Best Resident Evil 4 remake graphics settings for RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Super

Nvidia's RTX 2080 and 2080 Super were launched as a couple of high-end cards in the Turing lineup. To this day, they continue to impress in the latest games, such as the Resident Evil 4 remake.
The GPUs were primarily built for 4K gaming. However, players are recommended to stick to 1440p for the most part in the upcoming horror game since it's too graphically intense. This article will go over the best graphics settings to use in the RE4 remake when it's running on Nvidia's 2080 or 2080 Super.
Nvidia RTX 2080 and 2080 Super are superb cards for playing the upcoming Resident Evil 4 remake
While the high-end 80-class GPUs are great options for gaming, it is recommended that players rely on upscaling tech and don't use ray tracing to maintain a stable framerate in the RE4 remake.
That being said, this game packs an extensive settings page that presents rough estimates regarding system utilization. Because of this, gamers won't face significant problems when running the game on either card.
Resident Evil 4 remake graphics settings for RTX 2080
The best settings to use in the RE4 remake for the RTX 2080 are as follows:
- Screen resolution: 2560x1440
- Refresh rate: Highest supported by the monitor
- Frame rate: Variable
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- Vertical synchronization: Off
- Cinematics resolution: 4K
- Ray tracing: Off
- FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Off
- FidelityFX Super Resolution 1: Off
- Image quality: 100%
- Rendering mode: Normal
- Anti-aliasing: FXAA+TAA
- Texture quality (Recommended VRAM): High (1 GB)
- Texture filtering: High (ANISO x16)
- Mesh quality: Max
- Shadow quality: Max
- Shadow cache: On
- Contact shadows: On
- Ambient occlusion: FidelityFX CACAO
- Volumetric lighting: Max
- Particle lighting quality: High
- Bloom: On
- Screen space reflections: On
- Subsurface scattering: Off
- Hair strands: N/A
- Graphic dismemberment: On
- Persistent corpses: Many
- Corpse physics: N/A
- Diverse enemy animations: N/A
- Motion blur: As per preference
- Rain quality: N/A
- Terrain: N/A
- Destructible environments: N/A
- Lens flare: As per preference
- Lens distortion: On (+chromatic aberration)
- Depth of field: On
- Resource-intense lighting quality: High
- Resource-intense effects quality: High
Resident Evil 4 remake graphics settings for RTX 2080 Super
When the game's being played on a machine using the RTX 2080 Super, these settings work like a charm:
Overall, the RTX 2080 and 2080 Super continue to be among the best options for gaming to date. Thus, players with these cards need not worry about framerates in Capcom's upcoming horror remake.
