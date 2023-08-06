Gaming Tech
Best Baldur's Gate 3 graphics settings for GTX 1650 and 1650 Super

By Arka Mukherjee
Modified Aug 06, 2023 06:30 GMT
The GTX 1650 and 1650 Super can play Baldur's Gate 3 with some tweaks to the settings (Image via Larian and EVGA)

The Nvidia GTX 1650 and 1650 Super continue to rank among the most popular graphics cards in the market. These GPUs aren't the fastest available and are from a couple of generations ago. But they still continue to be powerful enough to play the latest titles, like the new DnD RPG Baldur's Gate 3. However, gamers will have to tweak the settings to get a solid 60 FPS experience in the game. This is because the game features a bunch of graphics settings, like most AAA titles.

Thus, we will list the best settings combination for the 1650 and the 1650 Super in this article.

Best Baldur's Gate 3 graphics settings for GTX 1650

The GTX 1650 ranks among the weakest graphics cards in the market. Thus, gamers will have to crank down the settings to a mix of low and medium to get a stable 60 FPS in the game.

The best graphics settings combination for the card in Baldur's Gate 3 is as follows:

Video

  • Fullscreen display: Display 1
  • Resolution: 1920 x 1080 (16:9) 60 Hz
  • Display mode: Fullscreen
  • Vsync: Disabled
  • Framerate cap enabled: On
  • Framerate cap: 30
  • Gamma correction: As per your preference
  • Overall preset: Custom
  • Model quality: Low
  • Instance distance: Low
  • Texture quality: Low
  • Texture filtering: Trilinear

Lighting

  • Light shadows: Off
  • Shadow quality: Low
  • Cloud quality: Low
  • Animation LOD detail: Low
  • Nvidia DLSS: N/A
  • AMD FSR 1.0: Quality
  • Sharpness: As per your preference
  • Contrast Adaptive Sharpening (CAS): On
  • Anti-aliasing: FXAA
  • Ambient occlusion: On
  • Depth of field: As per your preference
  • God rays: Disabled
  • Bloom: Disabled
  • Subsurface scattering: Disabled

Best Baldur's Gate 3 graphics settings for GTX 1650 Super

The GTX 1650 Super is a bit more powerful than the older non-Super card. Thus, players can crank the settings up to medium without losing a ton of performance in the latest Baldur's Gate installment.

The best graphics settings combination for the 1650 Super in Baldur's Gate 3 are as follows:

Video

  • Fullscreen display: Display 1
  • Resolution: 1920 x 1080 (16:9) 60 Hz
  • Display mode: Fullscreen
  • Vsync: Disabled
  • Framerate cap enabled: On
  • Framerate cap: 30
  • Gamma correction: As per your preference
  • Overall preset: Custom
  • Model quality: Medium
  • Instance distance: Low
  • Texture quality: Medium
  • Texture filtering: Trilinear

Lighting

  • Light shadows: Off
  • Shadow quality: Medium
  • Cloud quality: Medium
  • Animation LOD detail: Medium
  • Nvidia DLSS: N/A
  • AMD FSR 1.0: Quality
  • Sharpness: As per your preference
  • Contrast Adaptive Sharpening (CAS): On
  • Anti-aliasing: FXAA
  • Ambient occlusion: On
  • Depth of field: As per your preference
  • God rays: Disabled
  • Bloom: Disabled
  • Subsurface scattering: Disabled

Baldur's Gate 3 isn't the most demanding game to have launched on PC so far this year. Thus, players can still get away with older entry-level cards from a couple of generations ago without major performance-related issues. Do note, however, that it won't look and play the best.

