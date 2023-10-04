Best Assassin's Creed Mirage graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3090 and RTX 3090 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3090 and 3090 Ti are flagship Big Ferocious GPUs (BFGPUs) launched to tackle the latest and most demanding video games without major performance compromises. Thus, Assassin's Creed Mirage plays pretty well on these graphics cards without requiring major tweaks to the settings. Gamers with these last-gen graphics cards can have a solid time in the new stealth combat title from Ubisoft.
However, do note that some tweaks are necessary for the best experience in AC Mirage. Playing the game at the highest settings on the RTX 3090 isn't a wise idea.
We will list the best settings combination for the last-gen flagships in this article to help you choose the best settings without any problems.
Best Assassin's Creed Mirage graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3090
The Nvidia RTX 3090 can easily handle Assassin's Creed Mirage at 4K resolutions without major compromises to the settings. A mix of Very High and High settings works best for the graphics card with DLSS turned on and set to quality.
The best settings combination for the 3090 in the latest Assassin's Creed is as follows:
General
- Image calibration: As per your preference
- Iconic color filter: As per your preference
- Field of view: 80%
- FPS limit: Off
Display
- Active monitor: Primary display
- Window mode: Fullscreen
- Aspect ratio: Default/16:9 (Native)
- Resolution: 3840 x 2160 (Native)
- VSync: Off
- Resolution scale: 100%
Graphics
- Graphics quality: Custom
World
- World details: Ultra High
- Clutter density: Very High
Environment
- Shadows: High
- Volumetric clouds: High
- Water: High
- Screen space reflections: On
Textures
- Environment textures: Very High
- Character textures: High
Postprocessing
- Depth of field: High
- Motion blur: On
- Adaptive quality: Off
- Upsample type: Nvidia DLSS
- Upsample quality: Quality
- Sharpen strength: 60%
Best Assassin's Creed Mirage graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti
The Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti packs slightly more rendering power than the 3090. This allows players to crank up the settings slightly in AC Mirage without losing a ton of performance. We recommend a mix of High and Very High in the title with any form of temporal upscaling turned off at 4K.
The best settings combination for the 3090 Ti in Assassin's Creed Mirage are as follows:
General
- Image calibration: As per your preference
- Iconic color filter: As per your preference
- Field of view: 80%
- FPS limit: Off
Display
- Active monitor: Primary display
- Window mode: Fullscreen
- Aspect ratio: Default/16:9 (Native)
- Resolution: 3840 x 2160 (Native)
- VSync: Off
- Resolution scale: 100%
Graphics
- Graphics quality: Custom
World
- World details: Ultra High
- Clutter density: Very High
Environment
- Shadows: High
- Volumetric clouds: High
- Water: High
- Screen space reflections: On
Textures
- Environment textures: Very High
- Character textures: High
Postprocessing
- Depth of field: High
- Motion blur: On
- Adaptive quality: Off
- Upsample type: TAA
- Upsample quality: Native
- Sharpen strength: 60%
The RTX 3090 and 3090 Ti deliver top-notch performance in AC Mirage with the above settings applied. Gamers can fully enjoy the improved visuals of the game on these flagship-grade graphics cards without any performance hiccups.