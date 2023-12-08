Best Avatar Frontiers of Pandora graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1650 and GTX 1650 Super

Nvidia's GTX 1650 and 1650 Super rank among the slowest graphics cards in the market. They have already been replaced by much more powerful alternatives that come with the latest technologies required to handle the most demanding video games like Avatar Frontiers of Pandora. However, the newly released FSR 3.0 upscaling formula involving frame generation has breathed new life into these cards, allowing them to stay relevant.

Avatar isn't well-optimized on the PC. Even mighty pixel pushers like the RTX 3070 and 3080 are struggling to deliver playable framerates at native resolutions in this title. Thus, a few tweaks to its settings are necessary to derive decent framerates.

This article will provide the best graphics settings for Avatar Frontiers of Pandora when it's running for the Turing-based 50-class GPUs. Do note we are targeting 60+ FPS at 1080p.

Ideal Avatar Frontiers of Pandora settings for Nvidia GTX 1650

Without FSR, the GTX 1650 isn't capable of running most modern AAA titles at 60 FPS, even with upscaling at 1080p. Players have to rely on the lowest settings with this graphics card in most games.

However, frame generation tech ensures this doesn't always have to be the case. It enables gamers to have a decent experience in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora on a mix of medium and low settings.

The recommended settings to use in this title when it's running on Nvidia's GTX 1650 are as follows:

Video

Window mode: Borderless fullscreen

Borderless fullscreen Screen calibration: As per your preference

As per your preference Aspect ratio: 16:9 - Native

16:9 - Native Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Refresh rate: Maximum allowed by your panel

Maximum allowed by your panel Monitor: Primary

Primary Temporal upscaler: AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution Frame generation: On

On Scaling quality: Quality

Quality Scaling mode: Fixed

Fixed V-sync: Off

Off Frame rate limit: Off

Graphics

Graphics quality: Custom

Custom Motion blur: Off

Off Depth of field: Low

Low Shadow quality: Low

Low Sun contact shadows: Medium

Medium Spot shadows: Low

Low Spot shadows resolution: Low

Low Shadow proxies: Off

Off Specular reflections: Medium

Medium Diffuse reflections: Medium

Medium Environment reflection quality: Low

Low Volumetric clouds: Medium

Medium Volumetric fog: Low

Low Extra streaming distance: 2

2 Object detail: 15

15 BVH quality: Low

Low Microdetail quality: Low

Low Particle detail: Low

Low Scatter density: Low

Low Dither fade: On

On Spotlight projection resolution: 256

256 Destruction quality: Low

Low Terrain tessellation: Low

Ideal Avatar Frontiers of Pandora settings for Nvidia GTX 1650 Super

The GTX 1650 Super isn't vastly more powerful than its older non-Super sibling. It struggles in most modern video games at 1080p as well. Hence, we recommend sticking to a mix of medium and low settings in this Avatar game.

The best settings to use when it's running on the GTX 1650 Super are as follows:

Video

Window mode: Borderless fullscreen

Borderless fullscreen Screen calibration: As per your preference

As per your preference Aspect ratio: 16:9 - Native

16:9 - Native Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Refresh rate: Maximum allowed by your panel

Maximum allowed by your panel Monitor: Primary

Primary Temporal upscaler: AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution Frame generation: On

On Scaling quality: Quality

Quality Scaling mode: Fixed

Fixed V-sync: Off

Off Frame rate limit: Off

Graphics

Graphics quality: Custom

Custom Motion blur: Off

Off Depth of field: Low

Low Shadow quality: Low

Low Sun contact shadows: Medium

Medium Spot shadows: Low

Low Spot shadows resolution: Low

Low Shadow proxies: Off

Off Specular reflections: Medium

Medium Diffuse reflections: Medium

Medium Environment reflection quality: Low

Low Volumetric clouds: Medium

Medium Volumetric fog: Low

Low Extra streaming distance: 2

2 Object detail: 15

15 BVH quality: Low

Low Microdetail quality: Low

Low Particle detail: Medium

Medium Scatter density: Medium

Medium Dither fade: On

On Spotlight projection resolution: 256

256 Destruction quality: Low

Low Terrain tessellation: Low

The GTX 1650 and 1650 Super need an upgrade. The GPUs are quickly falling short of the hardware requirements of the latest video games. However, thanks to frame generation tech, they live on as entry-level options for FHD gaming in 2023.