Best Assassin's Creed Mirage graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti were launched as 4K gaming graphics cards. They can handle Assassin's Creed Mirage pretty well without major performance hiccups. However, do note these GPUs don't rank among the most powerful anymore, and gamers will have to crank down the settings in Mirage for the best experience.

Manually tweaking the settings in the stealth combat game can be a bit of a chore for some. To help players solve this problem, we will list the best settings combination for the 3080 and 3080 Ti in this article.

Best Assassin's Creed Mirage graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3080

The Nvidia RTX 3080 graphics card can easily deliver solid performances at 4K in Assassin's Creed Mirage with some tweaks to the settings. We recommend a mix of medium and high graphics options with DLSS set to quality for the best experience.

The following settings work best for the RTX 3080 in AC Mirage:

General

Image calibration: As per your preference

As per your preference Iconic color filter: As per your preference

As per your preference Field of view: 80%

80% FPS limit: Off

Display

Active monitor: Primary display

Primary display Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Aspect ratio: Default/16:9 (Native)

Default/16:9 (Native) Resolution: 3840 x 2160 (Native)

3840 x 2160 (Native) VSync: Off

Off Resolution scale: 100%

Graphics

Graphics quality: Custom

World

World details: High

High Clutter density: High

Environment

Shadows: High

High Volumetric clouds: Medium

Medium Water: High

High Screen space reflections: On

Textures

Environment textures: High

High Character textures: Medium

Postprocessing

Depth of field: High

High Motion blur: On

On Adaptive quality: Off

Off Upsample type: Nvidia DLSS

Nvidia DLSS Upsample quality: Quality

Quality Sharpen strength: 60%

Best Assassin's Creed Mirage graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti

The RTX 3080 Ti is significantly more powerful than its non-Ti sibling. This allows gamers to crank up the settings to high and not rely on any form of upscaling while still maintaining high framerates. The game looks and runs pretty well with these settings applied.

We recommend the following settings for the 3080 Ti at 4K resolutions:

General

Image calibration: As per your preference

As per your preference Iconic color filter: As per your preference

As per your preference Field of view: 80%

80% FPS limit: Off

Display

Active monitor: Primary display

Primary display Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Aspect ratio: Default/16:9 (Native)

Default/16:9 (Native) Resolution: 3840 x 2160 (Native)

3840 x 2160 (Native) VSync: Off

Off Resolution scale: 100%

Graphics

Graphics quality: Custom

World

World details: High

High Clutter density: High

Environment

Shadows: High

High Volumetric clouds: High

High Water: High

High Screen space reflections: On

Textures

Environment textures: High

High Character textures: High

Postprocessing

Depth of field: High

High Motion blur: On

On Adaptive quality: Off

Off Upsample type: TAA

TAA Upsample quality: Native

Native Sharpen strength: 60%

The Nvidia RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti can handle Assassin's Creed Mirage pretty well with these settings applied. The graphics cards are built for playing the latest and most demanding video games at the highest settings. Hence, it's no surprise that performance in the latest stealth action adventure from Ubisoft is a cakewalk for the GPUs.