Best Avatar Frontiers of Pandora graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super

The Nvidia RTX 2060 and 2060 Super were introduced as 1080p gaming graphics cards in the Turing lineup. The GPUs already fall short of the requirements of most modern video games, and they need an upgrade. However, upscaling tech with frame generation is helping the video cards stay relevant even to this date in demanding titles like Avatar Frontiers of Pandora.
Gamers need to spend some time tweaking the graphics settings in the new Ubisoft first-person shooter to ensure playable framerates at FHD resolutions without major performance issues. We will list the ideal combination that delivers decent FPS on these GPUs in this article.
Avatar Frontiers of Pandora settings for Nvidia RTX 2060
The RTX 2060 can play Avatar Frontiers of Pandora pretty well with a mix of medium and high settings. With FSR 3 and frame generation turned on, this ensures the game looks decent while delivering high framerates at 1080p.
The detailed settings list for this graphics card is as follows:
Video
- Window mode: Borderless fullscreen
- Screen calibration: As per your preference
- Aspect ratio: 16:9 - Native
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Refresh rate: Maximum allowed by your panel
- Monitor: Primary
- Temporal upscaler: AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution
- Frame generation: On
- Scaling quality: Quality
- Scaling mode: Fixed
- V-sync: Off
- Frame rate limit: Off
Graphics
- Graphics quality: Custom
- Motion blur: Off
- Depth of field: Medium
- Shadow quality: Medium
- Sun contact shadows: Medium
- Spot shadows: High
- Spot shadows resolution: Medium
- Shadow proxies: Off
- Specular reflections: Medium
- Diffuse reflections: Medium
- Environment reflection quality: Medium
- Volumetric clouds: Medium
- Volumetric fog: Medium
- Extra streaming distance: 2
- Object detail: 15
- BVH quality: Medium
- Microdetail quality: Medium
- Particle detail: Medium
- Scatter density: Medium
- Dither fade: On
- Spotlight projection resolution: 256
- Destruction quality: Medium
- Terrain tessellation: Medium
Avatar Frontiers of Pandora settings for Nvidia RTX 2060 Super
The RTX 2060 Super is considerably more powerful than the 2060 thanks to the extra VRAM and slightly bumped-up hardware. You can play Avatar with a mix of medium and high settings applied on this graphics card. Thanks to frame gen, the game still delivers high FPS with these settings applied.
We recommend the following graphics options for the 2060 Super:
Video
- Window mode: Borderless fullscreen
- Screen calibration: As per your preference
- Aspect ratio: 16:9 - Native
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Refresh rate: Maximum allowed by your panel
- Monitor: Primary
- Temporal upscaler: AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution
- Frame generation: On
- Scaling quality: Quality
- Scaling mode: Fixed
- V-sync: Off
- Frame rate limit: Off
Graphics
- Graphics quality: Custom
- Motion blur: Off
- Depth of field: Medium
- Shadow quality: Medium
- Sun contact shadows: Medium
- Spot shadows: High
- Spot shadows resolution: High
- Shadow proxies: Off
- Specular reflections: Medium
- Diffuse reflections: Medium
- Environment reflection quality: High
- Volumetric clouds: Medium
- Volumetric fog: High
- Extra streaming distance: 5
- Object detail: 15
- BVH quality: High
- Microdetail quality: Medium
- Particle detail: High
- Scatter density: High
- Dither fade: On
- Spotlight projection resolution: 512
- Destruction quality: High
- Terrain tessellation: Medium
The RTX 2060 and 2060 Super continue to be relevant to this date thanks to their support of ray tracing and, more recently, FSR 3 with frame generation. The GPUs can play Avatar Frontiers of Pandora at well above 60 FPS with the above settings applied.