Best Atomic Heart graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 2070 and RTX 2070 Super

Nvidia's RTX 2070 and 2070 Super were launched as high-end 1440p gaming cards in the Turing lineup. To this date, they can run the latest AAA titles like Atomic Heart and Hogwarts Legacy.

Gamers, however, might have to tweak the settings to get playable framerates in these launches. This problem is not prevalent in Atomic Heart, which has been well-optimized on PC.

Fine-tuning the settings, including upscaling technologies, can feel intimidating and painstaking for some. Thus, this guide lists the best graphics settings for the Turing cards to help gamers save time.

Nvidia RTX 2070 and 2070 Super are solid cards for playing Atomic Heart

The RTX 2070 and 2070 Super have dedicated hardware to utilize all the next-gen effects of Atomic Heart. The game also supports DLSS AI upscaling and frame generation. However, the Turing cards cannot benefit from the latter.

However, both GPUs can run the game at over 60 FPS in QHD resolution with the following settings:

Best Atomic Heart graphics settings for RTX 2070

To get a playable framerate of 1440p, gamers must adjust the settings in Atomic Heart. A mix of max, high, and medium options does the trick. The game runs at over 100 FPS with the following settings while not compromising visual fidelity.

Display

DXVersion: DX12

DX12 Brightness: As per preference

As per preference Image sharpening : As per preference

: As per preference Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen V-sync: Off

Off FPS cap: 300

300 Screen resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Display selection: As per preference

Quality

Preset : Custom

: Custom Depth of field: Max

Max Motion blur: Off

Off Anti-aliasing: High TAA

High TAA DLSS: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex: On

On FidelityFX Super Resolution: Off

Off Animation Quality: High

High Shadows: High

High Ambient Occlusion: High

High Visual FX : High

: High Number of objects: Max

Max Materials: Max

Max Volumetric fog: High

High Post-processing: Medium

Medium Textures: High

High Texture anisotropy : 8

: 8 3D model quality: High

High Vegetation density : Max

: Max Hard drive speed: SSD

SSD Shader cache: On

Best Atomic Heart graphics settings for RTX 2070 Super

Gamers can easily run Atomic Heart in the highest settings with the RTX 2070 Super. However, they might have to rely on a bit of temporal upscaling to pull off a stable 60+ FPS. Here are the best graphics option combinations:

Display

DXVersion: DX12

DX12 Brightness: As per preference

As per preference Image sharpening : As per preference

: As per preference Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen V-sync: Off

Off FPS cap: 300

300 Screen resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Display selection: As per preference

Quality

Preset : Custom

: Custom Depth of field: Max

Max Motion blur: Off

Off Anti-aliasing: High TAA

High TAA DLSS: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex: On

On FidelityFX Super Resolution: Off

Off Animation Quality: High

High Shadows: High

High Ambient Occlusion: High

High Visual FX : High

: High Number of objects: Max

Max Materials: Max

Max Volumetric fog: High

High Post-processing: Medium

Medium Textures: High

High Texture anisotropy : 8

: 8 3D model quality: High

High Vegetation density : Max

: Max Hard drive speed: SSD

SSD Shader cache: On

Overall, the RTX 2070 and 2070 Super nailed the performance in Atomic Heart, thanks to it being a very well-optimized game on PC. The Turing cards can fully utilize a high refresh rate panel's full potential with the above settings.

