Best Baldur's Gate 3 graphics settings for RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti

The RTX 3060 and the 3060 Ti continue to be superb video cards for playing the latest games in the market, especially in less demanding and expansive RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3. The GPUs can easily run the game at decent framerates without breaking a sweat. Thus, players can have a decent experience in this Dungeons and Dragons-styled title.

By tweaking the graphics settings a bit, they can easily get over 60 FPS in Baldur's Gate 3. Those with the 3060 Ti can expect about 90 FPS in the game.

We will fill you in on the best settings for such high-framerate experiences in this new RPG from Larian Studios. The settings for both the 3060 and the 3060 Ti will be listed.

Best Baldur's Gate 3 graphics settings for RTX 3060

The RTX 3060 can play the game at the highest settings without major performance hiccups. While we don't recommend relying on any form of upscaling (Nvidia DLSS or AMD FSR), gamers can leave the setting at Quality to get higher than 60 FPS at 1080p.

The best graphics settings combination for the game are listed below:

Video

Fullscreen display: Display 1

Display 1 Resolution: 1920 x 1080 (16:9) 60 Hz

1920 x 1080 (16:9) 60 Hz Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Vsync: Disabled

Disabled Framerate cap enabled: On

On Framerate cap: 3 0

0 Gamma correction: As per your preference

As per your preference Overall preset: Custom

Custom Model quality: High

High Instance distance: High

High Texture quality: High

High Texture filtering: Trilinear

Lighting

Light shadows: On

On Shadow quality: High

High Cloud quality: High

High Animation LOD detail: High

High Nvidia DLSS: Quality

Quality AMD FSR 1.0: Off

Off Sharpness: As per your preference

As per your preference Contrast Adaptive Sharpening (CAS): On

On Anti-aliasing: FXAA

FXAA Ambient occlusion: On

On Depth of field: As per your preference

As per your preference God rays: Enabled

Enabled Bloom: Enabled

Enabled Subsurface scattering: Enabled

Best Baldur's Gate 3 graphics settings for RTX 3060 Ti

The RTX 3060 Ti packs more rendering performance than its non-Ti sibling. Thus, it can render about 90 frames a second without relying on DLSS or FSR. Gamers can rely on the highest settings in the game, making it look fantastic.

The best settings combination for the premium 1080p gaming card in the DnD RPG are as follows:

For the bottom line, the RTX 3060 and the 3060 Ti are fantastic graphics cards for playing the latest games. These GPUs can handle all modern AAA titles without major hiccups. The latest Baldur's Gate entry is no exception.