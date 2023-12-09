Best Avatar Frontiers of Pandora graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super

The Nvidia RTX 2060 and 2060 Super were introduced as 1080p gaming graphics cards in the Turing lineup. The GPUs already fall short of the requirements of most modern video games, and they need an upgrade. However, upscaling tech with frame generation is helping the video cards stay relevant even to this date in demanding titles like Avatar Frontiers of Pandora.

Gamers need to spend some time tweaking the graphics settings in the new Ubisoft first-person shooter to ensure playable framerates at FHD resolutions without major performance issues. We will list the ideal combination that delivers decent FPS on these GPUs in this article.

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora settings for Nvidia RTX 2060

The RTX 2060 can play Avatar Frontiers of Pandora pretty well with a mix of medium and high settings. With FSR 3 and frame generation turned on, this ensures the game looks decent while delivering high framerates at 1080p.

The detailed settings list for this graphics card is as follows:

Video

Window mode: Borderless fullscreen

Borderless fullscreen Screen calibration: As per your preference

As per your preference Aspect ratio: 16:9 - Native

16:9 - Native Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Refresh rate: Maximum allowed by your panel

Maximum allowed by your panel Monitor: Primary

Primary Temporal upscaler: AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution Frame generation: On

On Scaling quality: Quality

Quality Scaling mode: Fixed

Fixed V-sync: Off

Off Frame rate limit: Off

Graphics

Graphics quality: Custom

Custom Motion blur: Off

Off Depth of field: Medium

Medium Shadow quality: Medium

Medium Sun contact shadows: Medium

Medium Spot shadows: High

High Spot shadows resolution: Medium

Medium Shadow proxies: Off

Off Specular reflections: Medium

Medium Diffuse reflections: Medium

Medium Environment reflection quality: Medium

Medium Volumetric clouds: Medium

Medium Volumetric fog: Medium

Medium Extra streaming distance: 2

2 Object detail: 15

15 BVH quality: Medium

Medium Microdetail quality: Medium

Medium Particle detail: Medium

Medium Scatter density: Medium

Medium Dither fade: On

On Spotlight projection resolution: 256

256 Destruction quality: Medium

Medium Terrain tessellation: Medium

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora settings for Nvidia RTX 2060 Super

The RTX 2060 Super is considerably more powerful than the 2060 thanks to the extra VRAM and slightly bumped-up hardware. You can play Avatar with a mix of medium and high settings applied on this graphics card. Thanks to frame gen, the game still delivers high FPS with these settings applied.

We recommend the following graphics options for the 2060 Super:

Video

Window mode: Borderless fullscreen

Borderless fullscreen Screen calibration: As per your preference

As per your preference Aspect ratio: 16:9 - Native

16:9 - Native Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Refresh rate: Maximum allowed by your panel

Maximum allowed by your panel Monitor: Primary

Primary Temporal upscaler: AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution Frame generation: On

On Scaling quality: Quality

Quality Scaling mode: Fixed

Fixed V-sync: Off

Off Frame rate limit: Off

Graphics

Graphics quality: Custom

Custom Motion blur: Off

Off Depth of field: Medium

Medium Shadow quality: Medium

Medium Sun contact shadows: Medium

Medium Spot shadows: High

High Spot shadows resolution: High

High Shadow proxies: Off

Off Specular reflections: Medium

Medium Diffuse reflections: Medium

Medium Environment reflection quality: High

High Volumetric clouds: Medium

Medium Volumetric fog: High

High Extra streaming distance: 5

5 Object detail: 15

15 BVH quality: High

High Microdetail quality: Medium

Medium Particle detail: High

High Scatter density: High

High Dither fade: On

On Spotlight projection resolution: 512

512 Destruction quality: High

High Terrain tessellation: Medium

The RTX 2060 and 2060 Super continue to be relevant to this date thanks to their support of ray tracing and, more recently, FSR 3 with frame generation. The GPUs can play Avatar Frontiers of Pandora at well above 60 FPS with the above settings applied.