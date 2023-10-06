Best Assassin's Creed Mirage graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Super

The Nvidia RTX 2080 and 2080 Super are flagship-grade gaming graphics cards that can easily handle the latest releases like Assassin's Creed Mirage. Although these GPUs have been replaced by much more capable options like the RTX 3080 and the new RTX 4080, they remain capable enough for the most demanding games.

However, note that you might have to crank down the settings in the game for an optimal experience. The 2080 GPUs can't handle Mirage with the highest graphics options applied. Manually tweaking the dozens of settings in the game can be a bit of a chore. To help you solve this issue, we will list the best settings combination for the Turing 80-class GPUs in this article.

Best Assassin's Creed Mirage graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 2080

The Nvidia RTX 2080 was initially launched as a 4K gaming graphics card. However, we don't recommend playing the latest titles at this resolution. Instead. 1440p is a much safer bet in Mirage for playable framerates on this aging GPU. The game plays pretty well at high framerates, with a mix of medium and high settings applied at this resolution.

The following settings work best for the RTX 2080 in Assassin's Creed Mirage:

General

Image calibration: As per your preference

As per your preference Iconic color filter: As per your preference

As per your preference Field of view: 80%

80% FPS limit: Off

Display

Active monitor: Primary display

Primary display Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Aspect ratio: Default/16:9 (Native)

Default/16:9 (Native) Resolution: 2560 x 1440 (Native)

2560 x 1440 (Native) VSync: Off

Off Resolution scale: 100%

Graphics

Graphics quality: Custom

World

World details: High

High Clutter density: High

Environment

Shadows: High

High Volumetric clouds: Medium

Medium Water: High

High Screen space reflections: On

Textures

Environment textures: High

High Character textures: Medium

Postprocessing

Depth of field: High

High Motion blur: On

On Adaptive quality: Off

Off Upsample type: TAA

TAA Upsample quality: Native

Native Sharpen strength: 60%

Best Assassin's Creed Mirage graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 2080 Super

The Nvidia RTX 2080 Super is slightly more powerful than the base 2080. Thus, gamers can crank up the settings in Assassin's Creed Mirage without losing a bunch of performance. We still recommend sticking to 1440p on these graphics cards, however.

The following settings work best for the Nvidia RTX 2080 Super:

General

Image calibration: As per your preference

As per your preference Iconic color filter: As per your preference

As per your preference Field of view: 80%

80% FPS limit: Off

Display

Active monitor: Primary display

Primary display Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Aspect ratio: Default/16:9 (Native)

Default/16:9 (Native) Resolution: 2560 x 1440 (Native)

2560 x 1440 (Native) VSync: Off

Off Resolution scale: 100%

Graphics

Graphics quality: Custom

World

World details: High

High Clutter density: High

Environment

Shadows: High

High Volumetric clouds: High

High Water: High

High Screen space reflections: On

Textures

Environment textures: High

High Character textures: High

Postprocessing

Depth of field: High

High Motion blur: On

On Adaptive quality: Off

Off Upsample type: TAA

TAA Upsample quality: Native

Native Sharpen strength: 60%

Despite being over four years old, the 2080 and 2080 Super can handle Assassin's Creed Mirage pretty well. The game looks pretty good at QHD, especially because you are playing it without any form of upscaling on these GPUs. Thus, gamers can play the latest stealth combat title from Ubisoft on the Turing flagships.