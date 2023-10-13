Best Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT and RX 6750 XT

Following steep price reductions, the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT and the RX 6750 XT have become increasingly popular choices for high-performance 1440p gaming. With their ability to easily handle the latest titles such as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3), these Team Red GPUs are outselling some of their competitors, like the RTX 4060 and the RTX 4060 Ti. Additionally, with 12 GB of memory buffer, they have an impressive VRAM advantage.

However, they aren't the most powerful QHD gaming cards there and to attain a smooth and satisfying gaming experience on PC with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, one must prioritize adjusting the settings. The game bundles dozens of customizable options that can be tweaked for a balance between framerates and visual quality.

To get excellent FPS while maintaining acceptable visuals, this piece will furnish you with the top-recommended settings for the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT and the 6750 XT GPUs.

Best Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 graphics settings for

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT

At higher resolution, the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT boasts sufficient graphics power to effectively handle Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3). To achieve a high-framerate experience, we propose a combination of low and normal settings.

The following settings work best for the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3:

Display

Display Mode : Fullscreen Exclusive

: Fullscreen Exclusive Display Monitor : Your main monitor

: Your main monitor Display Adapter : AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT

: AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT Screen Refresh Rate : Maximum

: Maximum Display Resolution : Main monitor's maximum resolution

: Main monitor's maximum resolution Aspect Ratio : Automatic

: Automatic V-Sync : Off

: Off Custom Frame Rate Limit: Unlimited

Quality

Render Resolution : 80

: 80 Dynamic Resolution : Off

: Off Upscaling/Sharpening : FidelityFX CAS

: FidelityFX CAS FidelityFX CAS Strength : 100

: 100 Anti-aliasing : SMAA T2X

: SMAA T2X VRAM Scale Target : 90

: 90 Variable Rate Shading : On

: On Texture Resolution : High

: High Texture Filter Anisotropic : Normal

: Normal Depth of Field : Off

: Off Detail Quality Level : High

: High Particle Resolution : Very Low

: Very Low Bullet Impacts : Off

: Off Persistent Effects : Off

: Off Shader Quality : Low

: Low On-demand Texture Streaming : Off

: Off Local Texture Streaming Quality : Normal

: Normal Shadow Quality : Normal

: Normal Screen Space Shadows : Low

: Low Ambient Occlusion : Off

: Off Screen Space Reflections : Off

: Off Static Reflection Quality : Low

: Low Tessellation : Off

: Off Terrain Memory : Medium

: Medium Volumetric Quality : Low

: Low Deferred Physics Quality : Off

: Off Weather Grid Volumes : Low

: Low Water Quality: Default

To alleviate performance issues, experiment with decreasing your VRAM Scale Target to 80 or lower. Additionally, disabling upscaling and sharpening features with FidelityFX CAS can take the load off your computer's resources. You might also choose to turn FSR (FidelityFX Super Resolution) on for the best framerates.

So, in case FPS drops or other performance concerns crop up, these tweaks can come to your rescue for the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT.

View

Field of View (FOV): 120

120 ADS Field of View : Affected

: Affected Weapon Field of View : Your preference

: Your preference Vehicle Field of View : Your preference

: Your preference World Motion Blur : Off

: Off Weapon Motion Blur : Off

: Off Film Grain : 0

: 0 1st Person Camera Movement : Least (50%)

: Least (50%) Spectator Camera : Your preference

: Your preference Inverted Flashbang: Off

In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3), it's advisable to turn off the Inverted Flashbang. The game's View settings are mostly subjective, but leaving the flashbangs active will cause colors to switch instead of causing the usual white light blindness.

Best Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT

Adjusting some settings is important for an improved experience with the RX 6750 XT, which delivers more power than the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT.

The following settings work best for the AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3):

High resolutions in the latest games can be achieved with the powerful graphics capabilities of the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT and the RX 6750 XT. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 can be enjoyed to the fullest with these GPUs as they enable optimum gameplay with the settings listed above.

Although the game's graphics may not be first-rate, fast framerates are essential in a fast-paced title such as Call of Duty.