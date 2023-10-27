Best Alan Wake 2 graphics settings for AMD RX 6700 XT and AMD RX 6750 XT

The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT and RX 6750 XT can play Alan Wake 2 at respectable framerates and resolutions with some tweaks applied. The latest survival horror entry from Remedy Entertainment is insanely demanding on hardware, thanks to its use of modern graphics technologies like mesh shaders and path tracing. Since the 6700 XT is nowhere close to the fastest GPU in the market, some compromises are necessary.
Alan Wake 2 bundles many graphics settings that let PC gamers customize the experience according to their PCs. Going through these settings manually can be both time-consuming and overwhelming.
This article lists some graphics settings to help you get the best experience on the 6700 XT and 6750 XT.
Alan Wake 2 settings for AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT
The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT, initially launched as a 1440p gaming graphics card, can still play most of the latest video games at that resolution without major hiccups.
However, we recommend sticking to 1080p in Alan Wake 2 for the best experience. A mix of medium and high settings works best at this resolution.
Our recommended settings combination for the RX 6700 XT is as follows:
Display
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- Display resolution: 1920 x 1080 (16:9)
- Render resolution: 1280 x 720 (Quality)
- Resolution upscaling: DLSS
- DLSS frame generation: Off
- Vsync: Off
- Brightness calibration: As per preference
Effects
- Motion blur: Off
- Film grain: Off
Quality
- Quality preset: Custom
- Post-processing quality: Medium
- Texture resolution: Medium
- Texture filtering: Medium
- Volumetric lighting: Medium
- Volumetric spotlight quality: Medium
- Global illumination quality: Medium
- Shadow resolution: High
- Shadow filtering: Medium
- Screen space ambient occlusion (SSAO): On
- Global reflections: Medium
- Screen space reflections (SSR): Medium
- Fog quality: High
- Terrain quality: High
- Far object detail (LOD): Medium
- Scattered object density: High
Ray tracing
- Ray tracing preset: Off
- DLSS ray reconstruction: Off
- Direct lighting: Off
- Path traced indirect lighting: Off
Alan Wake 2 settings for AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT
The Radeon RX 6750 XT is slightly more powerful than the RX 6700 XT. Hence, players with this GPU can crank up the settings in Alan Wake 2 without losing a bunch of performance. We still recommend playing the game at 1080p, but you can turn DLSS off.
The detailed settings combination for the RX 6750 XT is as follows:
Display
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- Display resolution: 1920 x 1080 (16:9)
- Render resolution: 1920 x 1080 (DLAA)
- Resolution upscaling: DLSS
- DLSS frame generation: Off
- Vsync: Off
- Brightness calibration: As per preference
Effects
- Motion blur: Off
- Film grain: Off
Quality
- Quality preset: Custom
- Post-processing quality: Low
- Texture resolution: Low
- Texture filtering: Medium
- Volumetric lighting: Low
- Volumetric spotlight quality: Medium
- Global illumination quality: Low
- Shadow resolution: Low
- Shadow filtering: Medium
- Screen space ambient occlusion (SSAO): On
- Global reflections: Low
- Screen space reflections (SSR): Low
- Fog quality: Medium
- Terrain quality: Medium
- Far object detail (LOD): Medium
- Scattered object density: High
Ray tracing
- Ray tracing preset: Off
- DLSS ray reconstruction: Off
- Direct lighting: Off
- Path traced indirect lighting: Off
Overall, the RX 6700 XT and RX 6750 XT aren't the best pixel pushers out there. Hence, you will have to make some compromises to get a decent experience in demanding games like Alan Wake 2. Although the title doesn't look the best with the above settings applied, players with last-gen AMD GPUs can still have a decent experience.