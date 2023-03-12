Best Resident Evil 4 remake graphics settings for RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Super

Nvidia's RTX 2080 and 2080 Super were launched as a couple of high-end cards in the Turing lineup. To this day, they continue to impress in the latest games, such as the Resident Evil 4 remake.

The GPUs were primarily built for 4K gaming. However, players are recommended to stick to 1440p for the most part in the upcoming horror game since it's too graphically intense. This article will go over the best graphics settings to use in the RE4 remake when it's running on Nvidia's 2080 or 2080 Super.

Nvidia RTX 2080 and 2080 Super are superb cards for playing the upcoming Resident Evil 4 remake

While the high-end 80-class GPUs are great options for gaming, it is recommended that players rely on upscaling tech and don't use ray tracing to maintain a stable framerate in the RE4 remake.

That being said, this game packs an extensive settings page that presents rough estimates regarding system utilization. Because of this, gamers won't face significant problems when running the game on either card.

Resident Evil 4 remake graphics settings for RTX 2080

The best settings to use in the RE4 remake for the RTX 2080 are as follows:

Screen resolution: 2560x1440

2560x1440 Refresh rate: Highest supported by the monitor

Highest supported by the monitor Frame rate: Variable

Variable Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Vertical synchronization: Off

Off Cinematics resolution: 4K

4K Ray tracing: Off

Off FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Off

Off FidelityFX Super Resolution 1: Off

Off Image quality: 100%

100% Rendering mode: Normal

Normal Anti-aliasing: FXAA+TAA

FXAA+TAA Texture quality (Recommended VRAM): High (1 GB)

High (1 GB) Texture filtering: High (ANISO x16)

High (ANISO x16) Mesh quality: Max

Max Shadow quality: Max

Max Shadow cache: On

On Contact shadows: On

On Ambient occlusion: FidelityFX CACAO

FidelityFX CACAO Volumetric lighting: Max

Max Particle lighting quality: High

High Bloom: On

On Screen space reflections: On

On Subsurface scattering: Off

Off Hair strands: N/A

N/A Graphic dismemberment: On

On Persistent corpses: Many

Many Corpse physics: N/A

N/A Diverse enemy animations: N/A

N/A Motion blur: As per preference

As per preference Rain quality: N/A

N/A Terrain: N/A

N/A Destructible environments: N/A

N/A Lens flare: As per preference

As per preference Lens distortion: On (+chromatic aberration)

On (+chromatic aberration) Depth of field: On

On Resource-intense lighting quality: High

High Resource-intense effects quality: High

Resident Evil 4 remake graphics settings for RTX 2080 Super

When the game's being played on a machine using the RTX 2080 Super, these settings work like a charm:

Overall, the RTX 2080 and 2080 Super continue to be among the best options for gaming to date. Thus, players with these cards need not worry about framerates in Capcom's upcoming horror remake.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

