Best Alan Wake 2 graphics settings for AMD RX 6700 XT and AMD RX 6750 XT

The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT and RX 6750 XT can play Alan Wake 2 at respectable framerates and resolutions with some tweaks applied. The latest survival horror entry from Remedy Entertainment is insanely demanding on hardware, thanks to its use of modern graphics technologies like mesh shaders and path tracing. Since the 6700 XT is nowhere close to the fastest GPU in the market, some compromises are necessary.

Alan Wake 2 bundles many graphics settings that let PC gamers customize the experience according to their PCs. Going through these settings manually can be both time-consuming and overwhelming.

This article lists some graphics settings to help you get the best experience on the 6700 XT and 6750 XT.

Alan Wake 2 settings for AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT

The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT, initially launched as a 1440p gaming graphics card, can still play most of the latest video games at that resolution without major hiccups.

However, we recommend sticking to 1080p in Alan Wake 2 for the best experience. A mix of medium and high settings works best at this resolution.

Our recommended settings combination for the RX 6700 XT is as follows:

Display

Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display resolution: 1920 x 1080 (16:9)

1920 x 1080 (16:9) Render resolution: 1280 x 720 (Quality)

1280 x 720 (Quality) Resolution upscaling: DLSS

DLSS DLSS frame generation: Off

Off Vsync: Off

Off Brightness calibration: As per preference

Effects

Motion blur: Off

Off Film grain: Off

Quality

Quality preset: Custom

Custom Post-processing quality: Medium

Medium Texture resolution: Medium

Medium Texture filtering: Medium

Medium Volumetric lighting: Medium

Medium Volumetric spotlight quality: Medium

Medium Global illumination quality: Medium

Medium Shadow resolution: High

High Shadow filtering: Medium

Medium Screen space ambient occlusion (SSAO): On

On Global reflections: Medium

Medium Screen space reflections (SSR): Medium

Medium Fog quality: High

High Terrain quality: High

High Far object detail (LOD): Medium

Medium Scattered object density: High

Ray tracing

Ray tracing preset: Off

Off DLSS ray reconstruction: Off

Off Direct lighting: Off

Off Path traced indirect lighting: Off

Alan Wake 2 settings for AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT

The Radeon RX 6750 XT is slightly more powerful than the RX 6700 XT. Hence, players with this GPU can crank up the settings in Alan Wake 2 without losing a bunch of performance. We still recommend playing the game at 1080p, but you can turn DLSS off.

The detailed settings combination for the RX 6750 XT is as follows:

Display

Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display resolution: 1920 x 1080 (16:9)

1920 x 1080 (16:9) Render resolution: 1920 x 1080 (DLAA)

1920 x 1080 (DLAA) Resolution upscaling: DLSS

DLSS DLSS frame generation: Off

Off Vsync: Off

Off Brightness calibration: As per preference

Effects

Motion blur: Off

Off Film grain: Off

Quality

Quality preset: Custom

Custom Post-processing quality: Low

Low Texture resolution: Low

Low Texture filtering: Medium

Medium Volumetric lighting: Low

Low Volumetric spotlight quality: Medium

Medium Global illumination quality: Low

Low Shadow resolution: Low

Low Shadow filtering: Medium

Medium Screen space ambient occlusion (SSAO): On

On Global reflections: Low

Low Screen space reflections (SSR): Low

Low Fog quality: Medium

Medium Terrain quality: Medium

Medium Far object detail (LOD): Medium

Medium Scattered object density: High

Ray tracing

Ray tracing preset: Off

Off DLSS ray reconstruction: Off

Off Direct lighting: Off

Off Path traced indirect lighting: Off

Overall, the RX 6700 XT and RX 6750 XT aren't the best pixel pushers out there. Hence, you will have to make some compromises to get a decent experience in demanding games like Alan Wake 2. Although the title doesn't look the best with the above settings applied, players with last-gen AMD GPUs can still have a decent experience.