Best Avatar Frontiers of Pandora graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT and RX 6750 XT

The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT and RX 6750 XT aren't the fastest graphics cards on the market. As such, gamers with these last-gen GPUs need to crank down the settings in new games like Avatars Frontiers of Pandora. This FPS title from Ubisoft isn't the most optimized and demands some of the most high-end hardware to perform well at high resolutions.

Luckily for AMD gamers, the RX 6000 series cards recently received support for FSR 3, which uses frame-generation tech. This dramatically improves framerates in games, albeit at the cost of visual clarity and input latency. You can expect 60+ FPS at QHD resolutions on the aforementioned cards, thanks to the AI sorcery of this latest upscaling formula from Team Red.

This article will go over the best settings to use in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora on AMD's RX 6700 XT and 6750 XT for high FPS.

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora settings for AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT

The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT doesn't pack the best rendering prowess. Hence, we recommend sticking to a mix of medium and high settings in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora. With FSR 3 and frame generation turned on, you can get a solid framerate at 1440p while maintaining decent image quality.

The following settings combination is recommended for the RX 6700 XT:

Video

Window mode: Borderless fullscreen

Borderless fullscreen Screen calibration: As per your preference

As per your preference Aspect ratio: 16:9 - Native

16:9 - Native Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Refresh rate: Maximum allowed by your panel

Maximum allowed by your panel Monitor: Primary

Primary Temporal upscaler: AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution Frame generation: On

On Scaling quality: Quality

Quality Scaling mode: Fixed

Fixed V-sync: Off

Off Frame rate limit: Off

Graphics

Graphics quality: Custom

Custom Motion blur: Off

Off Depth of field: High

High Shadow quality: High

High Sun contact shadows: Medium

Medium Spot shadows: High

High Spot shadows resolution: High

High Shadow proxies: Off

Off Specular reflections: Medium

Medium Diffuse reflections: Medium

Medium Environment reflection quality: High

High Volumetric clouds: Medium

Medium Volumetric fog: High

High Extra streaming distance: 5

5 Object detail: 15

15 BVH quality: High

High Microdetail quality: High

High Particle detail: High

High Scatter density: High

High Dither fade: On

On Spotlight projection resolution: 512

512 Destruction quality: High

High Terrain tessellation: High

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora settings for AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT

The AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT isn't significantly faster than the RX 6700 XT. Hence, we recommend the same list of settings for the graphics card at 1440p for the best experience.

Video

Window mode: Borderless fullscreen

Borderless fullscreen Screen calibration: As per your preference

As per your preference Aspect ratio: 16:9 - Native

16:9 - Native Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Refresh rate: Maximum allowed by your panel

Maximum allowed by your panel Monitor: Primary

Primary Temporal upscaler: AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution Frame generation: On

On Scaling quality: Quality

Quality Scaling mode: Fixed

Fixed V-sync: Off

Off Frame rate limit: Off

Graphics

Graphics quality: Custom

Custom Motion blur: Off

Off Depth of field: High

High Shadow quality: High

High Sun contact shadows: Medium

Medium Spot shadows: High

High Spot shadows resolution: High

High Shadow proxies: Off

Off Specular reflections: Medium

Medium Diffuse reflections: Medium

Medium Environment reflection quality: High

High Volumetric clouds: Medium

Medium Volumetric fog: High

High Extra streaming distance: 5

5 Object detail: 15

15 BVH quality: High

High Microdetail quality: High

High Particle detail: High

High Scatter density: High

High Dither fade: On

On Spotlight projection resolution: 512

512 Destruction quality: High

High Terrain tessellation: High

The RX 6700 XT and 6750 XT can handle Avatar Frontiers of Pandora pretty well given their rendering capabilities. Both GPUs support frame generation technologies in the game, which makes all the difference.