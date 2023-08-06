Best Baldur's Gate 3 graphics settings for GTX 1650 and 1650 Super

The Nvidia GTX 1650 and 1650 Super continue to rank among the most popular graphics cards in the market. These GPUs aren't the fastest available and are from a couple of generations ago. But they still continue to be powerful enough to play the latest titles, like the new DnD RPG Baldur's Gate 3. However, gamers will have to tweak the settings to get a solid 60 FPS experience in the game. This is because the game features a bunch of graphics settings, like most AAA titles.

Thus, we will list the best settings combination for the 1650 and the 1650 Super in this article.

Best Baldur's Gate 3 graphics settings for GTX 1650

The GTX 1650 ranks among the weakest graphics cards in the market. Thus, gamers will have to crank down the settings to a mix of low and medium to get a stable 60 FPS in the game.

The best graphics settings combination for the card in Baldur's Gate 3 is as follows:

Video

Fullscreen display: Display 1

Display 1 Resolution: 1920 x 1080 (16:9) 60 Hz

1920 x 1080 (16:9) 60 Hz Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Vsync: Disabled

Disabled Framerate cap enabled: On

On Framerate cap: 3 0

0 Gamma correction: As per your preference

As per your preference Overall preset: Custom

Custom Model quality: Low

Low Instance distance: Low

Low Texture quality: Low

Low Texture filtering: Trilinear

Lighting

Light shadows: Off

Off Shadow quality: Low

Low Cloud quality: Low

Low Animation LOD detail: Low

Low Nvidia DLSS: N/A

N/A AMD FSR 1.0: Quality

Quality Sharpness: As per your preference

As per your preference Contrast Adaptive Sharpening (CAS): On

On Anti-aliasing: FXAA

FXAA Ambient occlusion: On

On Depth of field: As per your preference

As per your preference God rays: Disabled

Disabled Bloom: Disabled

Disabled Subsurface scattering: Disabled

Best Baldur's Gate 3 graphics settings for GTX 1650 Super

The GTX 1650 Super is a bit more powerful than the older non-Super card. Thus, players can crank the settings up to medium without losing a ton of performance in the latest Baldur's Gate installment.

The best graphics settings combination for the 1650 Super in Baldur's Gate 3 are as follows:

Video

Fullscreen display: Display 1

Display 1 Resolution: 1920 x 1080 (16:9) 60 Hz

1920 x 1080 (16:9) 60 Hz Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Vsync: Disabled

Disabled Framerate cap enabled: On

On Framerate cap: 3 0

0 Gamma correction: As per your preference

As per your preference Overall preset: Custom

Custom Model quality: Medium

Medium Instance distance: Low

Low Texture quality: Medium

Medium Texture filtering: Trilinear

Lighting

Light shadows: Off

Off Shadow quality: Medium

Medium Cloud quality: Medium

Medium Animation LOD detail: Medium

Medium Nvidia DLSS: N/A

N/A AMD FSR 1.0: Quality

Quality Sharpness: As per your preference

As per your preference Contrast Adaptive Sharpening (CAS): On

On Anti-aliasing: FXAA

FXAA Ambient occlusion: On

On Depth of field: As per your preference

As per your preference God rays: Disabled

Disabled Bloom: Disabled

Disabled Subsurface scattering: Disabled

Baldur's Gate 3 isn't the most demanding game to have launched on PC so far this year. Thus, players can still get away with older entry-level cards from a couple of generations ago without major performance-related issues. Do note, however, that it won't look and play the best.