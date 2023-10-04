Best Assassin's Creed Mirage graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3090 and RTX 3090 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3090 and 3090 Ti are flagship Big Ferocious GPUs (BFGPUs) launched to tackle the latest and most demanding video games without major performance compromises. Thus, Assassin's Creed Mirage plays pretty well on these graphics cards without requiring major tweaks to the settings. Gamers with these last-gen graphics cards can have a solid time in the new stealth combat title from Ubisoft.

However, do note that some tweaks are necessary for the best experience in AC Mirage. Playing the game at the highest settings on the RTX 3090 isn't a wise idea.

We will list the best settings combination for the last-gen flagships in this article to help you choose the best settings without any problems.

Best Assassin's Creed Mirage graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3090

The Nvidia RTX 3090 can easily handle Assassin's Creed Mirage at 4K resolutions without major compromises to the settings. A mix of Very High and High settings works best for the graphics card with DLSS turned on and set to quality.

The best settings combination for the 3090 in the latest Assassin's Creed is as follows:

General

Image calibration: As per your preference

As per your preference Iconic color filter: As per your preference

As per your preference Field of view: 80%

80% FPS limit: Off

Display

Active monitor: Primary display

Primary display Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Aspect ratio: Default/16:9 (Native)

Default/16:9 (Native) Resolution: 3840 x 2160 (Native)

3840 x 2160 (Native) VSync: Off

Off Resolution scale: 100%

Graphics

Graphics quality: Custom

World

World details: Ultra High

Ultra High Clutter density: Very High

Environment

Shadows: High

High Volumetric clouds: High

High Water: High

High Screen space reflections: On

Textures

Environment textures: Very High

Very High Character textures: High

Postprocessing

Depth of field: High

High Motion blur: On

On Adaptive quality: Off

Off Upsample type: Nvidia DLSS

Nvidia DLSS Upsample quality: Quality

Quality Sharpen strength: 60%

Best Assassin's Creed Mirage graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti packs slightly more rendering power than the 3090. This allows players to crank up the settings slightly in AC Mirage without losing a ton of performance. We recommend a mix of High and Very High in the title with any form of temporal upscaling turned off at 4K.

The best settings combination for the 3090 Ti in Assassin's Creed Mirage are as follows:

Off Upsample type: TAA

The RTX 3090 and 3090 Ti deliver top-notch performance in AC Mirage with the above settings applied. Gamers can fully enjoy the improved visuals of the game on these flagship-grade graphics cards without any performance hiccups.