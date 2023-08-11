Best Atlas Fallen graphics settings for GTX 1650 and GTX 1650 Super

The GTX 1650 and 1650 Super are entry-level video cards for playing the latest games. Despite being a few years old, they continue to rank among the most popular GPUs ever launched. Gamers can enjoy a decent experience in Atlas Fallen, a new action RPG from Focus Entertainment with these cards with some tweaks to the graphics settings.

In this article, we will go over the best settings combination for the GTX 1650 and the 1650 Super in this new game. Our primary target will be to get high framerates, about 60 FPS at 1080p, with minimal compromises to the visual fidelity.

Best Atlas Fallen graphics settings for GTX 1650

The Nvidia Geforce GTX 1650 isn't the most powerful graphics card on the market. Thus, gamers will have to crank down the settings in Atlas Fallen to get a decent experience. We recommend the lowest values in the game with a bit of temporal upscaling to hit 60 FPS at 1080p without hiccups.

The best settings combination for the GPU in Atlas Fallen is as follows:

Display and graphics

Refresh rate: Maximum supported by the panel

Maximum supported by the panel Fullscreen: Yes

Yes Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Window size: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 VSync: Off

Off Frame rate limit (FPS): Off

Off Dynamic resolution factor: Off

Off AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Quality

Quality Camera FOV: As per your preference

As per your preference Gamma correction: As per your preference

As per your preference Motion blur intensity: As per your preference

As per your preference Bloom intensity: As per your preference

As per your preference Lens flare intensity: As per your preference

As per your preference Lens dirt intensity: As per your preference

As per your preference Chromatic aberration intensity: As per your preference

As per your preference Depth of field intensity: As per your preference

As per your preference Sharpening intensity: As per your preference

As per your preference Radial blur intensity: As per your preference

As per your preference Preset (General detail level): Custom

Custom Texture quality: Low

Low Shadow quality: Low

Low Ambient occlusion quality: Low

Low Volumetric lighting quality: Low

Low Vegetation quality: Low

Best Atlas Fallen graphics settings for GTX 1650 Super

The GTX 1650 Super is much more powerful than its older non-Super sibling. Gamers on this GPU can enjoy better visuals without sacrificing the framerates. We recommend the medium settings in the game with a bit of temporal upscaling (AMD FSR) to get 60 FPS in the title.

The best settings for the GTX 1650 Super are as follows:

Custom Texture quality: Medium

Medium Shadow quality: Medium

Medium Ambient occlusion quality: Medium

Medium Volumetric lighting quality: Medium

Medium Vegetation quality: Medium

The GTX 1650 and the 1650 Super aren't the most powerful graphics cards out there. Thus, gamers with these GPUs will have to sacrifice visual fidelity to get 60 FPS in the game. With the above settings applied, Atlas Fallen runs pretty well on these cards.