at this resolution. Instead. 1440p is a much safer bet in Mirage for playable framerates on this aging GPU. The game plays pretty well at high framerates, with a mix of medium and high settings applied at this resolution.
The following settings work best for the RTX 2080 in Assassin's Creed Mirage:
General
- Image calibration: As per your preference
- Iconic color filter: As per your preference
- Field of view: 80%
- FPS limit: Off
Display
- Active monitor: Primary display
- Window mode: Fullscreen
- Aspect ratio: Default/16:9 (Native)
- Resolution: 2560 x 1440 (Native)
- VSync: Off
- Resolution scale: 100%
Graphics
- Graphics quality: Custom
World
- World details: High
- Clutter density: High
Environment
- Shadows: High
- Volumetric clouds: Medium
- Water: High
- Screen space reflections: On
Textures
- Environment textures: High
- Character textures: Medium
Postprocessing
- Depth of field: High
- Motion blur: On
- Adaptive quality: Off
- Upsample type: TAA
- Upsample quality: Native
- Sharpen strength: 60%
Best Assassin's Creed Mirage graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 2080 Super
The Nvidia RTX 2080 Super is slightly more powerful than the base 2080. Thus, gamers can crank up the settings in Assassin's Creed Mirage without losing a bunch of performance. We still recommend sticking to 1440p on these graphics cards, however.
The following settings work best for the Nvidia RTX 2080 Super:
General
- Image calibration: As per your preference
- Iconic color filter: As per your preference
- Field of view: 80%
- FPS limit: Off
Display
- Active monitor: Primary display
- Window mode: Fullscreen
- Aspect ratio: Default/16:9 (Native)
- Resolution: 2560 x 1440 (Native)
- VSync: Off
- Resolution scale: 100%
Graphics
- Graphics quality: Custom
World
- World details: High
- Clutter density: High
Environment
- Shadows: High
- Volumetric clouds: High
- Water: High
- Screen space reflections: On
Textures
- Environment textures: High
- Character textures: High
Postprocessing
- Depth of field: High
- Motion blur: On
- Adaptive quality: Off
- Upsample type: TAA
- Upsample quality: Native
- Sharpen strength: 60%
Despite being over four years old, the 2080 and 2080 Super can handle Assassin's Creed Mirage pretty well. The game looks pretty good at QHD, especially because you are playing it without any form of upscaling on these GPUs. Thus, gamers can play the latest stealth combat title from Ubisoft on the Turing flagships.